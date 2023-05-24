A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. GQG Partners raises stake in Adani Group by additional 10 percent

Investor Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners has raised its stake in the Adani Group by about 10 percent and will take part in the conglomerate’s future fund raising. It would like to be one of the largest investors in Adani Group after the promoter family, Jain said. The value of GQG’s Adani holdings is now close to $3.5 billion. In March, GQG acquired almost $2 billion worth of shares in four of Adani’s firms from a family trust.

Why it’s important: Rajiv Jain has emerged as a white knight to the conglomerate that faced a market rout earlier in the year. The Group’s stocks have been rising sharply in the past few trading sessions.

#2. Banks emerge as star performers in 2022-23 even as corporate earnings slow

India’s banks showed remarkable earnings growth at a time the rest of India Inc saw a slowdown. The combined net profit of banks rose 39.4 percent year-on-year and their share in India’s GDP at factor cost rose to a record high of nearly 1 percent, up from 0.8 percent a year ago. Banks gained from high double-digit growth in credit and double-digit decline in provisioning for bad loans.

Why it’s important: The sharp rise in earnings in the just-concluded financial year was driven by an equally rapid growth in interest income of both public and private banks. Lower provisioning for non-performing assets also added to the earnings.

#3. New digital India law will have special safeguards for children, minister says

The draft digital India law, which will replace the IT Act of 2000, would have special provisions for safeguarding children, electronic and IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said. The government has, however, ruled out the anticipated provision of creating a new regulator. A new draft will be released by the first week of June for public consultation.

Why it’s important: The new digital law has been much delayed as innovations have outpaced the race to frame regulations. The draft legislation has faced many hurdles and may continue to do so.

#4. Lenders to Reliance Capital may only recover 43 percent at Rs 10,000 crore

Lenders to bankrupt Reliance Capital are likely to recover just about Rs 10,000 crore after winning bidder Hinduja Group refused to improve its offer in the last round of bilateral negotiations. The recovery, totaling about Rs 10,090 crore after factoring in the target company’s cash balances and the Hinduja offer, falls short of the Rs 12,500-13,000 crore estimated liquidation value.

Why it’s important: The attempts by lenders to maximize recoveries from Reliance Capital have borne little fruit. The Hinduja Group is expected to submit a resolution plan by next week.

#5. Warburg Pincus to acquire 66 percent stake in Watertec at a valuation of $200 million

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is set to purchase a majority stake in Watertec India, a bathroom accessories and fittings maker. The company is owned by Coimbatore-based UMS Group, Watertec Malaysia and Sri Lanka-based South Asian Investments. Warburg will buy around 66 percent of the company from Watertec Malaysia and UMS Group at a valuation of around $200 million. It is likely to acquire the remaining stake over the next 12-24 months.

Why it’s important: India’s sanitary ware market stood at around $8.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate of 9 percent till 2027. Warburg wants a major share of the pie.

#6. Big four vies for Go First resolution professional’s job as lenders invite proposals

The big four accounting firms have joined the fray to become the resolution professional of Go First after lenders invited proposals from them and Grant Thornton. Go First is under the administration of an interim resolution professional recommended by its former management. Professionals backed by KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC, and Grant Thornton are expected to be interviewed this week.

Why it’s important: Lenders to Go First would naturally like to evaluate multiple firms before selecting a resolution professional. The cash-strapped airline has voluntarily opted for insolvency proceedings.

#7. Adani Green to seek board’s approval to raise up to $ 1 billion through private placements

Adani Green Energy is set to seek board approval to raise Rs 6,150 crore ($750 million) to Rs 8,200 crore ($1 billion) through qualified institutional placements. Two other group companies, Adani Enterprises (Rs 12,500 crore) and Adani Transmission (Rs8,500 crore), have already secured approval of their boards for further fundraising on May 13.

Why it’s important: The fundraising exercise is part of the Adani Group’s plan to build a three-year equity cushion to support expansion. The conglomerate has chosen the private placement route after a follow-on public offer by its flagship failed in January.

#8. Oil ministry working on proposal to merge Mangalore Refinery with Hindustan Petroleum

The petroleum ministry is drawing up a proposal to merge Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals into Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, the two listed subsidiaries of ONGC. The idea of the merger had been floated soon after ONGC acquired Hindustan Petroleum from the government five years ago. The merger will likely to be through a share-swap deal.

Why it’s important: The merger will consolidate ONGC’s downstream assets under Hindustan Petroleum and may result in some tax gains.

#9. Government won’t lower levies on 5G, places onus on telecom operators to make it viable

The central government has told telecom service providers that they need to figure out the viability of 5G services and products being deployed, and the high cost of new infrastructure cannot be used as an excuse to seek lower government levies. Earlier this month, the telcos raised the demand for lower government levies at a meeting.

Why it’s important: The income streams from 5G could have a long gestation phase and the massive investments by telcos will exert a significant pressure on the business. They will have to live with that.

#10. Sale of luxury items see uptick as the rich pay with Rs 2,000 banknotes

Luxury retailers has seen a sudden uptick in business after the Reserve Bank of India’s recent mandate to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. Although they remain legal tender, a reluctance to endure lengthy queues at banks and the potential association of high-value notes with unaccounted funds have driven the affluent to spend money on luxury items rather than deposit it in banks.

Why it’s important: The central bank’s currency management plan has had unintended consequences. Luxury retailers are not complaining.