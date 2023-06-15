A round-up of top newspaper stories

#1. State-owned companies look to sell 45 percent stake in UTI Asset Management

Four state-owned financial firms, Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, which together own over 45 percent of UTI Asset Management Company, are working on inviting bids for selling their stakes. The Tata Group was earlier in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in UTI AMC from the four public sector entities, but discussions fell through after a large investor insisted that the others follow a bidding process to sell their stakes.

Why it’s important: The Tata Group could be looking to scale up its asset management business although a formal invitation to bid for the UTI stake could attract other asset manages as well.

#2. GST authorities to audit 50,000 new cases in 2023-24 to boost compliance

India’s indirect tax administration has shortlisted 50,000 new cases that will be taken up for GST auditing in the current financial year, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman Vivek Johri has said. There will be spillovers from earlier years as well, he added. GST audits have picked

up momentum in the year ended March, after businesses were given adequate time to adapt to the indirect tax regime rolled out in 2017.

Why it’s important: A higher number of GST audits would lead to increased compliance and widen the tax base. Collections have been robust in 2022-23 and the authorities would like to maintain the momentum.

#3. New demat account openings in India touch a nine-month high in May

New demat account openings have risen the most in nine months in May. At the end of the month, the total number of demat accounts stood at 118.15 million, up 2.15 million or 32 percent from April. It was the highest monthly increase since August last year, when new account additions shot up 73

percent or 2.55 million, according to depository data.

Why it’s important: Indian have rapidly increased their exposure to capital markets in recent times. The latest surge has been driven by a broad market rally and record derivatives volumes.

#4. Shapoorji Pallonji faces tough terms in raising funds to meet financial obligations

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s $1.7 billion (Rs 13,500 crore) fundraising effort has faced tough condition, with the conglomerate promising investors a return of 17.5 percent while putting up significant collateral, including half of its stake in Tata Sons, two operational ports, and majority

control of construction firm Afcons Infrastructure. It is borrowing the money to repay banks Rs 4,400 crore, prepay Rs 3,250 crore in debt, and get Rs 3,000 crore in working capital for its real estate and ports businesses.

Why it’s important: The fundraising with such terms could be difficult to service because the flagship business of the conglomerate is in construction and engineering that has single-digit margins.

#5. Bank loans to infrastructure sector grows slowly despite optimism among lenders

The growing optimism among bankers on the revival of infrastructure projects is not in sync with the sluggish growth in bank loans to the sector, latest data show. Infrastructure loans in April grew 1.7 percent on year to Rs 12.2 lakh crore after a 0.7 percent contraction in the previous month.

Why it’s important: Given the government’s push on infrastructure spending to encourage private investments, the credit growth is not as robust as expected as infra firms are yet to utilise a large portion of their sanctioned loans.

#6. After Jindal, Mahindra and Hinduja join race to acquire MG Motors India stake

Automobile firm Mahindra & Mahindra and the Hinduja group, promoter of Ashok Leyland, have joined the race to buy a significant stake in MG Motor India, a wholly owned unit of SAIC Motor. The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW group has already evinced interest to acquire up to 48 percent stake in MG Motor

India. The company´s valuation is pegged at over Rs 8,000 crore.

Why it’s important: The government has been pushing Chinese firms to increase local participation in their Indian units. If the stake sale goes through, SAIC will own a minority stake in its India arm.

#7. Lenders to edtech unicorn Byju’s willing to will to talk, but only collectively

A group of lenders to edtech company Byju’s has told the start-up firm that they’re open to negotiations with the company to resolve litigation and other disputes, but they will not engage the firm’s proposal for one-on-one meetings. The lenders want Byjuss to send a draft amendment proposal to the group after the company failed to meet its interest payment obligation recently.

Why it’s important: Byju’s has filed a suit against American investor Redwood to challenge the acceleration of a $ 1.2billion term loan after skipping quarterly interest payment. Lenders are now naturally cautious.

#8. Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 million through fresh equity to expand business

Akasa Air, backed by late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is looking to raise $75-100 million by offering fresh equity to expand its business. India’s newest airline will use the funds to make pre-delivery payments for panes. Akasa had placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max, out of which 19 have been delivered. Akasa Air has reached out to potential investors including private equity firms and wealthy individuals for the fundraising. The capital infusion is based on a $650 million valuation.

Why it’s important: The fundraising would dilute the stake of the Jhunjhunwala family. There is likely to be investor interest as India’s aviation sector is booming.

#9. Tightening job market force aspirants to play down skills and experience

Job hunters are playing down their skills and experience to match required roles, even if it means accepting lower designation and pay, because the job market seems to be tightening. Multiple executives from recruitment firms said candidates in the junior and middle order in IT, banking, and retail sectors are diluting their resumes and skill sets for jobs in manufacturing and allied industries.

Why it’s important: The employment scenario in the country is becoming scary if workers with higher skills are now ready to work in lower-rung jobs.

#10. Former unicorn employees in India are leaving motherships to start new enterprises

Hundreds of employees from some of India’s biggest unicorns have left to start businesses on their own. Drawing on a record inflow of venture capital in the past decade, 297 founders have set up some 253 startups. These entrepreneurs, who have all raised venture funding, were earlier employed

at companies such as Zomato, Zoho, Freshworks, Paytm, Citrus Pay, Snapdeal, Swiggy, Udaan, Oyo and Ola, according to Longhouse Consulting.

Why it’s important: The rapid growth of the start-up ecosystem in India is creating a ripple wave of new enterprises. To be sure, they might not find the going easy as a sector is in the midst of a funding winter.