#1. Indian companies need to increase capital spending to ensure higher growth

The private sector in the country should boost capital expenditure to enable the country to grow faster, top industrialists and policymakers said at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence 2022. India should leverage the unique demographic dividend it enjoys as it becomes the world’s most populous nation. The panel agreed there is a strategic advantage in services but emphasized the country needs to boost manufacturing for long-term sustainable growth of 8 per cent and above for adequate job creation.

Why it’s important: The government has significantly increased capital expenditure to boost growth. India Inc needs to do the same, but they need more visibility on higher demand and business expansion to do so.

#2. Share pledges by top company promoters down by record $11 billion in March quarter

Promoters of India’s top 500 companies, which account for 96 per cent of the market value of listed firms, have pared their share pledges by at least Rs 88,345 crore (about $11 billion) in the March quarter, a record pledge reduction in any single quarter. Top firms whose promoter pledge values have declined include Adani group’s listed firms, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, Indus Towers and JSW Steel.

Why it’s important: The reduction narrows market risk for investors and protects promoters from allegations on overleverage or share-backed loans that can erode the firm’s reputation and market value.

#3. Enforcement Directorate to seek details of loans and transactions from Byju’s lenders

The Enforcement Directorate is planning to write to lenders and banks as part of its investigation into Byju’s, seeking details of various transactions and loans. The federal financial probe agency has been looking into the edtech unicorn’s compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act since 2011 and chief executive Byju Raveendran hasn't been available to clarify matters. He has been asked to join the investigation four to five times in the past two years.

Why it’s important: The action by the Enforcement Directorate adds to the troubles at the start-up, which is also being investigated by corporate affairs ministry and the directorate general of GST Intelligence.

#4. European banks to convert Indian entities into subsidiaries to avoid regulatory impasse

To circumvent the derecognition of Indian central counterparties by the European Securities and Markets Authority, European banks may explore the option of turning their Indian entities into subsidies. The European financial market regulator in October last year withdrew recognition granted to six Indian clearing corporations that host the trading platform for government bonds and overnight indexed swaps but deferred implementation to April 30. The decision followed the Reserve Bank’s refusal to grant the European regulator supervisory powers over the Indian counterparties.

Why it’s important: There’s an impasse between the Indian and European regulators over the issue. European banks caught in the crossfire are looking at solutions that allow business to continue.

#5. Government to tweak regulations to hasten process of debt recovery

To expedite resolution of pending cases in debt recovery tribunals, the central government may amend rules, which include removing a clause requiring borrower approval when banks decide to withdraw debt recovery proceedings. These modifications are part of broader reforms to reduce the backlog of tribunal cases, which stood at 160,000 as of February 2022, with claims valued at several lakh crore.

Why it’s important: The proposed changes would enable banks to resolve outstanding debt cases with borrowers without seeking their consent. They would empower lenders and quicken debt resolution.

#6. Market regulator seeks investor data from alternative investment firms to assess risk

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked some trustees of private equity houses, venture capital pools and local hedge funds to ascertain the proportion of high-risk clients and non-profits in each fund, along with the percentage of investors based in countries figuring on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list or the United Nations Security Council consolidated list. Trustees must also assess the degree of increased due diligence carried out by the funds for receiving investments from sensitive clients.

Why it’s important: The authorities have been increasing scrutiny into the color of money and the nature of investors in alternative investment funds. The latest direction is in line with that.

#7. Electric two-wheeler sales plunge by nearly 25 per cent in April after government action

Hurt by the government’s punitive action on electric two-wheelers, registrations in April fell by nearly a fourth to 62,581 from 82,292 in March, according to Vahan data. Electric two-wheeler makers, including Okinawa, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, and TVS, have clocked their lowest registrations in the four months of 2023. Ola Electric has been the sole exception to this bloodbath.

Why it’s important: the government has acted against some automakers for violating the 50 per cent localization norms. More than Rs 1,000 crore in subsidies are stuck over the issue, which needs resolution before sales can pick up once again.

#8. Vedanta to go ahead with aggressive plan to raise increase oil and zinc production

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal is intent on pushing ahead with an aggressive plan to raise oil and gas production, expand output of metals like zinc and aluminum, and foray into semiconductor manufacturing. Vedanta wants to produce 300,000 barrels of oil in two years and 500,000 barrels in 4-5 years, he said in an interview. Production of zinc is targeted to be tripled to around 3 million tons.

Why it’s important: Agarwal seems undeterred by concerns about debt levels at the conglomerate. Vedanta’s target of becoming a $100 billion company in 2030 from $10 billion now reveals his ambition.

#9. Electricity tariffs to rise as producers pass on higher coal costs to consumers

Electricity tariffs, which are rising in some states, are expected to increase further in the year ahead as power producers pass on the costs of expensive imported coal and a longer route to transport coal. Following the coal crisis in September-October 2021 and April-May 2022, the power ministry earlier this year directed all power generators to blend imported coal up to 6 per cent of their requirement till September. The use of the rail-ship-rail route to transport coal has also increased costs.

Why it’s important: Higher power tariffs during the summer when demand peaks would add to consumer pain and keep retail inflation higher. The government and utilities must work to contain costs.

#10. Prime Minister says Mann Ki Baat provided platform to connect with people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat that it was not merely a program but a “spiritual journey” for him which provided a solution to connect with the people. Hailing the monthly radio broadcast, Modi said it was an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and the issues it took up became mass movements.

Why it’s important: Mann Ki Baat is unique in the sense that Modi often pushes his government’s social agenda such as the cleanliness campaign, local manufacturing, and women’s empowerment, among others, through the monthly radio broadcast.