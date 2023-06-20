A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. IndiGo places record order for 500 narrow body A320 aircraft from Airbus

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, has placed an order for 500 narrow body aircraft with Airbus, setting a new record for the single-largest purchase in the commercial aviation industry, and taking its total order book to 1,330. The latest order has gone past Air India’s massive order for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing in February.

Why it’s important: Indian airlines are beefing up their fleets to meet the surging demand for domestic air travel in India. IndiGo is also quickly ramping up its footprint on international routes.

#2. Prime Minister’s US visit could strengthen technology, semiconductor agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US is likely to provide a boost to India-US technology partnership, especially on building a semiconductor supply chain where major announcements are expected. Meetings have also been scheduled with the CEOs of top 20 US companies, which include Mastercard, Accenture, Coca-Cola, Adobe Systems and Visa. Discussions with business leaders during the June 21-24 visit are likely to focus on exploring opportunities for collaboration, attracting investments and expanding business ties between India and the US.

Why it’s important: There are expectations of a breakthrough on bilateral collaboration in semiconductors, one of the main goals of the US-India initiative on critical and emerging technology.

#3. India is close to settling seven trade disputes with the US out of court

India and the US are in advanced discussions for an out-of-court settlement to resolve seven trade disputes at the World Trade Organization. The development coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day state visit to the US. The US may take back three cases against India and India could do the same. The two nations can approach the dispute settlement panel of the global trade body.

Why it’s important: The dispute settlement would be welcome, particularly on US imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, and India providing subsidies to select exports.

#4. India’s merchandise exports to the US increases despite diversification efforts

Notwithstanding India’s efforts to diversify its goods exports, the country’s dependence on the US for its outbound shipments has increased over the past 12 years by seven percentage points to touch 17.4 percent share in 2022-23. In contrast, the share of the US in India’s total exports, including services, has declined.

Why it’s important: Despite this increase, India’s share in US imports is just about 2 percent, indicating that the country is yet to tap into the major segments where US imports are taking place.

#5. Adani Group in talks with five global banks to refinance loans worth $3.8 billion

The Adani Group is in discussions with five international banks to refinance $3.8 billion of loans of varying tenors taken to but ACC and Ambuja Cement last year. The majority of Adani’s existing lenders are likely to participate in the refinancing. Adani has also begun talks with two Taiwanese and one Malaysian bank to expand the group of lenders to syndicate the loan, including extension of payment tenor by three years.

Why it’s important: Adani has shrugged off the market rout following a damaging report by Hindenburg. It is now business as usual for the conglomerate although the rate of expansion may have slowed down a bit.

#6. Baring and ChrysCapital to acquire 90 percent stake in HDFC Credila for Rs 9,000 crore

A private equity group of Baring Private Equity Asia and ChrysCapital is acquiring 90 percent stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services, the educational loan arm of Housing Development Finance Corp, for Rs 9,060 crore, according to a stock exchange filing. HDFC will retain the remaining 10 percent equity. The deal values Credila at approximately Rs 10,067 crore.

Why it’s important: India’s market for education loans, particularly for overseas universities, is expanding rapidly. Credila has a significant chunk of the business and there is still headroom for further expansion.

#7. Byju’s retrenches another 1,000 personnel in latest round of job cuts

Edtech unicorn Byju’s has fired around 1,000 employees in the past few days amid a tussle with lenders and a challenging fundraising environment. The job cuts affected middle and senior employees across levels. Teachers were spared in the latest job cuts while the axe fell on the administrative, human resources, and marketing departments. The layoffs are part of the wider cost-cutting measures by the company.

Why it’s important: Byju’s is trying to get closer to profitability as it battles lenders on repayments amid a funding winter. Since it has grown too rapidly for its own good, the start-up still has a long way to go.

#8. Draft legislation for export of live animals faces opposition from right-wing groups

Animal rights activists, right-wing groups and Jain religious leaders are up in arms about the central government’s draft livestock Bill, which provides for the export of live animals. They are demanding a complete withdrawal. The department of animal husbandry and dairying uploaded the draft Livestock and Livestock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, on its website on June 7. It sought suggestions and comments from stakeholders, importers, and exporters with 10 days until June 17.

Why it’s important: The government will not find it easy to disregard its own right-wing constituency regarding the export of live animals. It remains to be seen whether it withdraws the draft legislation.

#9. Adani Transmission gets shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore

Adani Transmission has secured shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through fresh equity issued to qualified institutions. The company had sought the approval through postal ballot to raise the money by way of qualified institutional placement on May 15.

Why it’s important: Adani Transmission anticipates growth opportunities in existing operations as well as inorganic growth. It requires capital for achieving such growth and business expansion.

#10. Financial intelligence unit turns scanner on high-value transactions in violence-hit Manipur

The Financial Intelligence Unit is looking into high-value transfers and transactions in Manipur in the past six months to investigate if there were any links with the recent ethnic violence in the state. The federal agency is looking into all financial transactions above Rs 20 lakh from January 1 onwards. The agency has zeroed in on about 150 suspicious accounts of individuals, including those of some local leaders and a few charitable institutions, which show an unusual pattern of money transactions.

Why it’s important: The ethnic conflict in the northeastern border state seems to be simmering still. There could be financial backing for the large-scale violence.