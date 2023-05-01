 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to get you started for the day.

#1. Indian companies need to increase capital spending to ensure higher growth

The private sector in the country should boost capital expenditure to enable the country to grow faster, top industrialists and policymakers said at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence 2022. India should leverage the unique demographic dividend it enjoys as it becomes the world’s most populous nation. The panel agreed there is a strategic advantage in services but emphasized the country needs to boost manufacturing for long-term sustainable growth of 8 per cent and above for adequate job creation.

Why it’s important: The government has significantly increased capital expenditure to boost growth. India Inc needs to do the same, but they need more visibility on higher demand and business expansion to do so.

#2. Share pledges by top company promoters down by record $11 billion in March quarter