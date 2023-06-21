A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Reliance gets central bank permission to retain extra $2 billion raised from lenders

Reliance Industries has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India to retain $2 billion over the $3 billion raised in the last financial year in what was the largest syndicated loan facility in five years. The firm sought the central bank’s permission because the amount collected was above mandated limits. Reliance will use the money for working capital and expand its new energy and telecom businesses.

Why it’s important: The strong credit rating of India’s largest company by market capitalization had lenders lining up for the syndicated loan. The company is preparing plans to raise another $2 billion.

#2. Block deals back in vogue as India’s stock markets scale new peaks

The sale of shares of listed companies have gathered momentum in India with the markets smashing records. In June so far, transactions worth Rs 26,152 crore have been executed through block deals and more are in the offing. Some of the large deals in June are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s 1.66 percent stake sale in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,124 crore, UK-based investment firm ABRDN’s share sale in HDFC Asset Management and HDFC Life Insurance for a total of Rs 6,148 crore, and US-based TPG Capital’s divestment worth Rs 1,390 crore in Shriram Finance.

Why it’s important: Strong inflows by foreign investors, increased deposits in local funds and encouraging valuations are driving the current surge in block deals. The markets seem to be regaining their mojo.

#3. Market regulator drags feet on sharing evidence with accused despite court disapproval

The Securities and Exchange Board of India continues to be cautious in sharing documents with the accused despite the Supreme Court’s disapproval of its approach. In the recent past, the market regulator has declined requests for additional documents by accused parties in at least four different cases.

Why it’s important: The apex court disapproves selective disclosure as it amounts to cherry picking and obstructs natural justice. It’s only a matter of time that the regulator is pulled up by the court once again.

#4. Sony to go ahead with Zee merger despite accusations of fund diversion against founders

Sony Corporation has no plans to back out of the merger of Sony Pictures Networks India with Zee Entertainment Enterprises despite allegations of funds diversion made against its promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka by India’s market regulator. The Japanese parent remains committed to the merger in its original shape amid market concerns over the fate of the $1.7 billion deal.

Why it’s important: The regulator and the stock exchanges have voiced no objections to the merger. The recent interim order by the market overseer has cast a shadow, but not enough to scuttle the deal.

#5. India to seek entry to crucial minerals alliance during Modi’s US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US is expected to see talks on India’s possible entry into a US-led global alliance on critical minerals. In June last year, the US, the European Union and other G7 partners launched the minerals security partnership to ensure China did not further strengthen its grip on supplies of critical minerals the world over. Various ministries, including finance, have communicated to the foreign ministry to explore the possibility of India joining the partnership.

Why it’s important: The critical minerals are essential to expand clean energy, semiconductors, and telecom technologies. India will do well to secure supplies in the coming decades.

#6. Blockchain, algorithmic collusion new challenges for competition overseer

Resolving pending cases is top priority for the new chairperson of the Competition Commission of India Ravneet Kaur, who took charge last month. Areas like blockchain and algorithmic collusion are among the new challenges that have emerged for the antitrust regulator, Kaur said in an interview.

Why it’s important: India has in recent times sought to strengthen the hands of the competition commission at a time new and emerging technologies are seeking to skirt antitrust issues. The price for fair competition seems to be eternal vigilance.

#7. Shapoorji Pallonji unit Afcons in talks to launch public offer to monetize assets

Shapoorji Pallonji Group unit Afcons has started talks with banks for an IPO as it seeks to monetize assets to help meet payment commitments made in loan covenants involving the company’s financiers. A strategic sale of Afcons, an engineering, procurement, and construction company, is also one of the options on the table for which Middle East-based companies have been tapped.

Why it’s important: The conglomerate is considering both options that would help pay down debt at the group’s companies and ease some pressure on promoter holding firms that have been raising financing.

#8. Consumer firms sharply slow down output in June to clear inventories

Companies in segments such as apparel and fashion, electronics and smartphones have chosen to steeply reduce production and supplies by up to 50 percent in June because of low demand and high unsold inventory, which they want to clear before the festive season. Many chief executives have predicted a demand revival by Diwali and indicated to manufacturers that festive season orders could higher than last year.

Why it’s important: Stuttering consumer demand is a recurring headache for consumer firms. Much would depend how the monsoon plays out this year.

#9. Steelmakers could be allowed to bid for coalfields with washeries

The central government plans to introduce a new policy to offer coking coal blocks to steel companies with attached washery operations. The steel sector needs over 60 million tons of coking coal, and 90 percent of the requirement is being met through imports.

Why it’s important: The new policy will allow steel firms to bid for coking coal blocks and increase domestic coal blending in blast furnaces to 25-35 percent using washed coal.

#10. India and the United Arab Emirates to begin talks to sort out trade niggles

India and the United Arab Emirates will start discussions to resolve concerns of exporters regarding exhaustive details of manufacturing and procurement being sought by customs of both countries to enforce rules-of-origin requirements agreed under the free trade pact last year.

Why it’s important: The requirement on rules of origin is putting pressure on Indian exporters. The authorities must work towards reducing red tape to facilitate bilateral trade.