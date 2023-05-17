morning scan

#1. Indian banks concerned over high overnight rates and liquidity conditions

Commercial banks in India have conveyed their concerns about persistently high overnight rates and liquidity conditions to the Reserve Bank of India. Lenders and other participants in money markets had held discussions that highlighted the changing nature of liquidity distribution in the banking system, where some entities could access funds only at elevated rates. The central bank has been requested by self-regulated market institutions to step in to bring overnight rates closer to the benchmark policy repo rate.

Why it’s important: It is necessary to ensure a more equitable access to funding and close the widening gap between the benchmark policy and overnight rates. The Reserve Bank is expected to act on this soon.

#2. Tata Sons to earn record dividend of nearly Rs 33,350 crore in the financial year ended March

Tata Sons is set to earn a record equity dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 crore from the group’s listed companies for 2022-23, up 130 percent from Rs 14,529 crore in the preceding financial year. Nearly 90 per cent of this, or around Rs 30,500 crore, is estimated to accrue to Tata Sons while the rest will show up in its profit and loss account for 2023-24 because nearly 80 percent of the dividend payout by TCS for 2022-23 was done before the end of the financial year.

Why it’s important: The record earning is mainly due to a big payout by TCS, the group’s cash cow. The record dividends make Tata Sons the seven most profitable company in the country.

#3. Global semiconductor majors eye India presence due to huge incentive boost

Major global semiconductor firms have shown interest in India’s ambitious semiconductor program and are likely to officially express interest in the near future. Announcements in this regard could come as soon as next week. While three contenders are part of an ongoing evaluation process to avail government incentives, the window that was deemed to have closed to be eligible will likely be opened again.

Why it’s important: The development comes after a visit by the infotech minister to Silicon Valley. Chipmakers are expected to vie for more than $10 billion in central and state subsidies announced to attract semiconductor manufacturing in the country.

#4. Tesla renews interest in India, company executives to meet Indian officials

Senior Tesla executives, including those from its supply chain, are planning to come to India this week for meetings with government officials, including those in the Prime Minister’s Office. The visit could mean a thaw in the relationship between India and Tesla, which has yet to enter the country. Elon Musk has criticized earlier India’s high import taxes and its electric-vehicle policies. India has advised Tesla not to sell cars in the country that have been made in China.

Why it’s important: India is too big an auto market for Tesla to ignore. The electric carmaker seems to be making a fresh bid to deepen its supply chain in the country as it tries to diversify beyond China.

#5. Russia’s Rosneft sends joint venture feelers to build new refinery in India

Oil firm Rosneft has expressed interest in building a greenfield refinery in India in a joint venture with domestic state-owned refiners. India’s public sector refiners are separately seeking foreign partners to pursue a scaled-down alternative to the proposed $44 billion west coast refinery that hasn’t taken off. The Russian firm has held preliminary discussions with officials regarding a new project in India. This will be separate from the Gujarat refinery that Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy operates.

Why it’s important: India emerged as a white knight for cheap Russian crude after western sanctions in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. The relationship would deepen if there’s a new joint venture refinery.

#6. Southwest monsoon to be delayed, forecasters differ on exact date of arrival

The southwest monsoon in likely arrive late over the Kerala coast this year, with the India Meteorological Department predicting the onset date on June 4 instead of the usual June 1, and private forecaster Skymet Weather Services saying it would arrive no later than June 7. IMD’s forecast is with a model error of plus minus four days and Skymet has a model error of plus minus three days.

Why it’s important: The prediction of a late arrival adds to concerns that the monsoon could be deficient this year as the resurgent El Nino effect could dampen rainfall over the Indian subcontinent.

#7. Government names Ravneet Kaur to be Competition Commission chief for five years

The central government has appointed Ravneet Kaur as chairperson of the Competition Commission of India. Kaur, the first woman to hold the position, will be at the helm for five years. She belongs to the 1968 IAS batch and currently serves as an additional chief secretary in the Punjab government. The top post at the watchdog fell vacant after Ashok Kumar Gupta completed his four-year tenure on 25 October.

Why it’s important: The government will need to hire more members to the antitrust regulator as it has expanded the mandate of the commission. Adding more staff and infrastructure has become crucial.

#8. US fund slashes food and grocery deliverer Swiggy’s valuation a third to $7.1 billion

A fund managed by US-based asset management firm Baron Capital Group has marked down its valuation of food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy by 34 percent to $7.1 billion in December, regulatory filings show. It had participated in Swiggy’s January 2022 funding round when the startup raised $700 million at a valuation of $10.7 billion. Baron Capital had marked down Swiggy’s valuation to $6.7 billion in June, just six months after buying a stake in the company.

Why it’s important: Baron’s 34 percent markdown comes after Invesco pared Swiggy’s valuation by 33 percent to $5.5 billion. Start-ups will have to tighten their belts as the era of high valuations has ended.

#9. Bharti Airtel’s fiscal fourth quarter net profit surges 50 percent on one-time gain

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit in the March quarter rose 50 percent on the back of one-time exceptional gains although the absence of tariff increases and fewer days in the period weighed on the results. After accounting for gain of Rs 413.4 crore toward exceptional items, the resultant net income for the quarter was Rs 3,005.6 crore. The March quarter net profit was almost 90 percent higher sequentially.

Why it’s important: The exceptional gain on recognizing a deferred tax asset will provide some comfort to the country’s second-largest wireless operator as it invests heavily in building 5G infrastructure.

#10. India’s exporters anticipate 11-13 percent growth in 2023-24 despite global headwinds

Indian industry remains upbeat about exports in 2023-24 even as it stares at demand slowdown for textiles, jewelry, engineering goods and chemicals from the US and the European Union. Exporters expect a growth of 11-13 percent in the current financial year. Cotton textile and apparel exporters expect 8-10 percent on-year growth. India clocked $450 billion exports in the year ended March.

Why it’s important: Exporters are pinning their hopes on a recovery in the advanced markets and improved order book. Many clients had deferred their shipments from the last to this financial year and those orders could start flowing soon.