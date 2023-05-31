A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. India’s growth momentum to continue amid cooling inflation, Reserve Bank says

India’s growth momentum should sustain through 2023-24 due to easing prices and despite poor global macroeconomic conditions, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report, adding that recent structural reforms have also helped. The country’s external account is sound but El Nino and its impact on rainfall remain potential threats. Protracted geopolitical tensions and a possible upsurge in financial market volatility may pose downside risks, it said.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank has presented an optimistic outlook for the economy that might well endure. Sustained structural reforms will improve India’s medium-term growth potential.

#2. Government may allow registration of apartments when a developer goes bankrupt

The central government is considering a proposal to allow unhindered registration of flats in completed realty projects even when the developer is undergoing an insolvency resolution. It may enable the National Company Law Tribunal to seek inputs from the relevant Real Estate Regulatory Authority, given the complexities of bankruptcy resolution in the housing sector, where homebuyers are also financial creditors under the bankruptcy code. The suggestion is included in proposed amendments to the code.

Why it’s important: If this proposal is implemented, it would provide relief to thousands of homebuyers threatened with the prospect of seeing their money getting entangled when builders fail in their business.

#3. Mutual funds association to form ethics committee to keep eye on malpractices

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is guiding the Association of Mutual Funds in India to form an ethics committee to act against individual malpractices in asset management companies. The proposed ethics committee may not have judicial powers but will be able to act on a self-regulatory basis against individuals who are found involved in misconduct such as front-running and insider trading.

Why it’s important: As the middle class increasingly turns to mutual funds for their savings, the market regulator is starting with a soft approach to contain malfeasance with a self-regulatory model. It will toughen its stance if self-regulation does not work out.

#4. Centre meets 41 percent of e-vehicle promotion scheme target as deadline nears

With only 10 months left before the deadline for the central government’s flagship electric vehicles promotion scheme ends, it has sponsored only 41 percent of the target of more than 1.5 million electric vehicles since the launch of the scheme in March 2019. As the government plans no further extension of the scheme beyond 2023-24, its task is to achieve the unfinished target of subsidizing 914,707 e-vehicles.

Why it’s important: Although there has been a surge in the sales of electric two-wheelers, the demand for green cars is yet to pick up significantly. That might change in the next few years, subsidies or not.

#5. Mauritian Wadia company may play big role in Go First insolvency process

A Mauritius-based Wadia group company that with its affiliates indirectly holds a stake in Britannia Industries could take centerstage in a face-off between Go First’s bankers, some of whom want collateral provided by that company overseas for loans taken by the airline to be included in a common security pool. The bankers’ consortium believes the collateral provided by Leila Lands for loans that Go First obtained from Deutsche Bank is disproportionately greater in value to the security that was provided to them for loans that they advanced to the distressed airline.

Why it’s important: The development reveals a new twist in Go First voluntarily entering bankruptcy at a time when its insolvency resolution professional is trying to block lessors from repossessing aircraft that will effectively render the halted airline defunct.

#6. Blackrock slashes the valuation of edtech start-up Byju’s by 62 percent to $8.4 billion

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has once again reduced the valuation of its share in edtech firm Byju’s to about $8.4 billion, according to regulatory filings for the March quarter. Byju’s latest valuation by BlackRock is around 62 percent down from the peak of $22 billion in April last year. It reduced the start-up’s valuation to $11.5 billion in December.

Why it’s important: Byju’s is facing a reality check in the repeated markdowns in valuation that would prove challenging as it tries to raise another $250 million. It has been retrenching staff and questions have been raised earlier about its accounting practices.

#7. Government to certify what it considers permissible online games for now, minister says

The government has taken a decision to certify permissible online games until the self-regulatory organization is formed by the gaming industry, electronics and IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said. A notification to this effect will be sent to platforms such as Google and Apple this week. The central government will write to all major internet intermediaries, including Apple and Google, asking them to approach the ministry if there is confusion on takedown orders with respect to real money gaming, gambling, and betting apps.

Why it’s important: The development follows a report that Apple hasn’t complied fully with the ministry’s order in February banning 138 betting games, citing a lack of regulatory clarity.

#8. Unpredictable weather making business planning difficult for consumer-facing firms

Erratic weather patterns, including unseasonal rainfall, mild winters, and extreme heatwaves, are disrupting business operations of big consumer goods firms. This summer season, for instance, has been unpredictable, marked by intermittent rainfall and periods of intense heatwaves. The unpredictable weather trends are making it hard for cooling appliance makers to plan their inventory. The same holds true for other companies as well.

Why it’s important: The climate crisis has started making its impact felt in the consumer economy as companies find it increasingly tougher to plan operations. Erratic rainfall will in particular affect rural demand, which is vital for much of business expansion of consumer firms.

#9. Small enterprises to hurt as WhatsApp revises pricing policy for business messaging

WhatsApp’s new pricing policy for business messaging, which comes into effect this week, is likely to trigger a sharp increase in marketing costs for millions of small and medium enterprises that rely on the popular communication platform. Several small companies are now scouting for alternative avenues to connect with customers directly, as WhatsApp presses ahead with further monetization.

Why it’s important: Higher pricing may push small and medium enterprises out of WhatsApp but that’s easier said than done as the messaging platform remains popular with a majority of Indians.

#10. Mahendra Singh Dhoni to remain star endorser regardless of whether he retires

Leading brands in India said they will retain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a star endorser regardless of whether he continues to play mainstream cricket or not as his equity and fan following are at an all-time high. The former Indian skipper led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth victory at the Indian Premier League in a tight game that spilled over to a Tuesday finish.

Why it’s important: Brand Dhoni continues its enduring appeal for companies as they piggyback on the stellar performances of the extraordinary cricketer who has a huge fan following in the country.