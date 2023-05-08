A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Corporate India’s profits grow slowest in 11 quarters is three months to March

After strong early bird results, corporate results for the March quarter have turned out to be tepid since combined net profits of 390 companies that have declared results rose just 2.3 per cent year-on-year, the worst performance since the June 2020 quarter. Their combined net profits rose 47.6 per cent in the least quarter of 2021-22 and 3.4 per cent in the December quarter. Combined net sales were up 13.8 per cent, growing at the slowest pace in the past nine quarters.

Why it’s important: The biggest headwinds to corporate earnings came in the form of slowing revenue growth and a sharp rise in interest expenses. The situation is unlikely to improve in the new few quarters.

#2. Central government may see windfall through higher dividends by Reserve Bank

The Centre is likely to make windfall gains via annual dividend receipts from the Reserve Bank of India, which is estimated to have garnered substantial profits in foreign currency trading and by lending to the local banking system after the rise in policy rates and liquidity drainage prompted high-street lenders to borrow more from the central bank. The budget had estimated receipts of Rs 48,000 crore in 2023-24 in total dividends from public sector banks and the Reserve Bank.

Why it’s important: The dividend will very likely exceed budget estimates die to higher dollar sales and lower provisioning requirement. Higher receipts would help the government to contain the fiscal deficit.

#3. Costs of general insurance cover for companies and individuals to rise sharply

The insurance cost for Indian companies and those seeking general insurance is set to surge as global reinsurers, impacted by the Ukraine war and other global weather-related losses have raised rates by 40-60 percent. The increase in reinsurance rates is expected to result in a minimum 10 percent rise in insurance premiums for properties, liabilities, marine and motor covers in the coming months.

Why it’s important: Indian companies buy large insurance covers to mitigate the impact of unforeseen liabilities and catastrophic losses. Higher costs would put pressure on margins. Motor insurance, on the other hand, is mandatory and would raise cost of ownership.

#4. Big overseas funds to compete for stake in HDFC’s Credila education loan unit

Sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and strategic investors are among 12-14 entities competing for a stake in HDFC’s Credila education loan unit. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore’s GIC, Blackstone, BPEA EQ, and Warburg Pincus are some of the suitors. Among lenders, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are considering a bid for Credila, one of India’s largest education loan financiers.

Why it’s important: HDFC needs to reduce stake in Credila to less than 10 percent before its merger with HDFC Bank. The demand for education loans is rising rapidly in India as more students opt for private higher education.

#5. JSW Paints looking to raise $100 million by selling stake to private equity firms

The JSW Group, which values its family held paints business at around $2 billion, has engaged Axis Capital as an advisor sell some stake and has begun preliminary discussions with global private equity funds. The group is initially looking to raise $100 million by divesting around 5 percent stake. The final valuation and the quantum of stake sale could change as the discussions progress.

Why it’s important: JSW Paints is planning to build capacity and establish a national presence to compete with larger rivals. The fundraise would help in that.

#6. WestBridge Capital close to infusing Rs 800 crore in Milky Mist

India-focused investment fund WestBridge Capital, which backs both private and public market companies, is in the final stages of closing a deal to acquire a minority stake in Tamil Nadu-based dairy products brand Milky Mist. The investment is likely to be close to Rs 800 crore and will value Milky Mist Dairy Food at about Rs 7,000 crore.

Why it’s important: WestBridge has recently been proactive in its India bets. Milky Mist is likely to use the money to expand its business footprint.

#7. Three big Russian investors register with India’s capital markets regulator

Western sanctions and weaponization of the dollar have prompted some large Russian investors to directly bet on Indian stocks. Two Russian institutional entities and an individual, all based in Moscow, appear in the list of registered foreign portfolio investors with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Securities Depository data show. Alfa Capital Management Company, a part of the eponymous Russian asset manager, has taken both category-1 and 2 FPI licenses through two outfits, while the third FPI is registered in the name of a Vsevolod Rozanov, an individual investor. The licenses of all the three entities are valid till early 2026.

Why it’s important: This is the first time that Russians, who typically used the foreign direct investment route to invest in India, are participating as foreign portfolio investors. These numbers could grow and would add further depth to Indian equities.

#8. Government plans to boost allocation of financial incentives for electric buses

The central government is planning to tweak the allocation of funds under its electric vehicle subsidy scheme towards electric buses. The plan is to divert unutilized funds for electric three-wheelers towards sponsoring about 3,000 additional e-buses. Around Rs 2,000 crore of this category is still unutilized, which would be redirected to buy 2,500-3,000 e-buses, officials said.

Why it’s important: It’s a good development that the heavy industries ministry has decided to exhaust the FAME II funds before the scheme expires in March next year. Providing more incentives towards electric buses is a move in the right direction.

#9. Vedanta group entity pares promoter stake without reporting to stock exchanges

A promoter group entity of Vedanta trimmed its stake in the company in the March quarter without reporting the change to the stock exchanges. Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV, the promoter group entity, cut its stake in Vedanta to 0.13 percent from 1.71 percent in December, resulting in a decline in promoter group stake to 68.11 percent from 69.69 percent at the end of the December quarter. The promoter group’s shares that changed hands would be worth Rs 1,614 crore at current prices.

Why it’s important: The sale of promotor stake without mandatory disclosure to stock exchanges raises concerns on inadequate disclosures. The market regulator has set stringent insider trading norms and any violation can invite penalties.

#10. State-backed digital commerce platform to give run for money to Zomato, Swiggy

The duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy in the Indian food delivery space could be under threat as a new ecommerce delivery platform backed by the government sparks a price war. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which allows restaurants to sell food directly to consumers through buyer apps, could turn out to be the biggest disruptor in food delivery if it sustains aggressive pricing and profitability, industry executives have said.

Why it’s important: ONDC is powering a paradigm shift by enabling merchants to choose their strategies on discounts and other parameters. It could prove to be a disruptor in other e-commerce spaces as well.