A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Indian equity indices surge 1 per cent to year’s highest

India’s equity gauges have surged nearly 1 per cent to their highest in 2023, and to within a touching distance of all-time records, as stock exchanges shrugged off the weakness seen in Europe and parts of Asia over continued uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve's future interest-rate trajectory. Sensex climbed over 460 points to reclaim 61,000 points, while the Nifty closed above 18,000, propelled by robust buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Why it’s important: The broader market outperformed the indices. Market volatility, however, is likely to remain. Another rate hike by the US Fed could drag down markets during the second half of the year.

#2. Aircraft lessors of Go First oppose insolvency plea, tribunal reserves order

The lessors of Go First aircraft have opposed the airline’s plea to admit insolvency in the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal. The tribunal reserved its order after hearing arguments of both sides for four and a half hours. A cash crunch has forced Wadia-owned Go First to file for insolvency. It has asked the tribunal for an interim moratorium.

Why it’s important: Lessors are against a moratorium as they argue that there is no such provision under the Indian bankruptcy code. By filing for voluntary insolvency, Go First promoters seek to stay in control.

#3. Professional accountants to be brought under ambit of money laundering law

The government has brought financial transactions of practicing accountants such as operating and managing their client firms and trusts and buying and selling business entities within the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The finance ministry has issued a gazette notification in this regard. Chartered accountants, company secretaries, and cost accountants carrying out such transactions on behalf of their clients will now be required to go through the KYC process before starting work.

Why it’s important: The new norms imply professional accountants are now reporting entities if they are managing their clients’ money. This is part of the government’s efforts to tighten control on accountants.

#4. Japan’s Mitsui and Osaka bid for commercial and industrial projects of Renew Energy

Japan’s Mitsui and Company and Osaka Gas have placed non-binding bids to buy a 30 per cent stake in ReNew Energy Global’s 2.3 GW commercial and industrial project portfolio. The equity value of the transaction is pegged at about $300 million and is part of ReNew Energy’s capital recycling strategy. The sale process is being managed by Moelis and Company.

Why it’s important: Renew, one of India’s largest clean energy firms, is planning capital spending of Rs 35,000 crore and recently raised $400 million. Mitsui already owns some stake in the firm.

#5. HDFC posts 20 per cent rise in March quarter net profit

Sustained loan demand has resulted in Housing Development Finance Corp, showing an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year net profit in fiscal fourth quarter. Net profit increased to Rs 4,425 crore from Rs 3,700 crore a year ago, led by strong loan demand from individuals. Individual loan disbursements expanded 16 per cent on year with HDFC recording its highest ever monthly individual disbursements in March.

Why it’s important: The March quarter is perhaps the last full financial year of standalone existence for India’s largest mortgage lender, which is in the process of merger with HDFC Bank, spawning a financial behemoth.

#6. Adani Enterprises shows 138 per cent surge in net profits in March quarter

Adani Enterprises, flagship of the Adani Group, has said its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, driven by strong performance of its roads business. Sequentially, profit fell 12 per cent due to higher finance costs and operating expenses. The company, which is an incubator for new businesses for the conglomerate, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 722 crore for the March quarter, up 138 per cent compared with Rs 304 crore a year earlier. Revenue grew 26 per cent on year and 18 per cent sequentially to Rs 31,346 crore.

Why it’s important: Gautam Adani pointed to the robust performance to say the flagship is a successful business incubator and infrastructure powerhouse. A damaging report by an American short seller has led to a rout in the group’s stocks and it is scrambling to restore business credibility and confidence.

#7. Cognizant rejig to cost $400 million in two years, to fire 3,500 employees

Cognizant will not go for any big bang rejig, focusing instead on reinvestment and rationalizing costs, new chief Ravi Kumar S has said. It will spend $400 million over two years to restructure operations. Cognizant will eliminate 80,000 seats, or 11 million sq ft of real estate in large cities in India. It will also let go of 1 per cent of its staff, or around 3,500 people.

Why it’s important: Business growth at Cognizant has been slower than its peers amid an exodus of senior management. The new CEO is tasked with reviving its fortunes.

#8. India and Russia stop discussions to settle trades in rupees

India and Russia have halted efforts to settle their trade in rupees after months of negotiations failed to convince Moscow to keep rupees in its coffers. With a high trade gap in favor of Russia, Moscow believes it will end up with an annual rupee surplus of over $40 billion if such a mechanism is worked out and feels rupee accumulation is not desirable.

Why it’s important: The development is a setback for Indian importers of cheap oil from Russia who were waiting for a permanent rupee payment mechanism to help lower currency conversion costs.

#9. Unseasonal rain and lower temperature hit summer sale of consumer companies

Sales of air-conditioners, refrigerators, cold drinks, and ice cream have declined by as much as 26 per cent on year since mid-March in north India, a region that accounts for more than half the sales of these summer products, as unseasonal rains have kept temperatures low. This is despite an early onset of summer in February and heatwave for several days last month in eastern and central India.

Why it’s important: Marketers are worried about meeting sales targets for summer as inventories pile up, although they expect a revival in sales later this month. The summer may yet prove to be a scorcher.

#10. G20 meetings to provide bonanza for travel and hotel industry

A flurry of G20 meetings coming up this year under India’s presidency promises to attract many foreign visitors, fueling business in the hotel and travel industry. Delegates from 29 nations are expected to attend G20 summits across 200 venues in 56 cities this year. The government expects 150,000 international delegates, but the number could be higher since many invitees may bring their families. Several top leaders may also go on private trips as well, expanding business activity.

Why it’s important: The travel and hospitality sectors have been recovering smartly after being hit hard by pandemic restrictions. The G20 bonanza would lift the rate of business expansion.