A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Foreign portfolio investors pour money into Indian equities, rally to become broad-based

Foreign portfolio investors pumped Rs 2.9 lakh crore into Indian equities in June, a monthly record, surpassing the Rs2.55 lakh crore invested in December 2020. Net of sales, overseas investment in June was Rs 47,148 crore ($5.7 b), the highest in 10 months. The ongoing rally in the stock market has been in part led by foreign institutional investors, which bought stocks worth Rs 95,749 crore between March and June. Monthly average inflows have reached a new high of Rs 23,937 crore.

Why it’s important: Experts say the current stock market rally would maintain its momentum and become more broad-based on favorable technical and fundamental factors. Emerging markets, particularly India, have again become attractive bets for bulk investments.

#2. Overseas investors likely to get three months to cut exposure to avoid higher disclosures

Foreign portfolio investors looking to avoid making greater disclosures are likely to be given a shorter deadline to pare their investments than what was originally planned by the market regulator. The custodians of these foreign funds have told the Securities and Exchange Board of India that existing investors can cut their investments below the cut-off levels fixed for closer scrutiny within three months from the date of notification of the new rules compared with six months indicated earlier.

Why it’s important: Overseas investors are promising to comply with the new rules on paring investments in single corporate groups to avoid being tagged as high risk, which could be misinterpreted by some.

#3. Nifty traded from Singapore returns home to Gujarat’s Gift City

After more than two decades, India is bringing home the offshore-traded Nifty from Singapore, with the erstwhile SGX Nifty, rechristened now Gift Nifty, trading for the first time on Monday at 6:30am at Gift City in Gujarat. Singapore Exchange Ltd has transferred the order book of SGX Nifty to NSE IX effective 3 July under a September 2020 agreement for a liquidity switch from Singapore to Gift City.

Why it’s important: The homecoming will see better price discovery, with India assuming the role of price-setter as local stockbrokers take part in trading along with foreign investors.

#4. India poised to take top position in global wearables market in 2023

India’s wearables market is expected to emerge as the world’s largest by the end of 2023 and is set to prop up the global demand for smartwatches and hearables. Of the total 504.1 million units of wearables forecast to be shipped worldwide this year, India is expected to account for 130-135 million, or around 26 percent, according to projections by market research firm IDC India.

Why it’s important: India is expected to pick up the slack as America and China are showing signs of saturation. Local demand is fed mostly by low-cost, feature-rich devices from domestic vendors.

#5. New investment proposals decline in June quarter despite massive aircraft order

New investment proposals in the three months to June fell from the preceding quarter but improved marginally from a year earlier. After an unusual spurt in the March quarter to a record Rs 12.1 lakh crore, new investment proposals fell more than half to Rs 6 trillion in the June quarter, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Close to 69 percent of this came from IndiGo’s order for 500 A320 family aircraft in June, the largest single plane order in aviation history.

Why it’s important: The capital expenditure plans of corporate India seem to have a hard time in taking off. Government project announcements were also muted. This could be a leading indicator of slowing growth.

#6. Central government may provide grants to northeast India to build hydropower projects

Northeastern states with high hydropower potential may get central grants to pick equity stakes in projects under a new policy. The Centre may provide grants worth Rs 4,000 crore to them so that the state governments can infuse equity in hydropower projects. The new proposal is expected come up in the cabinet soon.

Why it’s important: India has been trying to boost hydropower capacity in the northeast for long without much success and despite environmental concerns. It remains to be seen if the latest proposal can provide some fresh impetus.

#7. Price pressures in steel may not see return of countervailing duty despite rising imports

The Indian steel industry may not see a return of the countervailing duty despite increasing imports from China and a recommendation to impose the levy, given the government’s desire to check price pressures in the economy and the limited-duration validity of the recommendation. The steel ministry and the Directorate General of Trade Remedies had recommended a 19 percent duty the finance ministry.

Why it’s important: The price difference between Chinese and local steel is quite high at 30 percent and a countervailing duty would lead to higher steel prices, which would have an adverse impact on infra growth.

#8. Tepid demand force retailers to offer higher discounts to end of season sales

Retailers are concerned over the lackluster response to end of season sales and are offering discounts of up to 75 percent amid worries they will need to extend the period as business is yet to reach last year’s levels. The next few weeks will be crucial as retailers look to clear inventory before new-season stock is due to come in.

Why it’s important: Higher discounts indicate the relative stress in underlying inventory. Sales are simply not improving as earlier expected.

#9. Indian exporters benefitting from free trade pact with the United Arab Emirates

India’s utilization rate of its free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates is expected to be as high as 50 percent, a government official said. India’s utilization rate of trade pacts has been historically low due to factors such as stringent rules of origin requirements, documentation costs and lack of awareness. Smaller enterprises contribute nearly 40 percent of India’s exports, which means awareness among them regarding free trade pacts is crucial for better utilization.

Why it’s important: The utilization rate indicates how much Indian exporters are benefiting from tariff concessions. The free trade agreement with the Gulf nation seems to be a big success.

#10. Corporations spending more on social responsibility, but impact remains limited

Corporate social responsibility spending among Indian companies has grown significantly, but its impact remains limited, the corporate affairs ministry has said, urging them to adopt a long-term approach to their CSR initiatives to yield more productive results. CSR spending stood at Rs 26,210 crore in 2020-21, having grown 80 percent from 2015-16.

Why it’s important: CSR efforts are yet to achieve the right balance between strategic capital investments and operational expenses. The is also wide regional disparities in fund deployments.