#1. BSNL to get Rs 89,000 crore revival package to deploy 4G/5G services

The cabinet committee on economic affairs has approved cleared a Rs 89,047 crore revival package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, the third handout for the state-run telco since 2019. BSNL will use the money to acquire spectrum to offer 4G services within months and 5G services by 2024 across the country. The total government assistance to India’s fourth largest carrier has now totals to Rs 3.22 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: Although revenues have improved in 2022-23, BSNL continues to lose market share to rivals and its net and cash losses keep widening. It remains to be seen whether the latest fund infusion can script a turnaround for the ailing state-run telecom operator.

#2. OECD raises India’s growth forecast marginally to 6 percent in 2023-24

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has upped its forecast on India’s economic expansion for 2023-24 to 6 percent, marginally higher 5.9 percent predicted earlier. The club of rich nations expects retail inflation to be 4.8 percent in the current financial year, one percentage point below its previous projection and slower than Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 5.2 percent.

Why it’s important: The OECD’s prediction cites weak global demand and the effect of monetary policy tightening as the main factors constraining economic growth in the country.

#3. Regulator seeks to trace money flowing into venture capital, private equity funds

India’s stock market regulator, which is set to change rules to trace persons controlling foreign portfolio investors, will also track the money flowing into local private equity and venture capital funds. The Securities and Exchange Board of India wants to know who the investors are, where the money is coming from, and whether the alternative investment funds are being misused.

Why it’s important: There have been concerns that alternative investment funds may have been used to sidestep restrictions on foreign direct investment or used by a local promoter to indirectly hold a stake in a company. The regulator wants to put an end to these practices.

#4. A third of Rs 2,000 banknotes deposited or exchanged so far since May 23

The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, which started on May 23, has gathered pace with around 35 percent of them being either deposited or exchanged. There were 1.81 billion pieces of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation on March 31, about 1.3 percent of the total circulation in volume terms. Gujarat, Punjab, and New Delhi saw the most return of the Rs 2,000 denomination. Around 80 percent of the notes returned have been deposited and the rest exchanged.

Why it’s important: There has been no long queues and panicking customers since banks started exchanging the high-value banknotes. It has been far less disruptive than the 2016 demonetization exercise since a lower value of notes are being withdrawn over a much longer period of time.

#5. Dreamliner and Airbus A330 compete for wide body aircraft order of IndiGo

The race for IndiGo’s wide-body aircraft order has narrowed to two finalists, the Boeing B787 Dreamliner, and the Airbus A330. India’s largest airline, which has over 500 narrow-body aircraft in the pipeline, is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for around 20 wide-body aircraft as it seeks to expand its international operations

Why it’s important: IndiGo is preparing to aggressively expand its international operations with the acquisition of long-haul, wide-body aircraft.

#6. Sequoia Capital and spun-off unit Peak XV may compete in India to fund start-ups

Days after Silicon Valley investor Sequoia Capital spun of its India and Southeast Asia entity and rebranded it as Peak XV, managing partner Shailendra Singh said that there will be no portfolio conflict. Peak XV will not compete with Sequoia in a big way but there could be an overlap in 5 to 10 percent of cases, Singh said. There is no non-compete signed and Peak XV is free to go open a US office and Sequoia is free to open an India office, Singh said.

Why it’s important: Sequoia is retreating from Asia when several start-ups in its India portfolio have been facing difficulties. Only time will show how Peak XV performs after the separation with its marquee parent.

#7. Delays in getting visas for Chinese professional starts hurting several India businesses

The central government’s strict scrutiny before granting visas to Chinese nationals and clearing investment plans of Chinese firms is impacting Indian businesses, with projects getting delayed or even scrapped. Expansion projects of local electronics contract manufacturers, including Dixon Technologies proposed Rs 400 crore unit for manufacturing refrigerators, are impacted due to non-grant or delay in grant of visa to Chinese engineers. There are some other instances as well.

Why it’s important: Bilateral relations between India and China have hit an all-time low since the two-year old border faceoff. It is a given that businesses will face the heat of strained political relations.

#8. Top TCS executives saw salary hikes in 2022-23 when other IT brass saw earnings contraction

At a time when salaries of the top management of India’s two largest IT services have seen erosion, the leadership at Tata Consultancy Services has bucked the trend. Rajesh Gopinathan, who stepped down as CEO and managing director, saw his remuneration go up 13.17 percent in 2022-23 to Rs 29.16 crore. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer, saw his total pay rise 14 percent to Rs 20.68 crore.

Why it’s important: The pay hikes at TCS came at a time when top executives in other software firms have seen an erosion in earning, driven primarily by poor demand in key markets in the West, particularly in discretionary spending.

#9. Maximum airfares have dropped 14-61 percent after government intervention, minister says

Maximum airfares on busy routes from Delhi have dropped between 14 and 61 per cent in the past two days, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said. It had instructed airlines in a meeting on June 5 to keep fares reasonable. The government is not considering regulating fares like it did during the pandemic, the minister said. It was for airlines to proactively monitor fares as part of their social objective and not wait for the government to point out abnormalities, the minister said.

Why it’s important: After Go First filed for insolvency and halted operations, other airline firms raised fares in sectors where budget carrier operated flights. A nudge from the government could moderate the opportunistic hikes to an extent.

#10. No regulations desirable for small firms in AI space, ChatGPT chief Sam Altman says

Major companies operating in the AI space, including OpenAI, should be regulated but not smaller ones and startups, Sam Altman, founder, and CEO of OpenAI that developed ChatGPT, the chatbot that’s transforming search and threatens to upend the technological order, has said in an interview. There should be no regulations on smaller companies or on open-source models because it’s important to let that flourish, he said. Altman has called for regulation for big corporations.

Why it’s important: ChatGPt has taken the computing world by storm, with Big Tech including Microsoft and Google scrambling to catch up. There has been calls across the world to regulate AI applications.