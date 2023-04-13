 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others

1. Retail inflation falls to 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March, industrial output steady

Retail inflation in India eased to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March from 6.44 per cent in February, mainly due to a sharp drop in food inflation and justifying the Reserve Bank of India’s decision last week to pause interest rate increases. Separately, industrial production growth was steady at 5.6 per cent in February, compared with 5.5 per cent in the preceding month, indicating a resilient economy despite global headwinds amid high interest rates.

Why it’s important: If retail inflation keeps easing, the Reserve Bank may lengthen its pause on increasing the policy rate in its next review in June. The government’s capital spending continues to provide support to industrial growth.

2. TCS misses earnings estimates as key markets in US, Europe turn cautious