Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

#1. IMF cuts India’s economic outlook to 5.9 per cent for 2023-24

The International Monetary Fund has pared its economic growth forecast for India by 0.2 percentage point to 5.9 per cent for 2023-24. This is the lowest growth prediction by a multilateral lender. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank forecast GDP growth at 6.3 and 6.4 per cent. In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected India’s retail inflation to ease to 4.9 per cent from 6.7 per cent in 2022-23, and current account deficit to decline to 2.2 per cent of GDP from an estimated 2.6 per cent a year ago.

Why it’s important: Despite the lower estimates across the board by multilateral development banks, India remains a bright spot among major economies amid a gloomy global outlook.

#2. Met department predicts normal monsoon season at 96 per cent of average

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a normal monsoon this year at 96 per cent of long-period average, a day after private forecaster Skymet Weather Services said rainfall in the July to September season will be below normal at 94 per cent of average due to the development of the El Nino weather pattern in equatorial Pacific that is linked to droughts and lower rain in India.

Why it’s important: The official prediction of a normal southwest monsoon will offer hope to farmers, who depend on the monsoon to grow crops. Plentiful rain could help raise farm output and ease food inflation.

#3. Finance minister pitches India as good option to diversify global supply chains

It would be prudent for global businesses to spread out their supply chains rather than concentrating them in one place, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, pitching India as an attractive alternative. Speaking at an event in Washington DC, Sitharaman said however much one would think that supply chains would move out of China, it would not be the case. Instead, a combination of China and others could be a realistic solution, she said.

Why it’s important: The severe disruption during the pandemic has seen many multinationals trying to diversify their supply chains to countries other than China. India has sensed an opportunity and offered various global industries to set up shop in the country.

#4. Vedanta close to raising up to $2 billion from US hedge fund Farallon

US hedge fund Farallon Capital Management is in advanced negotiations to provide $1.5-2 billion funding to Vedanta, which has superseded discussions with the Anil Agarwal-led group’s traditional foreign lenders and Gulf-based entities such as International Holding Corp. About $800-900 million of the financing will be against corporate guarantees and the remaining payout will be made to Agarwal’s promoter entities.

Why it’s important: The funding will help Vedanta to meet immediate refinance obligations and reduce debt. The conglomerate has been close to a crisis after the Indian government blocked its proposal to sell overseas zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc.

#5. Retail investors rushed to buy Adani stocks in hopes of a quick rebound after freefall

Retail investors bought shares worth at least $3.1 billion of the embattled Adani Group in the March quarter after short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report alleging fraud and stock manipulation in January. As many as 2.25 million public shareholders bought shares of Adani group companies, despite a collapse in share prices. New retail investors, totaling at least 1.1 million, invested in shares worth at least $1.8 billion across the Adani group’s nine core companies in the March quarter. The remaining 1 million shareholders were public non-retail investors, including wealthy individuals who purchased shares worth over Rs 2 lakh each.

Why it’s important: Indian retail investors have shown their appetite for risk by buying Adani stocks despite a dumping by institutional investors, hoping to book quick profits on a potential rebound. Adani stocks recovered some of their lost value towards the end of the quarter.

#6. Trends in derivatives market point to potential rates cuts from January next year

India’s derivatives market for rate products is penciling in reductions in the cost of funds, beginning early 2024, although the Reserve Bank has repeatedly stressed last week’s pause in rate action applied to that policy review only. Overnight indexed swap rates, used to hedge interest-rate risks in Asia’s third-biggest economy, are pricing in policy rate cuts starting January, traders said. Such reductions could even be advanced should global rates begin to decline this summer.

Why it’s important: A decline in overnight indexed swaps typically reflects expectations of easier financial conditions. Much will depend on how the central bank is able to contain the rate of price rise.

#7. Reliance to unlock value worth $2.4-3 billion on warehousing and logistics assets

Reliance Industries has begun a process that could see the conglomerate unlock value in warehousing and related logistics assets of its retail business through an infrastructure investment trust. Reliance Retail, the country’s largest retailer, has started laying the groundwork for the proposed InvIT of its warehousing assets, having registered Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust with the market regulator at the end of February. This trust will house warehousing assets the group plans to monetize.

Why it’s important: the development follows Reliance’s acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry. Warehousing is emerging as the new asset class for InvITs, and Reliance wants to capitalize on that.

#8. iPhone exports from India jump four times to Rs 40,000 crore in 2022-23

Apple’s iPhone exports from India soared nearly four times year-on-year to cross $5 billion (over Rs 40,000 crore) in 2022-23, as suppliers ramped up local production of its premium devices amid a growing focus on making the country a manufacturing hub. The iPhone has become the first brand to cross the $5-billion export mark from India, underlining the speed at which Apple has scaled up its manufacturing operations in the country in the past couple of years.

Why it’s important: The shock to Chinese supply chains during the pandemic has prompted many global enterprises to strengthen supplies elsewhere. Apple has been moving fast to reduce its heavy dependence of China and India has benefitted as a result.

#9. Direct tax collection sees Bangalore poised to overtake Delhi as second highest contributor

Bengaluru, which houses global and local IT firms, is set to overtake Delhi to become the second-highest contributor in the country’s direct tax collection after Mumbai, according to an internal analysis of the income-tax department. India’s technology capital has shown a high growth of 525 per cent in direct tax collection, comprising personal income tax and corporation tax, during between 2007-08 and 2022-23. In 2022-23, it collected Rs 2.04 lakh crore as against Rs 32,692 crore in 2007-08. On the other hand, Mumbai and Delhi collected Rs 4.95 and Rs 2.07 lakh crore, respectively, in the year ended March 31.

Why it’s important: The growth in Bengaluru is mainly due to the start-up ecosystem leading to a spike in individual tax collection. The IT firms have also grown multiple times over the years.

#10. Tax authorities issue new cost inflation index to buy long-term capital assets

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has notified a new cost inflation index for the purchase price of long-term capital assets. The provisional cost inflation index for 2023-24 is 348, as against 331 in the year just concluded, making computation of capital gain more in tune with overall inflation. India allows inflation indexing for long-term capital assets like property and shares to contain the gap between purchase and sale price.

Why it’s important: Inflation indexing offers relief to taxpayers from the effect of price rise. The latest rise in cost inflation index will benefit those who will have to pay tax on capital gains.