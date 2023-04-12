 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

#1. IMF cuts India’s economic outlook to 5.9 per cent for 2023-24

The International Monetary Fund has pared its economic growth forecast for India by 0.2 percentage point to 5.9 per cent for 2023-24. This is the lowest growth prediction by a multilateral lender. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank forecast GDP growth at 6.3 and 6.4 per cent. In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected India’s retail inflation to ease to 4.9 per cent from 6.7 per cent in 2022-23, and current account deficit to decline to 2.2 per cent of GDP from an estimated 2.6 per cent a year ago.

Why it’s important: Despite the lower estimates across the board by multilateral development banks, India remains a bright spot among major economies amid a gloomy global outlook.

#2. Met department predicts normal monsoon season at 96 per cent of average