A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Credit card expenses in foreign currency to attract 20 percent tax from July

There will be a 20 percent tax collected at source on overseas credit card expenses from July 1, except expenditure on education or medical treatment-related visits, which will be subject to a lower rate. Foreign currency payments such as digital subscriptions to publications or goods bought on foreign e-commerce sites through international credit cards will count toward an individual’s liberalized remittance scheme account and attract the increased tax, which was 5 percent earlier. The issuer will collect the tax when the bill is settled in rupees. It can be later adjusted against the cardholder’s tax liability.

Why it’s important: The decision to impose higher tax will face criticism as it comes ahead of the holiday season overseas travel. People will face increased upfront costs.

#2. State Bank of India posts 83 percent jump in standalone net profit in fourth quarter

The standalone profit of the State Bank of India in the March quarter grew by 83.19 percent to a record Rs 16,695 crore on the back of healthy net interest income and lower provisions. The previous best quarterly profit was Rs 14,205 crore in the quarter ended December. For the full financial year, the bank’s standalone net profit grew 58.58 percent to Rs 50,232 crore. The standalone numbers represent banking operations.

Why it’s important: The robust results stand testimony of the resilience of Indian banking despite global turmoil. Lenders have left behind the bad loan crisis of the last decade to post healthy business growth.

#3. Insurance regulator to issue dozen licenses, building on last year’s momentum

India’s insurance regulator plans to issue about a dozen licenses this year, building on last year’s momentum when three firms secured licenses in life and non-life segments after more than a decade. Nearly 20 applications are awaiting approval with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, which has set up a dedicated facilitation cell to support the process.

Why it’s important: The Indian insurance market is expected to reach $200 billion by 2027. The rapid growth and relatively low insurance penetration in the country is attracting new investors.

#4. Booming air travel sees IndiGo post record profits in fiscal fourth quarter

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, has reported profit of Rs 919.2 crore, a record for the March quarter. Total income rose 78 percent from a year earlier to Rs 14,600 crore, India’s largest airline said, citing healthy demand and high other income, including interest income on savings, compensation from engine makers and viability-gap funding received from the government.

Why it’s important: India’s aviation sector has left pandemic blues behinds as both domestic and overseas travel has boomed in recent times. The swift expansion is expected to sustain.

#5. Lifestyle firms and fast-food eateries see slow growth in the past four months

Sales of large quick-service restaurants, lifestyle, apparel, and discretionary products have slowed in the March quarter as well as in April, with companies reporting either flat, low single-digit or declining growth. While retail sales grew in strong double digits over the past year, it slowed to 6 percent in both the March quarter and April., the slowest expansion in over 14 months, according to Retailers Association of India.

Why it’s important: High inflation if forcing consumers to down trade to lower priced products. Financial conditions are also tighter at a time when pent-up demand is moderating.

#6. Quick commerce segment of online sales sees fastest growth across platforms

Quick commerce in India is also now the quickest growing. Sales through Swiggy’s Instamart, Zomato’s Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket’s BBnow have seen a faster uptick than traditional ecommerce platforms, executives at multiple consumer goods companies have said. Food companies have benefitted the most from quick commerce.

Why it’s important: The convenience of getting what consumers want in a short time has led to the faster growth. However, online platforms find it challenging to expand quick commerce beyond the big cities.

#7. Reliance Retail brings back Chinese fashion firm Shein through strategic partnership

Reliance Retail is set to bring back Chinese fashion giant Shein to India through a strategic partnership, more than two years after Shein’s app was banned by the Indian government. Reliance will sell Shein’s products through offline stores as well as through its app. The agreement will also enable Shein to source fabrics from small businesses in India, helping it to diversify its supply chain beyond China.

Why it’s important: The Singapore base Chinese company has been grappling with the fallout of geopolitical tensions. Reliance has been aggressively partnering with fashion labels to fatten its retail portfolio.

#8. Family offices of Indian billionaires consider opening shop in Gift City

Some of the country top family offices are exploring the option of establishing shop at the International Financial Services Centre as the Reserve Bank of India tightens scrutiny of overseas direct investments. ODI is a route available for Indian non-individuals to send money overseas. Family offices based in Gift City are allowed to make leveraged investments.

Why it’s important: Family offices are looking at Gift city because of the freedom to invest across asset classes, including overseas real estate, along with low compliance costs and numerous tax benefits.

#9. Government unlikely to divest stake in state-run firms until after the 2024 general elections

The central government is unlikely to undertake any disinvestment of public-sector undertakings, including privatization of public-sector banks, in the current financial year to March. Any such stake sale might take place only after the general elections to be held next year.

Why it’s important: The government’s financial actions will from now on depend on electoral calculations. Global uncertainty is also a factor as it affects market conditions and realized prices.

#10. Collections in small savings scheme for senior citizens grow threefold in April

The collections under the government’s small savings scheme for senior citizens more than tripled in April, as those eligible scrambled to take advantage of the budget move that doubled the deposit limit. The fresh mop-up under the scheme breached Rs 10,000 crore in April, the first month when the enhanced limit came into effect, compared with the usual deposit of about Rs 3,000 crore for this month.

Why it’s important: The raised investment ceiling is expected to keep the inflows elevated in the coming months as well, as senior citizens flock to benefit from the boosted secure interest returns.