A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Growth of services sector in India at nearly 13-year high in April

India’s services sector, which make up for more than half of its economy, posted its strongest output growth in nearly 13 years in April, driven by finance and insurance sectors, according to the S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index, even at a time when price pressures intensified, and job creation stagnated. The index rose to 62 in April from 57.8 in March, showing the fastest expansion in output since mid-2010. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Why it’s important: India’s economy has shrugged off the pandemic blues and showing signs of robust growth despite global uncertainty amid challenges of unemployment and high crude oil prices.

#2. US Fed raises interest rate by quarter percentage point, signals pause

The US Federal Reserve has raised policy interest rates by 0.25 percentage point to stick to its path of achieving maximum employment and inflation rate of 2 per cent. The target range for federal funds is now 5.25 per cent, the federal open market committee said in a statement. The hike was widely expected but the Fed chair hinted that it may pause further increases.

Why it’s important: The latest rate hike has already been priced in. The continued tightening means emerging markets will see further flight of capital. The impact will be limited in India as domestic investors are making up the shortfall.

#3. Budget airline Go First halts bookings till May 15, tribunal to hear bankruptcy plea

No-frills carrier Go First has stopped fresh bookings for its flights till May 15, inconveniencing passengers. It pressed for an urgent hearing of its insolvency application. The National Company Law Tribunal will hear the plea today. The airline’s liabilities to creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore. Bankers got into a huddle to plan their next course of action. The meeting was inconclusive and would continue.

Why it’s important: The abrupt halt to operations would almost certainly raise air fares in the short term. The airline’s decision to declare insolvency has also caught creditors off guard.

#4. Three lenders to Go First open to rejigging the distressed carrier’s loans

Go First lenders Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Deutsche Bank have refused to provide additional finance to the Wadia Group-promoted airline but could be open to a longer repayment schedule. Banks have provided debt facilities of Rs 4,500-5,000 crore to Go First, which stated in its insolvency petition that it has financial liabilities of Rs 6,521 crore.

Why it’s important: Although the firm’s bank loans and debt facilities are classified as standard accounts now, lenders have reason to fear a steep haircut if a debt recast is not implemented soon.

#5. Zydus Group looks to sell clinical research business for around $200 million

The Zydus Group is looking to offload its clinical research business called Cliantha Research Ltd in a deal that could potentially fetch more than $200 million. Investment bank Moelis & Company has been hired by the Zydus family to manage the sale, and several private equity investors have been approached for a potential deal. Cliantha Research is not part of the publicly traded Zydus Life Sciences.

Why it’s important: Overseas investor interest in clinical research in India has been tepid as the sector has faced several challenges in the country, including delays in approval, misinformation about trials and insufficient infrastructure.

#6. Bombay High Court appoints arbitrator to resolve dispute between Max and Care

The Bombay High Court has appointed retired justice SJ Kathawalla as sole arbitrator in a dispute between Max Healthcare Institute and Care Hospitals and the latter’s owner Evercare Group, which belongs to private equity firm TPG. The arbitrator will decide on the interim relief within the next 15 days. Max Healthcare had approached court against Touch Healthcare, Quality Care India, and Evercare Group Management. Quality Care operates Care Hospitals, while Touch Healthcare and Evercare are part of TPG.

Why it’s important: Max Healthcare has taken the takeover battle to court on charges that Care Hospitals violated non-disclosure to scout for a better price from Blackstone, the world’s largest private equity fund.

#7. Visa Inc willing to tie up with National Payments Corporation to expand footprint

Visa Inc is open to cooperating with the National Payments Corporation of India as it looks to expand its footprint in the country, executive chairman Alfred Kelly said in an interview. However, zero merchant charges, while facilitating the widespread use of digital transactions, are unviable long term, he said.

Why it’s important: The duopoly of Visa and Mastercard seems to be broken in India as the homegrown UPI has become the favored choice for small value transactions. Visa now wants a share of the digital commerce pie.

#8. India takes belligerent stance in WTO ruling on tariff dispute with European Union

India will hit back at the European Union if the trade bloc invokes local law to impose retaliatory tariffs on the nation. The development comes amid tensions between the two sides after a recent WTO ruling against New Delhi over imposition of import duties on information communications technology products. The WTO’s appellate body is currently nonfunctional due to lack of judges.

Why it’s important: Even as the trade tussle continues, retaliatory tariffs imposed by the European Union would be detrimental to trade on both sides. This is best resolved on the negotiating table.

#9. Airbnb sees India as its biggest market in the next decade

Overall booked nights from India on Airbnb rose 70 per cent in 2022 from pre-pandemic 2019. Bookings for India properties grew by almost 110 per cent. India has emerged as one of the biggest growth markets of this decade despite global inflationary pressures and their impact on travel, CEO and cofounder Brian Chesky.

Why it’s important: Airbnb has clearly benefitted from increasing overseas travel by Indians. Domestically, it has rapidly added stay options as hosts flocked to the platform looking for additional income.

#10. Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of the World Bank

The World Bank's 25-member executive board has elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president effective June 2. Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden in late February and was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass.

Why it’s important: An Indian-born finance and development expert takes center stage at the World Bank. Banga would have to revamp the multilateral lender to tackle climate change and other global crises.