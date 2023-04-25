1. India’s start-ups ask for raising paid-up capital threshold that triggers angel tax

The domestic start-up industry is lobbying the finance ministry to scrap, or at least increase, the Rs 25 crore paid-up capital threshold for exemption from the angel tax. Only a small percentage of startups are covered under this exemption limit, the industry has pointed out. The central government is gathering inputs from various stakeholders and is expected to come up with a detailed clarification on angel tax in the next few days.

Why it’s important: The tax is intended as an anti-evasion measure to prevent money laundering through inflated valuations, but the low exemption ceiling has impacted a majority of angel investments.

2. Foreign investors may have to pay more capital gains tax on tribunal order

Overseas investors in unlisted Indian firms may have to pay higher capital gains taxes following a recent ruling by the Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on two conflicting tax provisions that apply to non-resident entities. While Section 48 of the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to calculate capital gains after factoring in acquisition cost, including exchange rate fluctuations, Section 112 does not. In the recent ruling on a plea by Dubai-based Legatum Ventures, the tribunal held that Section 112 would apply.

Why it’s important: The tribunal ruling could lead to foreign entities being subjected to capital gains taxes in India despite incurring losses in dollar terms. It would impact those invested directly in unlisted shares or established joint ventures and could hurt investor sentiment.

3. Micron Technology’s $1 billion semiconductor plant may soon get government approval

The government is close to approving a proposal by Micron Technology to set up an assembly, testing, marking, and packaging facility in the country involving an investment of about $1 billion. The world’s fifth-largest semiconductor company will use the facility to process some of its own wafers manufactured across the globe.

Why it’s important: India has a massive incentive package to establish the country as a global hub for the semiconductor industry. The facility by Micron would be a positive move in a space that has seen interest from big business houses.

4. Vedanta Resources reduces gross debt by $1 billion, clears April dues

London-based Vedanta Resources, the holding firm of India-listed Vedanta Ltd, has paid off loans and bonds due in April and reduced gross debt by $1 billion. With this, the company has pared nearly $3 billion of debt within 14 months of setting a target to deleverage by $4 billion in three years. Vedanta Resources' gross debt is now $6.8 billion, down from $7.8 billion at the end of March.

Why it’s important: The conglomerate has been making slow progress in talks with banks and funds to raise capital to meet its debt obligations owing to the high proposed cost of these borrowings. The latest deleveraging would reassure stockholders.

5. EU may impose retaliatory tariffs if India doesn’t abide by WTO ruling on electronics

In what could potentially cause heightened trade tensions between India and the European Union, Brussels has threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi doesn’t abide by the World Trade Organization ruling against customs duties on electronic items like smartphones. In the dispute settlement body of the WTO in April ruled that India’s tariffs on ICT products violated its zero-tariff commitment.

Why it’s important: The government needs to swiftly address the issue as this could impact exporters at a time when outbound shipments have shown a moderating trend.

6. India mulls electricity grid links with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore

India is considering linking its power grid to that of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through undersea cables, with the power ministry circulating cabinet notes for inter-ministerial consultation to initiate the process to expand access to reliable power and boost the country’s energy security. India is also in talks with Singapore to link the island nation with its power grid via an undersea cable link, power minister RK Singh has said in an interview.

Why it’s important: By sharing electricity resources, nations can potentially reduce the need for costly renewable energy storage solutions and improve the reliability of their power grids. However, the countries will have to assess the viability of each project before proceeding.

7. JC flowers, Reliance Retail among 48 bidders for Future Retail

Future Retail has put up the final list of 48 bidders that have submitted their expressions of interest to acquire the bankrupt firm, which include JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, Reliance Retail Ventures, WH Smith Travel and April Moon Retail (a venture of Adani Airports Holding and Flemingo Group). They also include Jindal Power and a host of recycling companies, according to a stock exchange filing.

Why it’s important: There is strong interest in acquiring the assets of the insolvent firm as the organized retail sector is in the midst of rapid expansion in the country.

8. Cinemas in south India bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, rest of the country to follow

Cinemas in peninsular India have bounced back to pre-covid levels in terms of footfalls and revenue, according to Ajay Bijli, managing director of the merged PVR Inox, adding that those in the other parts of India will take 2-3 more quarters, given the limited supply of movies after the pandemic.

Why it’s important: Revenues at movie theatre halls were the hardest hit due to pandemic restrictions. A bounce back is long overdue.

9. Corporate social responsibility expenditure near the target in 2021-22 due to white knights

Indian companies that pushed the envelope of charitable spending beyond legal requirements helped take the aggregate corporate social responsibility spending by all listed companies closer to the cumulative mandatory amount in 2021-22. Overall, CSR spending was Rs 14,558 crore in that financial year, just short of the cumulative mandated spending of Rs 14,594 crore, according to Prime Info Base.

Why it’s important: Although the development is encouraging, many companies are still found deficient in meeting their minimum spending requirements for charitable causes, as mandated by Indian laws.

10. Strong feeling of being underpaid by Indian workers despite pay hikes

Indian workers are significantly more likely than their global counterparts to feel underpaid despite receiving among the most generous salary hikes last year, a new survey has found. While 69 percent of workers surveyed by ADP Research Institute felt underpaid, the share was just 43 percent globally. However, Indians remained dedicated to work, giving away 10 hours and 39 minutes of unpaid work time per week, the highest among the four countries covered in the Asia-Pacific and much higher than the global average of just over eight hours.

Why it’s important: the dissatisfaction could be yet another indication of high inflation straining household budgets. Earnings have lagged the consistent rise in the cost of living in recent times.