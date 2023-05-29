A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building, saying India is leaving behind the mentality of slavery. The Amrit Kaal, a term to denote the period between the 75th and 100th anniversaries of Independence, would be as crucial to making India a developed country as the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi was to securing freedom from British rule, the Prime Minister said. Several opposition parties boycotted the inauguration.

Why it’s important: India required a new Parliament building to house an increased number of people’s representatives as the country’s population rises. The iconic older building will now become a museum.

#2. Share of IT firms in corporate profits drops to lowest in over five years

The share of the IT sector in the overall corporate profits pool plunged to the lowest in 21 quarters, or more than five years, at 9.7 percent in the March quarter, according to a Mint analysis. The analysis was based on a compilation of the recent earnings season’s data collated from the Capitaline database for 1,252 firms listed on BSE. It included 66 companies in the IT and IT-enabled services space. The share has declined nearly 3 percentage points in the past year and is significantly down from 34 percent share in profits in the March 2020 quarter.

Why it’s important: The impact of a global slowdown due to macroeconomic uncertainty and a banking crisis is reflected in the drop in IT profit share. The outlook may not improve in the short to medium term.

#3. Strong show in March quarter to raise hopes of higher growth in 2023-24

India’s economy in the quarter ended March 31 is expected to show improved growth both on sequential and year-on-year basis, driven by the manufacturing and services sectors and reflecting improved consumption trends. There has also been an encouraging rise in private investment, analysts said. Growth in the December quarter was 4.4 percent and 4 percent in March 2022 quarter. The official number for the latest March quarter will be released on Wednesday.

Why it’s important: Both manufacturing and services have shown resilience, putting economic recovery on track after the pandemic disruption. Stronger growth would boost business and consumer confidence.

#4. Baring Asia set to purchase Credila from HDFC for around $1.5 billion

Baring Private Equity Asia EQT is set to buy Credila Financial Services, the educational loan unit of Housing Development Finance Corp, for $1.3-1.5 billion, beating private equity peers Carlyle, TA Associates, Blackstone, and CVC Capital. The fund will be buying 90 percent of the company, with HDFC retaining the rest that could be sold sell over a two-year period. A formal announcement is expected by end of June.

Why it’s important: Credila is one of India’s largest education finance companies in a space that is seeing significant growth. The deal will take place ahead of the mega merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

#5. Angel tax on multinationals may impact slowing foreign direct investment

Western multinationals that have closely held subsidiaries in India will face angel tax scrutiny if they bring in fresh equity capital. The government provided an exemption to pension and sovereign wealth funds investing in India from 21 countries, but corporate entities were left out. Income-tax authorities have sent notices in March to headquarters of several hundreds of multinationals, asking them to explain the source and valuation of funds injected into their Indian arms in 2018-19.

Why it’s important: The angel tax, besides impacting investments in local start-ups, could have unintended consequences for foreign direct investment, which has recently declined after years of robust growth.

#6. Venture capital investment plummets 72 percent in India as funding winter lingers

Foreign investment firms such as Tiger Global, Sequoia, SoftBank, Accel, and Y Combinator have nearly shut their taps on funding local start-ups. Tiger and Accel, for instance, have seen their investments fall by 97 percent in 2023 so far on year. Sequoia’s is down 95 percent, Y Combinator’s 87 percent, and SoftBank’s 80 percent, according to data from Tracxn, a market data platform.

Why it’s important: Overseas money plays a critical role in the Indian start-up ecosystem. Of the $26.8 billion local start-ups raised in 2022, $26 billion came from rounds where foreign investors participated.

#7. General Atlantic and Advent close to buying Burger King chain in India

Private equity firms General Atlantic and Advent International are at an advanced stage in their bid to purchase private equity firm Everstone Capital’s 40.9 percent stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, which operates fast-food chain Burger King in India. Everstone, which also runs Subway and Lavazza coffee shops in the country, is looking to cash out from its stake in Burger King, executives said.

Why it’s important: The possible stake sale comes at a time when growth in western style fast food is slowing in the country as competition from local brands heat up and consumers switch to cheaper items.

#8. Teleperformance and Blackstone prepare separate bids for Everise Holdings

French firm Teleperformance SE and Blackstone Group are planning separate bids for Everise Holdings, an IT services business owned by Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield has hired Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale and hopes to raise around $1.4 billion. The bids are due later this week and may see interest from other private equity firms as well.

Why it’s important: Everise serves firms in healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, and financial services, areas which are seeking healthy growth. IT services deals have seen strong investor interest this year.

#9. Digital divide widens in country as smartphone sales stagnate in rural India

The digital divide between rural and urban areas has been widening as smartphone sales in smaller towns and villages stagnating at 35-40 percent of total since mid-2021 amid rising prices and few takers for 5G devices. Two studies have found that a spending weakness has resulted in slowdown in smartphone sales in rural areas, with the top-tier cities still constituting a major proportion of smartphone sales.

Why it’s important: Although inflation has failed to dent data consumption in rural areas, smartphone sales have not picked up as the rate of price rise have stressed household budgets in rural and peri-urban areas.

#10. Indian Premier League lures subscribers back to satellite TV platforms

The direct-to-home industry has countered subscriber churn by attracting new users, driven by the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, which started on March 31. The DTH business saw strong net additions in April and May, according to Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive of Bharti Airtel. The industry has managed to arrest the decline in subscriber base in the past two months, primarily due to the cricket tournament, another CEO of a DTH firm said.

Why it’s important: The direct-to-home space in India is seeing tough competition from streaming platform as broadband and 5G data penetration deepens in middle-class homes. Most companies are offering sual services to retain subscribers.