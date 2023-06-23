A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Even sky not the limit for India-US ties, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India and the US have launched a new chapter in comprehensive global strategic partnership as trusted partners and that even sky is not the limit for the bilateral ties. He also underlined the significance of the transfer of technology on making jet engines in India as envisaged under the agreement with General Electric.

Why it’s important: India is in a sweet spot in global geopolitics as the US woos the country as a counterpoint to China’s rising assertiveness. The increasing economic heft and large domestic market are also important factors in India’s newfound favored status with the US.

#2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit spark a flurry of India-US business deals

On the second day of his four-day state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with top CEOs in Washington DC and called upon them to boost investment and manufacturing in India. General Electric’s aerospace arm announced that it had entered into a partnership with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to make advanced fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. US semiconductor firms Micron Technology and Applied Materials announced investments of $1.22 billion in India’s chip value chain.

Why it’s important: The announcements during Modi’s visit are the result of months of discussions under the initiative on critical and emerging technology dialogue launched by India and the US in May last year.

#3. Troubles multiply for edtech unicorn Byju’s as auditor Deloitte, three key directors resign

Deloitte Haskins & Sells, which audited the books of Byju’s parent Think & Learn for six years, has resigned with immediate effect, citing long-delayed financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. Last year, Deloitte was appointed auditor for Byju’s unit Aakash Educational Services and Aakash EduTech. Separately, all three external directors of Think & Learn submitted their resignations earlier this month.

Why it’s important: India’s most valuable start-up has suffered a twin blow. The troubled unicorn is already battling lenders, pursuing lawsuits, and facing a funding winter.

#4. India may not see further increase in policy rate; food inflation remains concerning

Positive real interest rates preclude the need for further monetary policy tightening to contain inflation, but the likelihood of a surge in farm product prices in the second half of the year could delay the cycle of rate easing, according to the minutes of the June review of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee. The central has not raised benchmark interest rates in two policy reviews in a row.

Why it’s important: The monetary tightening cycle may have ended but concerns remain on sustainability of consumer inflation declining if the monsoon is not plentiful.

#5. Karnataka factories look to Maharashtra, Goa after recent increase in electricity tariffs

Industrial units in Karnataka’s districts abutting Maharashtra and Goa said they are getting feelers from the neighboring states to invest across the border amid the growing discontent over the recent increase in power tariffs. About 10 districts in the Kittur-Karnataka and Kalyan-Karnataka regions observed a day’s bandh after chief minister Siddaramaiah ruled out any relief.

Why it’s important: The industrial action and the threat of investment veering away from Karnataka is unlikely to sway the mind of the state government. Shifting operations may be easier said than done.

#6. India’s insurance companies may soon face GST audits

Insurance companies may soon face GST audits as authorities plan a deep dive into their business practices to check for the possibility of a raft of tax-linked irregularities. Several insurers are being probed for wrongly availing of the input tax credit without the underlying supply of goods and services based on fake invoices generated by their channel partners and intermediaries.

Why it’s important: GST authorities are turning on the heat to ensure increased compliance. Any mismatch in information on declared sales, taxes paid, refunds claimed, and input tax credits availed would raise a red flag and potential punitive action.

#7. Truck operators express concerns over AC driver cabins, manufacturers welcome development

Truck operators are up in arms over the government’s plan to make AC cabins mandatory for truck drivers by 2025. The move would increase the cost of trucks by up to Rs 50,000 and lead to a spike in freight rates. Operators point out this will raise fuel costs by as much as 25 percent and maintenance costs by about 50 percent. Commercial vehicle makers have, however, welcomed the move and said the demand for AC trucks is already inching up.

Why it’s important: The recent decision by the road ministry on AC driver cabins in truck may cause disruption in the operating costs of road transport. The government may have to soften its stance and allow for a longer period of transition.

#8. Scandal over graft for providing employment rocks TCS, four executives sacked

Tata Consultancy Services, which added about 50,000 people on average every year for the past three years, has been rocked by a scandal after the technology firm found that a few senior executives entrusted with hiring thousands of critical personnel accepted bribes from staffing firms. TCS has sent the head of recruitment on leave, sacked four executives, and blacklisted three staffing firms.

Why it’s important: TCS cannot afford to compromise the recruitment process. Staff attrition is already quite high in the software sector and no company can afford to lose talent in a challenging environment.

#9. Hedge fund Steadview joins race to but significant minority stake in BlueStone Jewellery

Global hedge fund Steadview Capital Management has joined the race to buy a significant minority stake in Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle for $100 million. Steadview is competing with Temasek Holdings, which is already conducting due diligence. The deal values the company at Rs 4,000 crore ($500 million) and the stake on offer is 20 percent.

Why it’s important: The company wishes to expand its store network to 300 by 2024 from the current 150 stores. The expansion will be funded by the stake sale.

#10. Funds of Indians in Swiss banks decline by as much as 11 percent to Rs 30,000 crore

Funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks have declined by 11 percent in 2022 to 3.42 billion Swiss francs (Rs 30,000 crore), annual data from Switzerland's central bank have showed. The decline in aggregate funds of Indian clients from a 14-year-high of CHF 3.83 billion in 2021 follows two consecutive years of increase and was largely driven by a sharp plunge of nearly 34 percent in customer deposit accounts from a seven-year high.

Why it’s important: Indians have typically perceived the rich parking black money in Swiss banks, although Switzerland has always denied this. A decline in deposits could strengthen its arguments.