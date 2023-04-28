#1. Income-tax authority to widen taxpayer base by 10 per cent, scanner on big spenders

The Central Board of Direct Taxes may increase scrutiny on high-value spenders such as those going on extravagant foreign travel, paying excessively high electricity bills, purchasing designer clothes, taking service from fertility clinics. The board aims to widen the taxpayer base by 10 per cent to about 86 million in 2023-24. A draft of the plan will be submitted to the board this week for approval and is likely to be effective this month. The plan has suggested a verification mechanism to see that entities mandated to report financial transactions ensure that they are compliant with tax provisions.

Why it’s important: Taxmen have found a widening gap between the number of persons who have tax deducted at source but are not filing returns of income, particularly in deals involving cryptocurrencies and online gaming. Increasing compliance would boost government revenues.

#2. Hindustan Unilever profit rises nearly 10 per cent in fourth quarter, rural demand muted

Hindustan Unilever reported a 9.6 per cent increase in March quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimates. Net profit climbed to Rs 2,552 crore in the three months to March 31 from Rs 2,327 crore a year ago. Sales at India’s largest household goods maker rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 14,893 crore, while costs rose 11 per cent to Rs 11,710 crore. A Bloomberg survey expected the company to report a profit of Rs 2,605 crore.

Why it’s important: Persistently high inflation cooled consumer demand in India, with rural areas and low-income groups more vulnerable to price hikes. The company expects volume growth to rebound as commodity prices soften and consumption habits adapt to higher costs.

#3. Godrej Consumer acquires Raymond’s FMCG business for Rs 2,825 crore

Godrej Consumer Products has acquired Raymond’s Consumer Care business, including marquee brand Park Avenue, KamaSutra, KS deodorant and Premium perfumes for Rs 2,825 crore through a slump sale. Raymond Consumer will be a listed entity with a pure-play lifestyle business and sell the consumer products business to Godrej. In 2022-23, Raymond Consumer reported revenues of Rs 622 crore. Of this, 85 per cent came from the business now being sold. After demerging the lifestyle business, Raymond would be a listed real estate company with investment in the engineering and denim businesses.

Why it’s important: Raymond will deploy the proceeds of the sale in its lifestyle business like retail stores and ready-to-wear clothing. For Godrej, the acquired brands can potentially ensure double-digit sales.

#4. Reserve Bank of India to look closely at business models of domestic banks

The Reserve Bank of India is taking a close look at the business models of banks to flag any deficiencies that could impact financial resilience, governor Shaktikanta Das has said. Domestic lenders can maintain minimum capital even under severe stress conditions, he assured. The banking regulator expects bank boards to focus on building adequate capital and liquidity buffers beyond the regulatory prescription for sustainable growth.

Why it’s important: Financial resilience is inextricably linked to a bank’s business model and strategy. By ensuring prudent practices at this stage could prevent any potential crisis.

#5. Viacom18 to stream HBO Originals, Warner Brothers on JioCinema on three-year deal

Viacom18, controlled by Reliance Industries, has signed a three-year deal with Warner Brothers Discovery to allow the broadcaster to stream popular HBO Originals, HBO as well as Warner Brothers content on JioCinema from the month of May. The deal is pegged at Rs 900-1,000 crore. The deal includes rights for Viacom18’s regular television channels, and some of the content is likely to be aired on its English entertainment channels.

Why it’s important: Jio has been making inroads in streaming. The latest deal will help JioCinema attract premium English content-consuming audiences, which hadn’t so far seen much value in the platform.

#6. Discounts to India evaporating on Russian crude oil as China increases purchases

The steep discounts that India enjoyed on Russian crude oil through most of 2022-23 have plunged as China boosted purchases and oil producers cut production. As Russia scrambled for buyers after its invasion of Ukraine sparked Western sanctions, India stepped up as a new major buyer, securing discounts of as much as $15-20 a barrel. This has since fallen below $10 and has touched even $5, officials said.

Why it’s important: As Russia finds more buyers for its crude, discounts to India would naturally contract. Gross refining margins could shrink although India will remain a major refining hub in Asia.

#7. India fastest-growing market for Siemens, German firm sees no slowdown

German engineering giant Siemens is recording perhaps its best growth ever in India, its CEO has said. The oldest multinational corporation in the country has been aggressively bidding for and winning, contracts across segments, the latest being one for Rs 26,000 crore from the Indian Railways. CEO Roland Busch said the company is firing on all cylinders and that India is its number one growth market.

Why it’s important: There is a lot of momentum in the industrial, mobility, infrastructure, and electrification space in India and Siemens is well-placed to take advantage of that.

#8. Wipro launches record buyback of Rs 12,000 crore, expects a duller fiscal first quarter

Wipro has approved a share buyback worth Rs 12,000 crore to reward investors at a time tech stocks are facing the heat across the globe. This is Wipro’s fourth buyback since 2016. The company’s IT services revenue grew 11.1 per cent to Rs 23,289.3 crore in the final quarter of 2022-23, against Rs 20,967.5 crore a year ago. Profit before interest and taxes rose 7 per cent at Rs 3,758 crore on year.

Why it’s important: Wipro’s performance was not much different from that of its larger peers like TCS, Infosys and HCL, reporting lower-than-expected revenue growth as clients in key markets pared spending.

#9. Breakneck growth at online broking start-ups slows down as bull runs ends

Online broking start-ups that grew exponentially through the pandemic years have hit the slow lane, as the market bull run petered out and customers who had time to dabble in stocks during work-from-home times return to offices. A few of the largest tech-led discount stockbrokers have seen a noticeable slump in the number of active users in the past nine months, according to National Stock Exchange data.

Why it’s important: Many new users who had joined the markets over the past two years due to a bull run are now going dormant. This kind of see saw continues to happen and online brokerages must account for that by acquiring more new long-term customers.

#10. Banks discuss green finance model with government to lower cost of capital

Banks in India are in discussions with the government on a green finance framework that includes a preferential regime for key statutory requirements such as cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio, risk-weighted assets, and additional tax benefits to promote green lending. The talks are at a preliminary stage. Lower CRR and SLR would lower the cost of funds, while a reduction in risk weights would bring down capital needs. In 2022-23, the government floated sovereign green bonds for the first time, raising Rs 16,000 crore in two tranches. More green bonds are likely in the second half of the current financial year.

Why it’s important: If the government and the banking regulator agree to these concessions, the proposed framework would bring down capital cost for lending to the eco-friendly sector and provide a boost to green finance.