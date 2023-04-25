 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

1. India’s start-ups ask for raising paid-up capital threshold that triggers angel tax

The domestic start-up industry is lobbying the finance ministry to scrap, or at least increase, the Rs 25 crore paid-up capital threshold for exemption from the angel tax. Only a small percentage of startups are covered under this exemption limit, the industry has pointed out. The central government is gathering inputs from various stakeholders and is expected to come up with a detailed clarification on angel tax in the next few days.

Why it’s important: The tax is intended as an anti-evasion measure to prevent money laundering through inflated valuations, but the low exemption ceiling has impacted a majority of angel investments.

2. Foreign investors may have to pay more capital gains tax on tribunal order