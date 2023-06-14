A round-up of top newspaper stories

#1. Participatory notes for foreign funds to stage a comeback in India through Gift City

Participatory notes may return to India via the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat’s Gift City. Some international banks that issue P-notes from global jurisdictions are considering shifting to Gift City as the special economic zone offers tax sops and regulatory clarity. These banks are also receiving interest from wealthy global traders and smaller hedge funds interested in taking exposure to India without having to set up shop in the country.

Why it’s important: India has for nearly a decade discouraged P-notes that allow overseas funds to take indirect exposure without applying for a local license, thus bypassing regulatory oversight.

#2. Uttar Pradesh takes pole position over Maharashtra in new equity investor registrations

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has pushed Maharashtra to second place and has become the leader in new investor registrations for stock market investments, National Stock Exchange data showed. The northern state displaced Maharashtra from the top spot for three straight

months through April. New investor registrations in Uttar Pradesh stood at 126,000 in April, ahead of Maharashtra’s 118,000, followed by Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

Why it’s important: Equities as an asset class is gaining popularity in India, particularly among youth. Major business promotions in Hindi on TV and trading apps seem to be helping in new investor registrations.

#3. Vodafone Idea to infuse Rs 14,000 crore as equity for business revival

Vodafone Idea plans to infuse a total equity of Rs 14,000 crore as part of its business revival plan. It will see existing promoters Aditya Birla Group and UK’s Vodafone Group infuse half the overall amount. The promoters will work with the company to raise another Rs 7,000 crore either as direct

equity or through convertible structures from external investors.

Why it’s important: The government in February approved a long-awaited conversion of the telecom operator’s dues worth Rs 16,133 crore into stock after assurances of a further equity infusion. Whether these plans will revive the ailing firm remains to be seen.

#4. Government to make course correction on production-linked incentives for some sectors

The central government will weigh in on a move to course correct production-linked incentive schemes in sectors that have seen little progress by the end of the current financial year. These incentives have been given to beneficiaries in eight of the 14 sectors. Progress has been sluggish for steel, textile, battery, white goods, solar photovoltaic and automotive. A detailed analysis is being conducted by relevant ministries.

Why it’s important: The incentives are meant to boost domestic manufacturing, but progress has been muted in some important sectors and not disbursals have taken place. A rejig seems to be called for.

#5. Zee promoters Chandra and son approach tribunal to contest Sebi order

Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Essel Group, and his son Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO Zee Entertainment Enterprises, have approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal, challenging an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that barred them from holding any key position in listed entities.

Why it’s important: The challenge to Sebi’s interim order was expected as it has the potential to pose significant hurdles in the merger between ZEE and Sony Pictures. The ball in now in the tribunal’s court.

#6. Private firm owned by Sajjan Jindal makes move to buy stake in MG Motor India

A private company owned by JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal aims to buy into MG Motor India, a unit of China’s SAIC Motor. The group's listed companies, JSW Steel and JSW Energy, will not have any exposure in the venture. Jindal is likely to own 45-48 percent of MG Motor India, with dealers and Indian employees owning 5-8 percent. The remaining will be held by SAIC.

Why it’s important: If the deal goes through, it will mean 51 percent of MG Motor India would be in Indian hands. That would be in line with the government encouraging Chinese firms to rope in Indian partners.

#7. Adani Group in discussions for first major debt refinancing after Hindenburg shock

The Adani group is in talks with global lenders to refinance up to $3.8 billion of a loan facility taken for its acquisition of Ambuja Cements last year. The conglomerate is considering whether to convert the original loan into debt with a longer maturity period and has started talking to banks individually about that plan. Adani is expecting to conclude the process within 3-4 months and most of the existing lenders are expected to participate.

Why it’s important: The refinancing effort will be a major test for Adani on whether global credit lines will reopen after Hindenburg accused it of corporate malfeasance that the conglomerate denied.

#8. Medical help for overseas treatment could be exempted under new tax collection at source rules

The new rates of tax collection at source might not be applicable to those assisting or accompanying individuals overseas for medical treatment and even to additional expenses for educational purposes. A clarification in this regard is expected this month. The nature of expenses on credit and debit cards during business visits and their tax treatment for accounting purposes may also be specified.

Why it’s important: The government has raised the tax rate for foreign remittances from five to 20 percent that kicks in from July. Although the lower rate would continue for education and medical purposes, a rulebook is required to specify what constitutes related incidental expenses.

#9. Top managers at Hindustan Lever took pay checks in excess of Rs 1 crore in 2022-23

As many as 205 managers at Hindustan Unilever took home more than Rs 1 crore in annual salary in the year ended March 31, up 25 percent from 163 in the preceding financial year. A third of executives who drew eight-digit salaries were under 40 in 2022-23, reversing the decade-old trend when half the crore club were people under that threshold.

Why it’s important: The eye watering remunerations for such a large number of people are an indication how firms selling FMCG products value top managers.

#10. Renewable energy transmission projects worth Rs 64,000 crore on anvil

A record Rs 64,000 crore worth of six power transmission projects to connect green energy installations have been approved by the National Committee on Transmission and are likely to be awarded this year through auctions. The government is expecting high interest from the private sector

for these large-scale transmission projects that will connect some of the mega renewable energy zones with the national grid.

Why it’s important: Greening power transmission is the next big step in India’s energy transition. All leading firms in the renewables space are expected to participate in the bidding.