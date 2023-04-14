1. Infosys sees weak revenue growth of 4-7 per cent in 2023-24, slowest in six years

Infosys has forecast its slowest revenue growth in six years of 4-7 per cent for 2023-24 as India’s second-largest software exporter flagged ramp-downs of client mandates amid an uncertain macro environment in its major markets of US and Europe. Revenue expanded by 15.4 per cent in the just-concluded financial year, was below its own guidance range. For the March quarter, it posted a 7.8 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128 crore, below street expectations. Sequentially, net profit fell 7 per cent.

Why it’s important: India’s software companies are seeing subdued demand as clients in key western market become cautious on fears of an economic slowdown and high interest rates. TCS has also reported weaker-than-anticipated quarterly earnings.

2. India’s goods exports shrink the most in three years in March, trade deficit widens

Merchandise exports in March slipped to $38.38 billion compared to $44.57 billion in the previous year, registering a 13 per cent fall. At the same time, goods imports rose over 16 per cent to touch $714 billion, widening the goods trade deficit to a fresh record of $267 billion against the previous year’s $191 billion. Overall trade deficit touched a record $122 billion in 2022-23, as exports of $770 billion were outmatched by faster imports to a record $892 billion.

Why it’s important: Goods exports are expected to be under pressure in the financial year to March 2024 as economic activity sputters and demand cools across the globe. The trade deficit may widen further.

3. Liquidity surplus at nine-month high on government spending, fund inflows

Liquidity surplus in the Indian banking system, measured by funds that lenders park with the central bank, climbed to its highest level in nine months on accelerated government expenditure and overseas inflows into local financial assets. The weighted average call rate, an operating target for the rate-setting panel at Reserve Bank, declined 0.13 percentage point below the current repo rate of 6.5 per cent. Foreign portfolio investors have bought $1.1 billion of Indian equities so far in April. The rupee has risen 1 per cent in 2023.

Why it’s important: The surplus liquidity driven mainly by huge government spending is driving down money market rates. Liquidity conditions might tighten in coming months in line with the Reserve Bank’s stance of withdrawing monetary accommodation.

4. Comcast to invest $200 million in Bodhi Tree, which in turn will invest in Viacom18

Comcast Corp has entered the Indian media and entertainment industry with an initial investment of Rs 1,600 crore ($200 million) in Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment vehicle led by Uday Shankar and James Murdoch. Comcast-run NBC Universal received approval from the Competition Commission to invest in Bodhi Tree, which will pave the way for the US MNC a small indirect stake in Viacom18 Media.

Why it’s important: Bodhi Tree will invest the fresh funds in Viacom18 Media controlled by Reliance Industries. It will separately invest Rs 4,306 crore Viacom18 as the first part of an overall commitment of Rs 13,500 crore. Group entities of Reliance Industries will put in an additional Rs 10,839 crore.

5. FirstCry in talks with sovereign funds to sell stake at valuation of almost $3 billion

Omnichannel retailer FirstCry is in discussions with sovereign funds to help some shareholders to sell a stake at a valuation of nearly $3 billion. This follows after deal talks with private equity firm Kedaara Capital fell through a few months ago. The funding is being primed as a pre-IPO round for the Pune-based startup. SoftBank, the largest shareholder, may sell a part of its 29 per cent holding. Around $100 million worth of secondary share sale is likely to be formalized.

Why it’s important: The retailer of mother and baby products may also look to infuse additional domestic capital as it must keep foreign holding to under 51 per cent, being a multi-brand retailer.

6. Air India looking at ways to refinance Rs 18,000 crore short-term loans

Tata Group-owned Air India is seeking to refinance short-term loans with local banks with longer tenure facilities as the carrier finalises future borrowing needs based on expected cash flows. The longer-tenure loans will replace the short-term loans of Rs 18,000 crore the Tata Group had taken from State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda in 2022 and renewed in 2023. Top public and private sector banks will be competing for a part of the deal likely to be finalized next month.

Why it’s important: Air India, which was privatized last year in January, has plans for large investments to overhaul the company and expand its market share in the country’s rapidly expanding aviation sector.

7. Inflows in equity mutual funds at 12-month high at Rs 20,500 crore in March

Net investments in active equity schemes rose to a 12-month high of Rs 20,500 crore in March. The tally was underpinned by investments through systematic investment plans, which breached Rs 14,000 crore for the first time, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India show. In 2021-22, mutual funds added over 4 million new investors, taking the total unique investor count to 37.7 million.

Why it’s important: Investors have stepped up buying as valuations have turned attractive, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty dropping to their lowest levels in five months. Mutual funds are becoming the preferred savings vehicle for the middle class.

8. Apple’s India push gets $7 billion output boost for iPhones

Apple assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India in the year to March, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market after accelerating a move beyond China. The US company now makes almost 7 per cent of its iPhones in India through expanding partners from Foxconn Technology Group to Pegatron Corporation. That’s a significant leap for India, which accounted for an estimated 1 per cent of the world’s iPhones in 2021.

Why it’s important: Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate. China’s loss has been India’s gain.

9. Finance ministry asks state-run banks to achieve financial inclusion targets

The finance ministry has asked the public sector banks to achieve the targets allocated to them under the various government schemes for financial inclusion and social security in a time-bound manner. The department of financial services in a meeting reviewed progress under various social security schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Stand Up India, and PM SVANidhi. The three-month long saturation campaign of PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes launched on April 1 were also discussed.

Why it’s important: the central government will seek to maximize spending on various welfare programs ahead of the parliamentary elections in 2024. Higher financial inclusion could pay electoral dividends.

10. New tussle starts over 6GHz band that deliver speeds comparable with 5G

After fighting over spectrum for captive private networks, telecom firms and tech companies are now locked in a fresh tussle over 6 GHz airwaves that offer 5G- like broadband speeds. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea want the 6 GHz band to be auctioned, saying it is useful for commercial deployment of 5G services as well as for 5.5G and 6G in the future. Technology firms, represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), want the same band allotted without auctions for WIFI services, which are typically offered on unlicensed spectrum.

Why it’s important: As boundaries blur between telos and tech firms, expect such conflicts to rise in coming days. 6 GHz band is a mid-band spectrum that has been opened up for unlicensed use in many countries. The Indian government’s stance on it is yet unclear.