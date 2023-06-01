A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. India’s economy grows 7.2 percent in 2022-23, exceeding expectations

India’s GDP grew at 7.2 percent in 2022-23, beating the official prediction of 7 percent. The expansion was driven by robust growth in agriculture, construction, and services and a rebound in manufacturing in the March quarter, according to data by the National Statistical Office. For the March quarter, GDP expanded 6.1 percent, rising from 4.5 percent in the preceding three months and 4 percent a year ago.

Why it’s important: The robust growth in 2022-23 GDP underscore the resilience of the Indian economy despite global headwinds, although private consumption showed up as a weak point. The expansion is expected to moderate in the current financial year.

#2. Regulator pushes for stricter disclosure norms for overseas investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed tighter disclosure for foreign portfolio investors. The regulator has would like to introduce three sub-categories for foreign funds — high, low, and moderate risk — based on the nature of their client base and ownership that will decide on the extent of the heightened disclosures. It proposes to define high-risk investors as those holding more than 50 percent of their equity assets under management in a single corporate group.

Why it’s important: The tighter disclosure norms are aimed at preventing the misuse of overseas investment routes by Indian promoters and could curb violations of minimum public shareholding rules.

#3. Production growth in India’s core industrial sectors declines to six-month low

Output in core sector industries fell to a six-month low of 3.5 percent in April as production declined in four out of eight sectors, data showed. Production of electricity, refinery products, crude oil, and natural gas fell into the negative zone, marking the lowest core sector growth since the 0.7 percent growth recorded in October last year. Core sector growth stood at 9.5 percent in April 2022 and 3.6 percent in March.

Why it’s important: The decline in output could presage a moderation in overall economic growth as has been predicted on adverse global macroeconomic conditions and slowing consumer demand.

#4. Earnings in fiscal fourth quarter smash records based entirely on financial sector

The earnings of listed India firms hit a record high in the March quarter compared with a poor showing in the previous two three-month periods of the financial year. The rise in earnings was exclusively led by banking, financial services, and insurance companies. A better-than-expected showing by banks and non-bank lenders in the three months ended March more than compensated for the earnings contraction in the non-BFSI space.

Why it’s important: That non-BFSI companies continue to struggle on shrinking profits and a steady slowdown in revenue growth is a worrying trend. They would have to wait for a more rapid expansion in demand to revive their fortunes.

#5. Government reopens applications for chipmaking incentive scheme after all applicants fail

The central government has reopened applications for its ambitious chipmaking program after the three aspirants who applied in 2022 failed to qualify for the financial incentives. The India Semiconductor Mission, which is implementing the $10 billion program, will accept fresh applications till December 2024 and allowing both new and existing applicants to submit proposals.

Why it’s important: The joint ventures that wanted to start semiconductor manufacturing based on the government incentives are finding the going tough in forging the essential technological partnerships. KIt could be a rough road ahead for India’s ambitious plans.

#6. India has no plans of letting Chinese telecom companies to reenter domestic market

The Union government has no plans of providing trusted source certificates to Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers such as Huawei and ZTE, locking them out of the country’s telecom sector due to national security concerns. In the backdrop of Shein, a Chinese fashion major, making a comeback in a joint venture with Reliance three years after it was forced to shut its India business, there was expectation that Chinese vendors too may be allowed in telecom.

Why it’s important: National security continues to be the overriding concern on blocking Chinese telecom companies. India is not alone in it this matter as major western economies has a similar stance.

#7. Electric two-wheeler makers to recast features and prices after subsidy cuts

After the government decided to slash subsidies on electric vehicles, makers of electric two-wheelers will have to hike prices, changing the size of batteries and removing some of the features in the vehicles. The latest tweak to the subsidy scheme reduces the incentive for e-two wheelers to a maximum of Rs 22,500 each from Rs 60,000 earlier, resulting in an increase of around 20 percent in the average price, which ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

Why it’s important: Electric two-wheelers had become price-competitive with fat incentives. Higher unit prices of the vehicles could majorly impact sales in the current financial year, hindering faster adoption of green vehicles on India’s roads.

#8. Auditor to Adani Ports flags concerns over disclosures in related party transactions

The auditor of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has said insufficient disclosures over certain transactions means it can only issue a qualified opinion on the firm’s accounts. Deloitte Haskins & Sells raised concerns over transactions with three entities. The auditor said it could not confirm they were not related party transactions, but the firm refused to conduct an independent external examination.

Why it’s important: The fresh concerns over inadequate disclosures returns the spotlight on similar allegations of short seller Hindenburg on related party transactions.

#9. Vedanta Resources clears debt obligations of $1.7 billion due in current quarter

Vedanta Resources, the parent of India-listed Vedanta, has said it has cleared all its debt obligations for the ongoing quarter estimated at $1.7 billion. The company’s statement comes days after it pledged 4.4 percent stake to Glencore International for a $250 million loan. The London-based holding company’s gross debt now stands at $6.4 billion compared with $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

Why it’s important: The conglomerate has been scouting for funds to pursue its aim to eventually have zero debt on its books. It plans to reduce a substantial portion of borrowings in the current financial year.

#10. Apple’s new retail stores in India post record sales within a month of opening shop

Apple’s gambit of opening retail stores seems to have paid off as its first two own stores have grossed monthly sales of over Rs 22-25 crore each, well over two times what could be the highest revenue for an electronics store in the country during non-Diwali period. The Mumbai store in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex is now among the top 10 Apple-owned stores. It had a first-day billing of over Rs 10 crore, which is Rs 2-3 crore more than what some of the largest local electronics stores post in a month.

Why it’s important: Higher disposable incomes among a section of India’s upper middle class have boosted demand for Apple’s premium products. The tech giant would like to see the trend continuing.