Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

1. Indian equities snap nine-day winning streak as investors dump IT stocks

India’s stock markets fell after a selloff in IT shares led by Infosys, breaking their nine-day winning run. The Sensex lost 0.86 percent and the Nifty declined 0.68 percent. Both indices had fallen as much as 1.4 percent earlier in the day. The BSE IT index plunged as much as 4.7 percent. Infosys shares tanked 9.4 percent, hitting the lower circuit. The negative sentiment rubbed off on other Indian tech stocks and the Nifty IT index fell to its lowest in nearly two years.

Why it’s important: Disappointing fourth-quarter results by leading IT firms have spooked investors. There might be more pain ahead for software stocks as top firms have reported deteriorating demand in key western markets and pressure on margins, souring their business outlook for 2023-24.

2. India suffers setback as WTO rules against tariffs on ICT products including cellphones