A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Indian equities smash records, Sensex touches all-time high on sustained buying

Six months after touching an all-time high, the Sensex reached a new peak as foreign and domestic institutions snapped up shares. Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 4,013.10 crore, while domestic institutions bought Rs 550.36 crore. The Sensex rose to 63,588.31 points, surpassing its previous high of 63,583.07 on December 1, before paring some of its gains at closing. The Nifty fell short of testing its previous high of 18,887.60 points. Both gauges made fresh closing highs.

Why it’s important: Indian markets are rising steadily since March, bucking the trend in Asian peers. The bullish sentiment is expected to persist, although some investors may look to book profits.

#2. Musk meets Modi in the US, vows to soon bring Tesla to India

Maverick billionaire Elon Musk lauded India’s potential after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US. The world’s richest man indicated that he would bring Tesla cars to India as soon as possible and was looking forward to getting Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, to the country.

Why it’s important: India is too big a market for Musk to ignore. The entry of Tesla into India has been stymied for long but that might change after the meeting with Modi.

#3. Sony to merge with Zee regardless of whether Punit Goenka remains at the helm

Punit Goenka, chief executive and managing director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, has said the ZEE-Sony merger will go happen whether or not he is at the helm of the merged company, as it benefits 96 percent of stakeholders. Goenka said he was hopeful that the merger will be completed by September, a date given by Sony in a recent statement.

Why it’s important: Goenka and his father Subash Chandra are contesting a ban the forbids them to hold a key position in any listed firm. Shareholders will be relieved if that does not impact the Sony-Zee merger.

#4. Six out of 11 state-run banks operating with chairmen, some for two years

Six of 11 public sector banks still do not have a non-executive chairman. Some of these posts have been lying vacant for more than two years. UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and Central Bank of India do not have a non-executive chairman. UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra never had a part-time chairman since the process of splitting the posts of chairman and managing director started in 2015.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank of India has been underlining the need for better governance in banks. The vacancies at the top at state-run banks indicate a sluggish response by the government.

#5. Central bank supervision not meant to be intrusive or punitive, deputy governor says

It is a false perception that the Reserve Bank of India is intrusive and micromanages banks’ affairs. The supervisory intensity is meant to ensure banks remain stable, strong, and resilient, central bank deputy governor M K Jain, whose portfolio includes supervision, said in an interview.

Why it’s important: Supervision an additional layer of oversight over the first lines of defense that include prudent risk management, compliance, and internal and external audits. It is triggered only if these fail.

#6. Aircraft rentals to rise in India as plane lessors face funding problems

Indian airlines may face rising lease rentals as aircraft lessors with exposure to the country encounter funding challenges with some lenders withholding financing for planes leased to Indian carriers following the voluntary bankruptcy filing by budget carrier Go First.

Why it’s important: Higher rentals will have an impact on running costs of airlines, which will reflect on ticket prices. Airfares have risen significantly in recent months and any further rise could affect demand.

#7. Government may relax write-off norms as notices by enforcement directorate spook exporters

The Reserve Bank of India has suggested that the central government should relax write-off norms related to unpaid receivables of exporters after notices by the Enforcement Directorate spooked exporters. The central bank seeks to address exporters’ concerns after several of them received notices for alleged violation of foreign exchange norms. Many Indian companies have unrecovered dues from their exports.

Why it’s important: Regulators frown upon unrecovered export dues because these can be misused for money laundering. However, some of these dues that provoked notices are too small to be significant.

#8. Road building picks up pace as government fast-tracks infra spending ahead of elections

The pace of road construction in India trebled between April and May to hit a target of 50km a day, as the government fast-tracked infrastructure spending in a year of multiple state polls, but things may slow down once again in the run up to next year’s general elections. A total of about 1,465 km of roads were laid in May against 523 km in April. This is the first time that road building has touched the 50km per day mark.

Why it’s important: The accelerated action is primarily because the government is certain to showcase better connectivity and infrastructure as it seeks a fresh mandate.

#9. Central government may tweak market-linked pension rules to ensure higher payouts

The Union government will likely assure its employees a minimum pension of 40-45 percent of their last drawn salary by altering the current market-linked pension scheme to assuage some holdout states. The move comes after the government set up a panel in April to review the pension system in a year peppered with state elections, leading up to the national elections in 2024.

Why it’s important: Government staff are an influential vote bank that it can ignore in an election year only at its peril. The changes in pension payouts, however, must be rational and sustainable.

#10. India rejects extending drug patents in talks with the UK and European Union

India is not likely to budge from its opposition to the provisions on regulatory data protection and patent extension in free trade talks with the European Union and the UK, it has said in ongoing trade talks. New Delhi’s stand has been firmly communicated since local healthcare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana are heavily dependent on affordable generic drugs.

Why it’s important: India has always looked to protect its generic drug industry. There is little doubt that its stance of drug patents has kept some medicine prices lower.