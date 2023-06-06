A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Services sector activity slows slightly, still shows robust growth in May

India’s services sector output in May grew at the second quickest pace since July 2010 due to strong demand, although it moderated slightly from April, according to S&P Global’s India services purchasing managers’ index. The number came in at 61.2 compared with 62 in April. The reading above 50, which separates growth from contraction, continued for 22 straight months, the longest in almost 12 years.

Why it’s important: The good showing despite inflationary pressures leading to rising input costs and output prices indicates strong underlying demand. The number might improve is inflation eases further.

#2. Deliberate interference could have led to train accident in Odisha’s Balasore

A first information report has been lodged with Odisha Police in connection with the Balasore train accident in which suspected interference with the interlocking system led to a three-train crash that killed 275 people and injured over 1,000. The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to have taken over the investigation after the Railway Board made a recommendation in this regard.

Why it’s important: The police complaint comes at a time when the national transporter has ordered a comprehensive review of the signaling system. The railways must enforce better safety protocols.

#3. Bank of Baroda to auction part stake in National Stock Exchange for at least Rs 661 crore

Bank of Baroda has proposed to auction a part of its stake in the National Stock Exchange of India, even as the exchange’s public listing awaits a Supreme Court ruling. A request for proposal issued by the state-run bank has set a floor price that values India’s largest bourse at Rs 1.56 lakh crore, way beyond rival BSE, which is valued at Rs 7,790 crore.

Why it’s important: The auction comes at a time strategic overseas investors have sold some of their holdings in the exchange to book profits although retail investors have raised their combined stake to over 7 percent, sensing a good investment opportunity.

#4. Essar Group plans turnaround plan centered around clean energy businesses

The Essar Group, which divested its steel and refinery assets as part of a deleveraging effort after group firms were dragged to bankruptcy courts, is charting a turnaround plan focused on clean energy. Ravi Ruia and his nephew Prashant are leading the Group’s clean energy ventures following the successful resolution of the group’s crushing $25 billion debt. The group has revenues of $15 billion and assets of $8 billion.

Why it’s important: Businesses with a lower carbon footprint have a promising future and a pivot to clean energy could find favor with Essar’s lenders.

#5. Byju’s to launch initial public offering of Akash Educational Services next year

Edtech unicorn Byju’s has said it plans to list its wholly owned test-prep unit, Aakash Educational Services Ltd, on local stock exchanges by the middle of next year. The announcement came on a day the company is supposed to pay a $40 million instalment of an unrated loan of $1.2 billion taken in November 2021. If Byju’s fails to make the quarterly interest payment by the June 5 deadline, the loan would be termed as default.

Why it’s important: Byju’s bought Aakash in April 2021 in a cash-and-stock deal worth $1 billion, the largest acquisition in India’s edtech sector. The listing announcement comes at a time Byju’s is trying to repay loans to avoid being categorized as a defaulter.

#6. Valuation hurdle might stymie Titan’s plan to fully take over CaratLane

Differences have emerged between the Tata Group and founders of CaratLane over the valuation of the residual stake held by the founders, leading to a months-long deadlock. India’s largest omni-channel jewelry brand is already majority owned by Tata Group company Titan. With the stalemate persisting after talks ended inconclusively, the issue is reported to have reached the offices of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to try and break the deadlock and find a resolution.

Why it’s important: CaratLane had been in a strategic vendor relationship with Tanishq, Titan’s jewelry brand, for long and the conglomerate has been purchasing stake in CaratLane in tranches. The founders of the jewelry start-up are now seeking to maximize their gains.

#7. Vedanta’s Rs 2,632 crore brand fee helps London-based parent to part repay debt

An increased brand fee paid by Vedanta, besides record dividend, has helped Vedanta Resources listed in London to repay part of its debt. Vedanta paid a brand fee of Rs 2,632 crore ($325 million) for 2022-23, according to Nomura report. This was after the Anil Agarwal-owned holding company raised the brand fee to 2 percent of the turnover for its Indian businesses in 2021.

Why it’s important: Vedanta Resources has followed other business houses in raising brand fees. The conglomerate has been scrambling to raise money to repay debt and has reduced leverage by $1.4 billion in the past two months.

#8. Government asks airlines to contain the abnormal surge in airfares

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed concern over the abnormal surge in airfares on certain routes following the grounding of Go First and told airlines to keep them reasonable. Airlines would have to self-monitor the issue, the minister said. He issued the instructions during a meeting with airline executives to discuss the sharp rise in spot fares in the past few weeks.

Why it’s important: There has been opportunistic hikes in spot prices of tickets since Go First halted operations on May 3. The government has taken a soft approach by asking the carriers check the upsurge voluntarily. They are expected to comply, albeit in a limited extent.

#9. Go First seeks aviation regulator’s approval to restart operations with 22 planes

Bankrupt airline Go First has sought approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to restart flights with 22 planes for the next five months. The aviation regulator had asked for a resumption plan last week after meeting Go First management. The distressed carrier expects the regulator’s nod within a week. It intends to restart with military charter flights, followed by commercial operations.

Why it’s important: Go First may find it difficult to restart commercial operations as travel agents have threatened a boycott unless they have clarity on ticket refunds.

#10. Higher inventories at auto dealers could lead to recalibration of production plans

Although retail sales of passenger vehicles have 4 percent on year in May, inventories have risen to 40-45 days, car dealers said. They have started talks with carmakers on recalibrating production plans to get models for which there is greater demand. It could mean a drop in volumes for original equipment makers for a few months.

Why it’s important: Car sales look to be picking up after a few years of tepid growth. An inventory pileup makes dealers jittery even as the waiting period for some models are quite high.