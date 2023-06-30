A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Reserve Bank likely to raise risk weights to warn banks against unsecured loans

The Reserve Bank of India may raise risk weights on unsecured loans by 10-25 percentage points to caution banks against unrestrained lending. While risk weights are likely to increase, leading to more capital consumption, the central bank will not raise it equally for all categories of unsecured loans. Personal loans comprised 27 percent of all retail loans in April, up from 25 percent two years ago, Reserve Bank data show.

Why it’s important: Although banks, particularly in the private sector, have been pushing personal loans and other forms of unsecured credit, the change in risk weights may not have a significant impact as the lenders say they are adequately underwriting them.

#2. TCS fires six executives, bans many staffing firms after recruitment scandal

Tata Consultancy Services has sacked six employees and blacklisted as many staffing firms following complaints about discrepancies in its recruitment process, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has told shareholders at the company’s 28th annual general meeting. Investigations are ongoing into the conduct of three more employees, he said.

Why it’s important: TCS has said the favors for job contracts scandal is a violation of ethical standards. It might not be alone in facing such a breach. The entire sector needs to take a closeer look at itself.

#3. Chinese firm ZTE allowed to supply equipment worth Rs 200 crore to Vodafone Idea

The central government has allowed Chinese company ZTE to provide optical transmission equipment worth over Rs 200 crore to Vodafone Idea for a network upgradation project. ZTE and another Chinese firm Huawei have also submitted additional documents to the National Security Council Secretariat for securing approval as a trusted source, a precondition for being eligible to supply telecom network gear under fresh contracts.

Why it’s important: India like many other nations in the West has been wary of allowing telecom equipment from Chinese makers. The latest approval came after Vodafone Idea said it was an expansion and upgradation of the existing network and not a fresh contract.

#4. Lenders to bankrupt Reliance Capital approve Hinduja resolution plan

Lenders to insolvent Reliance Capital have voted in favor of a resolution plan by Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings, which made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore and was the lone bidder in the second round of auction. A majority of 99.6 percent votes supported the plan.

Why it’s important: The Hinduja plan ensures the creditors have ensured 65 percent recovery of their principal secured loans. That’s the best deal they could get out of a bad situation.

#5. BRICS grouping may induct five new members during August summit

The BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa may agree to induct around five new members into the grouping during its August leadership summit to be hosted by South Africa. Out of the 25 countries keen to join the group, Saudi Arabia´s entry is almost certain and other frontrunners include Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Argentina.

Why it’s important: The BRICS countries represent 23 percent of global GDP and 18 percent of trade. An expansion to include more nations would increase its clout but it’s unclear how that would boost multilateral trade between the partners.

#6. Byju’s auditor resigning exposes gap in regulatory mandate

The resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells as auditor of Think and Learn that runs Byju’s has exposed a gap in the regulatory framework for auditors. The oversight of National Financial Reporting Authority extends only to statutory auditors of listed companies, banks, insurers, power utilities, and large unlisted public limited companies, but excludes private limited companies, no matter how big they are.

Why it’s important: Private limited companies remaining outside the ambit of the auditing regulator is worrying given the mushrooming of unicorns in India, many of which remain private limited entities but raise substantial capital and often have a huge customer base.

#7. Tenth of retail borrowers missing payments, Reserve Bank flags in stability report

The non-performing assets of India’s banks have declined to a decadal low, but nearly 10 percent of retail borrowers are missing monthly payments, the Reserve Bank of India has said in its financial stability report. These borrowers manage to keep their accounts from slipping into bad loans with

some payments before the 90-day deadline. These signs of potential stress in retail loans do not pose an imminent risk to systemic stability of the banking sector, the central bank said.

Why it’s important: Persistently high consumer inflation has stressed household budgets and eroded the ability of micro borrowers to service their loans on time. The scenario would improve as inflation cools.

#8. Demand for hotels boom as tourists return despite higher room rents

Hotel occupations across India are running nearly full despite the high room rates. Destinations in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and some in the south have clocked three times the revenue in the holiday period from the preceding three months. Locations like Mussoorie, Kodaikanal, and

Chikmagalur led the surge with almost a fivefold surge in bookings over the previous quarter, followed by Munnar in Kerala, online travel agency Cleartrip said.

Why it’s important: Room rents in domestic destinations have risen sharply but failed to dampen demand. Indians seem to be holidaying with a vengeance during the summer vacations.

#9. India close to finalising nationwide scheme for local carbon credit market

The government has firmed up a scheme for setting up a carbon credit market in the country that entails a compliance mechanism where emission targets will be set for some sectors and entities, exceeding which they will get credit certificates. The sectors and the entities to be covered under the compliance mechanism will be decided by the power ministry.

Why it’s important: This is not the first time that the government has attempted creating a carbon credit market. It remains to be seen if the new scheme sees a measure of success.

#10. Social media influencers in the spotlight in election season, may start earning from ads

The Rajasthan government has for the first time in India brought social-media influencers on a par with print and electronic media for issuing advertisements to spread the message about its welfare schemes. The state government has announced that it would give advertisements for sums anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 5 lakh to social media influencers if they promoted government schemes and programs.

Why it’s important: The Rajasthan government’s step reflects the larger trend of the increasing importance of social media influencers. This was bound to happen as people increasingly consume content on such online platforms.