A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Supreme Court gives market regulator till August 14 to complete Adani probe

The Supreme Court has allowed an extension until August 14 to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to conclude its investigation into allegations against the Adani group made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. The extension falls short of the six months sought by the regulator. The top court also directed Sebi to provide a specific report on its investigation into alleged violations of minimum public shareholding norms by certain Adani companies.

Why it’s important: The Hindenburg report led to an unprecedented market rout of Adani Group shares, which have recovered marginally since then. Although Adani denies wrongdoing, a thorough probe into allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation has to be investigated.

#2. Tesla finally proposes to build factory in India to make electric cars

Tesla has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export, the carmaker has told government officials. The proposal comes after India refused to agree to Tesla’s request last year to lower the import tax on cars, which can reach as much as 100 percent. No location and quantum of investment has yet been specified.

Why it’s important: Earlier talks between Tesla and the government ended in a deadlock because India wanted the carmaker to build vehicles locally, but the automaker wanted to test the market first with imports. The proposal to set up a facility in the country would break the impasse.

#3. Cabinet doubles outlay to Rs 17,000 crore to incentivize IT hardware manufacturing

The central cabinet of ministers has approved a modified production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware to boost local manufacturing of products like tablets and laptops, and more than doubled its budgetary outlay to Rs 17,000 crore from Rs 7,325 crore. The revised scheme may offer incentives of up to 9 percent on incremental sales of tablets, laptops, personal computers, servers, and edge computing devices. The tenure of the scheme has been extended to six from four years announced in 2021.

Why it’s important: The earlier scheme had received a lukewarm response from industry because of lower incentives and muted demand. The modified program provides higher flexibility that is expected to attract more equipment manufacturers.

#4. Amazon Web Services to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030

Amazon Web Services will invest about $12.7 billion to expand its business in India till 2030, CEO Adam Selipsky has said in an interview. It has already invested $3.7 billion in India between 2016 and 2022. Noting the prevalence of local storage of digital data, Selipsky also said the firm has plans to take on Microsoft’s ChatGPT as well as Google’s Bard with its own generative AI platform.

Why it’s important: The demand for cloud infrastructure is rising in India and amazon has already started building local data centers. The fresh investments will hasten the pace and force rivals also to invest.

#5. Commerce ministry wants additional Rs 2,500 crore to settle arrears to exporters

The commerce ministry has sought an additional Rs 2,500 crore to settle arrears related to its interest rate equalization scheme that looks to alleviate stress among exporters by compensating them for a portion of the interest they pay on loans. This comes in the backdrop of borrowing rates crossing double digits for most micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Why it’s important: The development would to a large extent mitigate the challenges small exporters face in the face of rising interest rates and lowed exports to key markets.

#6. Government slashes subsidy to electric two-wheelers to 15 percent from 40 percent

The central government has pared the FAME-II subsidy of electric two-wheeler to Rs 10,000 per Kwh from the existing Rs 15,000 per Kwh. The existing maximum subsidy cap of 40 percent of the ex-factory price of a vehicle has also been pruned to 15 percent. The government has disbursed subsidies to around 80 percent of the targeted one million electric two-wheelers under the subsidy scheme.

Why it’s important: Despite fire safety concerns, the sales of electric two-wheelers seem to have crossed an inflection point in India. The market should continue to grow rapidly despite lowered subsidies as prices have become competitive with vehicles running on internal combustion engines.

#7. India’s foreign minister defends fuel exports to Europe based on refining Russian crude

Foreign minister S Jaishankar has defended India’s refined fuel exports to the European Union following a call by the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for action against imports of Russian-origin oil from India. Official data indicate that exports of refined products to Europe, which may have been produced from Russian crude, have increased sharply.

Why it’s important: India’s stance is that since the Russian crude is refined substantially in the country, it can no longer be called Russian, and therefore does not contravene sanctions by the European Union.

#8. Vedanta Resources in talks with global banks for $500-600 million loan

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources is in discussions with Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Barclays, among others, to raise a $500-600 million loan to meet debt repayments later this month. Following delays in securing funds from Farallon Capital, Vedanta has resumed discussions with banks to explore alternative financing options. A $500 million repayment is due on a 7.125 percent bond that matures on May 31.

Why it’s important: Vedanta’s persistent refinancing needs remain a constraint for robust credit ratings, especially with declining internal resources. It may have to live with higher interest costs.

#9. Space Mantra and five other entities in race to acquire Future Retail

Bankrupt Future Retail has said in exchange filing that it has received bids from six resolution applicants for its assets. The highest bid came from Space Mantra. Five other companies that placed bids were Pinnacle Air, Palgun Tech LLC, Lehar Solutions, Goodwill Furniture, and Sarvabhishta E-waste Management. The bids were placed in response to a request for the resolution plans dated April 14.

Why it’s important: Reports have suggested that Reliance Retail and the Adani Group are no longer interested to acquiring the assets of the distressed firm. Creditors have no option but to look for other buyer to recover their dues.

#10. Group patriarch Srichand Parmanand Hinduja dies at 87 years of age

SP Hinduja, chairman of the $70 billion Hinduja Group and the family patriarch as eldest among four brothers, died in London on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 87. SP Hinduja had long been the face of the family, having built the group along with his brothers, collectively known for their formidable networking and business acumen.

Why it’s important: SP Hinduja transformed the namesake group into one of the biggest Indian business houses, taking the reins after Parmanand died in 1971. The group businesses continue to do well after he handed over day-to-day charge to his younger brothers.