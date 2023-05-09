A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Government considering a new framework for faster resolution of bankruptcy cases

The central government is considering an insolvency resolution mechanism led by creditors under the bankruptcy law to hasten settlement and ease the burden on the National Company Law Tribunal. Creditors and debtors could be allowed to reach an informal agreement on the plan to resolve a bankruptcy case and then approach the tribunal to quickly admit cases.

Why it’s important: The new framework is expected to reduce litigation in insolvency admission and resolution and would likely reduce the burden on the adjudicating authority.

#2. Financial stability body stresses need for more early warning systems for economy

Even as a liquidity crisis roils banks of the West, the Financial Stability and Development Council has discussed the need for more early stress indicators in India’s financial sector to enable sector regulators to identify potential signs of trouble and deal with them in advance. The council also decided that regulators should conduct a special drive to facilitate settling unclaimed deposits and claims in the financial sector across all segments including bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, and insurance.

Why it’s important: Maintaining macroeconomic stability is a shared responsibility of financial sector regulators. This has been driven home by the continued banking crisis in Western countries.

#3. Stringent quality control orders by government may impact Chinese imports

Import of Chinese goods could shrink, posing problems for Indian industry as there is a surge in quality control orders by the Indian government. Inspections by the Bureau of Indian Standards have become now crucial. The announcements of hundreds of such quality control orders now require customs officials to block products not compliant with Indian standards.

Why it’s important: India has imposed mandatory certification on many products and the standards bureau has been proactive in issuing quality control orders. These could put companies dependent on Chinese imports in a fix.

#4. State-run infrastructure entity to launch $1 billion fund of funds

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd, a state-backed investment fund, will likely launch its second fund-of-funds to raise $1 billion to invest in the funds of asset managers. The fund could be launched later this year after shareholder approval. The first fund received commitments of $600 million.

Why it’s important: NIIF has built a portfolio across ports and logistics, renewables, smart meters, roads, and digital infrastructure backing assets. Another infusion will strengthen and expand its portfolio.

#5. Relief plea by insurers on alleged GST violations referred to sector regulator

The finance ministry has refused to intervene in a plea for relief made by the insurance industry facing penal action from tax authorities for GST input tax credit violations. The ministry has referred the matter to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Officials peg the alleged tax evasion at over Rs 2,000 crore.

Why it’s important: The ministry has declined to take a lenient view of the alleged commission practices and not treat these violations as willful evasion. The insurance regulator will not have to decide on it.

#6. Lower stocking by grocery stores slows FMCG sales, home care only category to grow

Demand for FMCG items fell in April due to lower stocking by shops, according to Bizcom data. Kirana stores stocked lower quantities in April as they had stocked heavily in March. Sales in value terms fell 8.4 percent in April compared with a year ago and 17 percent sequentially. Urban areas saw a sharper decline. Home care was the only category that saw growth at 11.2 percent on year but fell sequentially as much as 20.9 percent.

Why it’s important: The slow growth could just be a blip as there was overstocking in March. Trends indicate overall demand seems to be reviving, particularly in rural areas.

#7. E-way bills witness a dip in April but continue to be robust on strong economic activity

Generation of electronic permits to transport goods declined slightly from the record 90.9 million in March to 84 million in April, marking the second-highest figure till date. E-way bill generation in April fell by about 7 percent from March but remained close to the monthly average seen in the March quarter, according to data from GSTN, the company that processes GST-related returns.

Why it’s important: The slowdown was expected as companies eased pushing inventory into the supply chain in the first month of the financial year after a year-end surge in shipments. The latest numbers show the manufacturing momentum continues.

#8. Investor protection body rejects regulator’s proposal to let firms handle claims and refunds

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, a statutory body of the corporate affairs ministry, has turned down a proposal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to let companies handle investor claims and refund shares, dividends and interest income held in a designated fund. Sebi had suggested the refund process could be modelled on the lines of the Reserve Bank’s Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, which holds unclaimed funds of bank depositors.

Why it’s important: The proposal was rejected on the grounds that, unlike money, these refunds involve securities, which are not fungible.

#9. Razorpay starts process to move back parent company to India

Digital payments firm Razorpay is in the process of moving back its parent entity to India from the US. The development comes after Walmart-owned online payments firm PhonePe shifted its holding company to India from Singapore. Y Combinator-backed Razorpay, valued at $7.5 billion, had to necessarily domicile itself in the US when it raised funds from the Silicon Valley incubator. Razorpay offers payment services to merchants.

Why it’s important: India has been tightening financial sector regulations, necessitating the housing of parent entities of payments firms within the country. This is expected to lead to closer supervision.

#10. Invesco cuts Swiggy’s valuation by a third to $5.5 billion

Invesco, an investor in food delivery platform Swiggy, has slashed the firm’s valuation by as much as 33 percent to $5.5 billion from $8.2 billion. Invesco valued Swiggy’s shares at $3,305 per share on January 31, down from $4,759 in October last year, when it had first trimmed the company’s share value. Swiggy’s rival Zomato, which was listed during the tech boom of 2021, has seen its stock plummet 48 percent since its debut some two years ago.

Why it’s important: The devaluation is part of the continuing correction of the global technology market. The year of easy money and sky-high valuations seem to be over.