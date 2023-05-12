A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Adani plans to raise $2.5 billion by selling shares in group companies

The Adani Group may raise $2.5 billion by selling shares in four group companies, three months after it was forced to withdraw a follow-on public offer by flagship Adani Enterprises to raise the amount. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission have already announced plans to raise an unspecified amount through private placements. Adani Ports is set to announce a plan next week.

Why it’s important: Raising money through private placements and not debt is in tune with the group’s new strategy of measured growth after a damaging report by Hindenburg eroded the market capitalization and business credibility of the overleveraged conglomerate.

#2. HDFC looks to offload stressed developer loans worth Rs 2,000 crore

Housing Development Finance Corp is making final attempts to sell stressed loans of around Rs 2,000 crore extended to developers ahead of its merger with the bank it spawned nearly three decades ago. These loans are spread across 7-8 accounts and include advances to the local owners of Radisson Blu properties. The mortgage lender is engaged in negotiations with asset reconstruction companies to sell these loans. Alvarez & Marsal, a consulting firm, is actively seeking potential buyers.

Why it’s important: HDFC’s asset quality has been improving in the past few quarters. It wants to sell the stressed loans before its merger with HDFC Bank which will create a financial behemoth.

#3. Karnataka High Court quashes Rs 21,000 crore tax demand from Gameskraft

The Karnataka High Court has overturned an order by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence imposing a Rs 21,000 crore GST demand on Bengaluru-based Gameskraft. The authority had sent a show-cause notice to Gameskraft on September 8, alleging the gaming startup misclassified offerings as a service instead of filing for actionable claims, which led to a difference of nearly 40 times in the total amount of tax liability.

Why it’s important: The court order will offer relief to online gaming firms. The ruling is expected to serve as a precedent for online gaming startups in India.

#4. Central government wants to tax Netflix’s India income from streaming services

The Indian government is seeking to tax Netflix’s income earned from its streaming services in the country. Income-tax authorities have held that the US-headquartered entertainment company has a permanent establishment in India and is liable to get its income in the country assessed for tax. In a draft order, taxmen attributed Rs 55 crore income to Netflix’s Indian establishment in the assessment year 2021-22.

Why it’s important: This is the first such move to tax overseas digital companies providing electronic commerce services to consumers in India. Foreign entities are sure to resist development.

#5. PhonePe may list Indian stock markets, owner Walmart’s chief says

The performance of payments company PhonePe has seen a significant upside, Walmart president and chief executive officer Doug McMillon has said. If it chooses to enter the e-commerce business, it won’t compete with sister firm Flipkart as both will be focused on serving their own set of customers, he said. No decision has been taken on the Flipkart initial public offering PhonePe would likely go for an India listing.

Why it’s important: PhonePe has emerged as one of India’s leading digital payments firms. It has already separated from parent Flipkart in preparation for an initial public offering that could take place in the next financial year.

#6. Indian start-ups domiciled abroad return home for greater ease of doing business

Several Indian fintech startups domiciled abroad are considering shifting their base to India, investors and startup founders have said. Despite the hefty tax bill on such shifting, more sectors such as consumer tech and health tech may consider a similar move in the near future. PhonePe last year decided to domicile in India after paying $1 billion in tax, and several others, including Razorpay, Groww and Pine Labs, have shown interest in doing the same.

Why it’s important: By returning home, these start-ups are looking to gain the confidence of regulators and to prepare the ground for their entry into the public stock markets.

#7. Softbank’s Vision Fund records loss of $32 billion on hefty write-down of assets

SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund unit has reported a record annual loss after a recent global stock market rebound failed to outweigh three straight quarters of hefty write-downs. The Vision Fund lost $32 billion in the year ended March, the segment’s biggest loss since founder Masayoshi Son launched his first Saudi and Abu Dhabi-backed fund in 2017.

Why it’s important: Tech scrips had taken a bad beating in global stock markets in the past financial year, which is reflected in Softbank’s books. A subsequent rally has not been enough to recoup the losses.

#8. Tata Group to focus on speed, supply chains and sustainability to drive growth

Tata Group chief executives must focus on speed, supply chain and sustainability to drive growth, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has said. All operating Tata companies are well-capitalized and should direct their energies to capture growth opportunities in their sectors and build a circular economy for reducing waste and increasing efficiency, besides lowering raw material dependence on markets outside India, he said.

Why it’s important: India’s leading business house wants to lead from the front on sustainability. Firms have also learnt to focus on supply chains after learning from the pandemic disruptions.

#9. Crisis-hit Go First brass reaches out to staff to revive business

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona and tribunal-appointed interim resolution professional Abhilash Lal have reached out to the airline’s staff, seeking support for revival. Khona said the company had taken steps for the airline’s revival. Lal said the firm would have to raise funds. The employee engagement took place a day after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the airline’s insolvency plea and ordered a moratorium on recoveries.

Why it’s important: The budget carrier has taken an unusual step in voluntarily filing for bankruptcy. Whether it can script a turnaround remains to be seen.

#10. Maruti Suzuki to invest $5.5 billion to double its production capacity by 2030

Maruti Suzuki is likely to invest more than $5.5 billion to double production capacity to four million vehicles a year by the end of this decade to increase local market share and boost exports. The country’s largest carmaker may invest about Rs 45,000 crore to commission eight assembly lines with an annual production capacity of 250,000 units each across two new factories.

Why it’s important: The carmaker is looking to recover market share lost to increased competition in the past few years. India’s auto demand continues to rise sharply, and ramping up production capacity makes eminent sense.