Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to get you started for the day.

1. Reserve Bank builds gold reserves in the face of global economic uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of India bought about 10 tons of gold in the March quarter, making it one of the top five gold buyers in the three months central banks seek to diversify reserves amid economic uncertainties, bullion market experts said. The recent purchases have swelled the central bank’s total gold reserves to around 800 tons, a new record. It had earlier acquired about 27 tons between April and December 2022.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank has consistently bolstered its gold reserves in the past five financial years. The trend is expected to continue as the global macroeconomic situation remains uncertain.

2. Services exports at $322 billion increased a record 27 percent in 2022-23