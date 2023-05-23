A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Reserve Bank to decide fate of Rs 2,000 currency notes after September 30

Authorities will take a decision on Rs 2,000 banknotes closer to the September 30 deposit or exchange deadline, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has said. There will be no adverse impact on the economy from the withdrawal of the highest denomination currency, he said. The central bank on May 19 said it is withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, giving time until September 30 to deposit them or exchange the notes for lower denominations.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank has said the high-value banknotes will continue to be legal tender. Although it said the withdrawal is part of its currency management system, the central bank’s move has baffled experts.

#2. Adani stocks shoot up after Supreme Court panel finds no evidence of malfeasance

Stock of Adani Group firms have surged, with flagship Adani Enterprises rising nearly 19 percent, and combined market capitalization breaching Rs 10 lakh crore, rising the most in nearly nine months after a Supreme Court-appointed panel said it found no regulatory failure on allegations of price manipulation and violation of minimum public shareholding rules. Six out of 10 group stocks hit the upper limit.

Why it’s important: Despite the dramatic rise, the overall market cap is still Rs 9 lakh crore below its value before Hindenburg released its report. The damage to business credibility may take longer to repair.

#3. Appeals court upholds Go First bankruptcy order of tribunal, offering hopes of revival

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has upheld the National Company Law Tribunal’s order preventing Go Airlines’ planes from being repossessed by lessors amid insolvency proceedings. An adverse order would have led to lessors taking back these aircraft, impacting plans to resume operations.

Why it’s important: The latest order will help Go First restart operations with planes that will now not be repossessed. Although the budget carrier plans to restart operations next month, it remains to be seen whether it is able to do so.

#4. Reserve Bank meet focusses on strategic role of boards of state-run banks

The banking regulator should stress on the strategic role of boards and increase the remuneration of independent directors of public sector banks. These were among the issues put forward to the Reserve Bank of India in its interaction with the full boards of state-run banks. The meeting will be followed by those of private banks in Mumbai on May 29.

Why it’s important: Indian banks have put the bad loans crisis behind them. It’s time to further strengthen governance and the fiduciary role bank boards could play.

#5. Ola Electric secures funding worth $300 million at a valuation of $6 billion

Ola Electric has secured $300 million (approximately Rs 2,500 crore) in its latest funding round, which will push up its valuation to $6 billion, merchant bankers said. The electric scooter maker had raised $200 million at a valuation of $5 billion in January last year. The paperwork for the deal will be finalised in a few weeks.

Why it’s important: Ola electric will use the money from the latest fundraising to boost capacity of producing electric two-wheelers from half a million to 2 million every year. This will be in keeping with the outlook of the rapidly increasing demand for e-scooters.

#6. Government readies launch of second set of incentives for steel sector

The central government is set to introduce a second production-linked incentive initiative for the steel industry that would bolster the local capital goods industry and boost supplies of essential materials in the country. The new initiative is in the final stages of discussions at the steel ministry and is expected to be implemented before the end of the current year.

Why it’s important: The second edition of the production-linked scheme would focus on capital assistance to produce special steel grades that are not covered by existing incentive program.

#7. Income tax department to monitor advance tax payments by companies

The income-tax department will keep a close watch on advance tax payments by analyzing India Inc’s annual and quarterly balance sheets as well as sectoral growth trends. Financial statements of top 100 listed companies in their last published annual reports, and quarterly reports through the year, will be analyzed, according to the department’s central action plan for 2023-24.

Why it’s important: Although compliance has risen significantly in recent years, the latest move attempts to ensure local companies do not defer their tax liabilities for the financial year.

#8. JioMart retrenches over 1,000 employees as it aligns with Metro Cash and Carry

Reliance Industries’ online wholesale format JioMart has laid off more than 1,000 employees as it aligns its operations with the recently acquired Metro Cash and Carry. This is part of a larger cost-cutting measure over the next few weeks, which will include reducing by two-thirds the 15,000-employee strength in the wholesale division, company executives said.

Why it’s important: JioMart is looking to improve margins and reduce losses after starting a price war in the grocery products distribution space last year.

#9. Payments firm PhonePe raises additional $100 million from General Atlantic

PhonePe has raised an additional $100 million from growth equity firm General Atlantic. With this, the growth equity fund has invested around $550 million in the Walmart-backed fintech firm in the latest round of funding. PhonePe has so far raised $850 million through five infusions in this round and is inching closer to its billion-dollar fundraising target.

Why it’s important: The payments start-up has been raising money aggressively after been hived off from Flipkart in December last year. Investor interest in digital transactions continue to be high.

#10. European Union fines Facebook parent Meta $1.3 billion over data transfers to the US

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has been hit by a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) privacy fine and given a deadline to stop shipping user data to the US after European Union regulators said it failed to protect personal information from American security services. The fine imposed by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, which regulates Meta across the EU, is a record for a breach of the bloc’s general data protection regulation. Meta said it will challenge the order.

Why it’s important: Countries and blocs are tightening data privacy and transfer laws. Tech multinationals will have to learn to comply without compromising their business interests.