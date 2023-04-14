 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

1. Infosys sees weak revenue growth of 4-7 per cent in 2023-24, slowest in six years

Infosys has forecast its slowest revenue growth in six years of 4-7 per cent for 2023-24 as India’s second-largest software exporter flagged ramp-downs of client mandates amid an uncertain macro environment in its major markets of US and Europe. Revenue expanded by 15.4 per cent in the just-concluded financial year, was below its own guidance range. For the March quarter, it posted a 7.8 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128 crore, below street expectations. Sequentially, net profit fell 7 per cent.

Why it’s important: India’s software companies are seeing subdued demand as clients in key western market become cautious on fears of an economic slowdown and high interest rates. TCS has also reported weaker-than-anticipated quarterly earnings.

2. India’s goods exports shrink the most in three years in March, trade deficit widens