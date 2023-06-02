A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Indirect tax collections rise in double digits, factory activity at 31-month high

GST collections in May rose 12 percent from a year earlier to Rs 1.57 lakh crore, while the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 58.7 from 57.2 in April. A value above 50 indicates expansion. Auto companies dispatched 334,800 vehicles to dealerships in May, an increase of 13.5 percent from last year. Numbers released a day earlier showed the economy grew by 7.2 percent in the year ended March, exceeding estimates.

Why it’s important: The indirect tax collection, factory activity and car sales show that the underlying momentum in the economy remains resilient based on mostly domestic factors.

#2. Overseas investors face scrutiny as custodian banks name Mauritius high risk

Several global custodian banks have classified Mauritius as a high-risk jurisdiction for Indian fund inflows as regulatory scrutiny intensifies in the country. Foreign funds set up through these custodians will face stricter compliance requirements. Mauritius’ importance as a jurisdiction for Indian investment is significant, with foreign funds from the nation holding Indian securities worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore in April.

Why it’s important: After US short seller Hindenburg released a damaging report on the Adani Group, naming certain Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors, most custodian banks have raised the risk status of the island nation. Increased scrutiny might lead to higher compliance.

#3. Foreign fund inflows likely to be impacted on regulator’s tighter norms

The latest proposal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on identifying ultimate beneficial ownership of offshore funds could impact portfolio flows and force foreign portfolio investors to redraw their India strategy. The regulator wants to categorize FPIs with a composite exposure of more than Rs 25,000 crore and a single-group exposure of more than 50 percent of their assets as high risk. Such investors will have to provide additional disclosures such as full identification of their ownership, economic interests, and control rights.

Why it’s important: The market regulator is taking a tougher stance on fund inflows after the fallout of the Adani-Hindenburg saga. It may make overseas investors jittery, but they would have to comply.

#4. Venture capital funds impacted by angel tax reach out to authorities for relief

Venture capital funds hit by the new provisions of angel tax have approached the Central Board of Direct Taxes for relaxation of rules that do not exempt investment in unlisted companies from destinations like Singapore, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates from the tax. They are now planning to seek an expansion of the list of nations from where entities are eligible for tax exemption, or protective measures for money coming in from investment centers that are not on the list of exempted jurisdictions.

Why it’s important: Foreign investors are worried over the exclusion of investor-friendly jurisdictions from the list of countries exempted from the angel tax. Whether the government heeds their concerns remains to be seen.

#5. Buyers of PSU shares to be exempt from gift tax in strategic divestment push

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has exempted buyers from gift tax when they buy shares in public-sector units through strategic disinvestment. Earlier, the exemption was applied only in the case of sale of a state-run company. Strategic divestment in IDBI Bank, Concor, and Shipping Corporation of India is expected to be concluded this financial year. The government has set a divestment target of Rs 51,000 crore.

Why it’s important: The change in the income-tax law has been made to make strategic divestment in government-owned enterprises more attractive. Retails investors are sure to take note.

#6. Big global companies looking at India as next chipmaking hub, minister says

India will focus on creating a supportive ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in the country and not only fabrication units, IT and communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an interview. The minister recently met with about 45 companies and two universities in the US. They have advised building the ecosystem and making sure industries making the 200-250 gases and chemicals that require high specialty, purity and precise composition are available in India. India will focus on the quality of electricity, getting the logistics right and making sure that the talent for semiconductor fabrication is in place, he said.

Why it’s important: Joint ventures to start semiconductor manufacturing based on government incentives have found it tough to forge technological partnerships. The government has now decided to modify the semiconductor mission, hoping for better results.

#7. Aircraft maker Embraer in talks with Tata, Mahindra for manufacturing partnership

Brazil’s Embraer is in talks with India’s Tata and Mahindra groups, among others, for an aircraft manufacturing partnership, company executives have said, as the world’s third-largest passenger jet maker works to expand its India footprint. Embraer is a leader in regional aviation and follows Airbus and Boeing in the market for larger commercial jets. The company hopes to finalize its Indian partner for defense aircraft manufacturing by the end of 2023.

Why it’s important: An aircraft manufacturing partnership will be a big step forward for India’s quest for self-reliance. Increased defense manufacturing is also on top of the government’s agenda.

#8. Government may increase procurement prices of kharif crops by 3-8 percent

The central government is considering a 3-8 percent increase in the minimum support price for key kharif crops in 2023-24. The price for paddy varieties could see a 3-7 percent increase to the range of Rs 2,100-2,200 per quintal. For maize, it is likely to be raised to Rs 2,050-2,100 per quintal.

Why it’s important: The government’s price-setting for farm produce serves as a crucial safety net for farmers, ensuring food security and stabilizing market prices. The increase could boost production even as the Met department has sounded caution on this season’s monsoon rainfall.

#9. Vedanta Resources raises $450 million worth of funds from Trafigura and Glencore

Vedanta Resources has raised $450 million from two rivals. The London-listed company has raised $200 million from commodities trading company Trafigura Group and $250 million from mining and natural resources company Glencore International. The money from Trafigura will be used to make debt repayments of $150 million to Oaktree. The loan from Glencore was raised by pledging 4.4 percent of listed India-listed Vedanta Ltd.

Why it’s important: The fundraising from business rivals reflects the challenges faced by the mining conglomerate in borrowing through more traditional channels such as banks and private credit.

#10. Animal spirits already unleashed in India Inc, says Bharti Airtel’s Mittal

Sunil Mittal, founder- chairman of Bharti Enterprises has said corporate India is in a mood to invest and there’s momentum in the industry. He expects heightening activity in the overall economy and sees much action in the rolling out of 5G services.

Why it’s important: Mittal has painted an optimistic outlook for private sector activity in the country. Private capital spending has till now lagged the government’s capex but that might change.