Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

1. Tax investigation on insurance premium irregularities widens to private banks

The income tax department has sent notices to two large private banks in its probe into alleged malpractices involving commission payments by insurance companies. The names of the two banks were not immediately known. Initially, the income tax department was probing more than 20 insurance firms and about 500 entities linked to their sales agents. But the line of investigation has now shifted to the banks after the probe revealed voluminous transactions demanding further explanation.

Why it’s important: It is worrying that the investigation of insurance firms over suspected malpractices and tax evasion is uncovering the involvement of banks as well. This could open a can of worms.

2. India’s start-up valuations plummet as investors become cautious about further funding