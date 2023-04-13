A round-up of top stories from newspapers compiled to keep you ahead of others

1. Retail inflation falls to 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March, industrial output steady

Retail inflation in India eased to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent in March from 6.44 per cent in February, mainly due to a sharp drop in food inflation and justifying the Reserve Bank of India’s decision last week to pause interest rate increases. Separately, industrial production growth was steady at 5.6 per cent in February, compared with 5.5 per cent in the preceding month, indicating a resilient economy despite global headwinds amid high interest rates.

Why it’s important: If retail inflation keeps easing, the Reserve Bank may lengthen its pause on increasing the policy rate in its next review in June. The government’s capital spending continues to provide support to industrial growth.

2. TCS misses earnings estimates as key markets in US, Europe turn cautious

Tata Consultancy Services failed to meet earnings estimates by analysts as clients, particularly banks, turned cautious about spending amid a crisis in the US and Europe. Net profit rose 15 per cent to Rs 11,392 crore in the March quarter. Profit rose 5 per cent sequentially. Analysts had estimated a profit of Rs 11,530 crore on average, according to a Bloomberg poll. Sales rose 17 per cent to Rs 59,160 crore.

Why it’s important: As life returns to normal after the pandemic, the sharp spike in digitization spending has moderated. Weakness in the US due to the banking crisis might keep near-term prospects muted.

3. Nifty rules could be modified ahead of demerger of Reliance’s financial services arm

The National Stock Exchange might tweak the framework on addition and removal of stocks in its benchmark Nifty index before Reliance Industries goes ahead with its proposed demerger of financial services unit. Current rules require a Nifty constituent to be excluded in the event of a demerger. With a market cap of Rs 15.9 lakh crore, Reliance Industries has the highest weighting of 9.9 per cent in the 50-share gauge.

Why it’s important: The National stock exchange would not want index heavyweight Reliance to be removed from Nifty as that might lead to selling to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore by passive funds.

4. General Atlantic infuses addition $100 million in PhonePe, more in pipeline

General Atlantic has invested an additional $100 million in PhonePe as a part of the payments company’s $1-billion primary funding plan and may infuse another $100-200 million. If that happens, General Atlantic and affiliate funds would have invested $550-600 million as a part of PhonePe’s mega fundraise. The fresh funding was raised at a $12 billion valuation.

Why it’s important: The huge primary fundraising by PhonePe is against the trend of the funding slowdown among Indian startups, which are compelled to tighten their belts. The payments firm will use the money to expand its business aggressively.

5. India intends to turn airports into aviation hubs, minister Scindia says

The central government has set in motion a plan to transform Indian airports into aviation hubs beginning with the Delhi airport to ensure seamless connectivity and minimize connection time between flights, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said. It has hired a consultant for the Delhi airport, which will consider aspects needed for the hub, such as the concentration of airlines, domestic to international connectivity, and minimal connection times between airlines.

Why it’s important: There has been a surge in air traffic after the pandemic and airlines anticipate record travel in the peak summer season. The government is planning head to handle the consistent surge in demand for air travel.

6. Government working to resolve concerns on angel tax and fair market valuations

The central department for promotion of industry and internal trade is working with the finance ministry to resolve the concerns of startups regarding the contentious angel tax and fair market valuation. Indian start-ups have expressed apprehensions on securing funding after the federal budget proposed to subject foreign investors to an angel tax.

Why it’s important: A new angel tax may further deter overseas investors at a time when local start-ups are already facing a so-called funding winter. Start-up deal volume has already reached a nearly nine-year low in February, indicating weak sentiment.

7. Vedanta-Foxconn’s talks with STMicroelectronics on semiconduction facility hits road bump

The Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor consortium’s discussions with STMicroelectronics for inducting the European company as a technology partner is stuck due to lack of agreement on finer details of technology transfer, the duration of the partnership and the funds to be invested by each company. Key sticking points include STMicro’s desire to limit the scope of the technology transfer as well as including a sunset clause on the duration of the joint venture.

Why it’s important: The induction of a technology partner is key for the Vedanta-Foxconn consortium qualifying as a beneficiary of the central government’s Rs 76,000 crore incentive since neither Vedanta nor Foxconn have the required experience in operating a semiconductor factory.

8. Four investors place bids for Blackstone’s stake in IBS Software

Private equity investors Thomas H. Lee Partners, CVC Capital, Temasek and Apax Partners have placed bids for Blackstone’s stake in IBS Software. The bids range from $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion. Blackstone is seeking to sell its 40 per cent stake in IBS Software and has hired investment bank JP Morgan to conduct the process. It wants an enterprise valuation of around $2 billion.

Why it’s important: IBS provides IT solutions to the travel sector, particularly airlines, hospitality, and logistics businesses, which are expanding at a rapid clip in India. This has led to strong investor interest.

9. India doubles smartphone experts to $1.1 billion in 2022-23 on Apple boost

India has doubled its exports of smartphones to $11.1 billion (Rs 91,000 crore) in 2022-23 compared with $5.48 billion (Rs 45,000 crore) in the preceding financial year, mainly due to sharply increased production of Apple iPhones in the country, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

Why it’s important: The mood is upbeat on smartphone exports. India could become a leader in the global mobile device market if this trend continues.

10. Price war starts to garner market share in satellite and broadband TV services

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm are at loggerheads over Jio’s recent move to offer numerous live TV channels with its JioFiber home broadband service. India’s largest DTH operator, Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) has also hit out at both Jio and Airtel for bundling live TV channels and over-the-top apps with their broadband offers, calling them instances of predatory pricing.

Why it’s important: Prices of streaming services is already quite competitive in India compared with more developed markets. A price war will further squeeze margins of all leading players.