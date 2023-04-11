 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

A round-up of top newspaper stories.

1. Rural FMCG sales rise sharply in fiscal fourth quarter on higher grocer stockpiling

Sales of FMCG products in rural areas rose faster than urban sales in the fourth quarter of 2022-23. Sales for the whole year grew faster in rural areas as well than urban, according to data from Bizom. Rural consumer goods sales rose 16.8 per cent in the three months to January, showing 8.9 per cent growth for the full financial year. Urban sales grew 7.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, ending the full year with 5.5 per cent. Overall, FMCG sales grew 14.1 per cent in the fourth quarter and 7.8 per cent in the entire financial year.

Why it’s important: This growth cannot be seen as an indication of an overall recovery because discretionary spending on personal care, and confectionery are yet to pick up. The fourth-quarter rise can be attributed to stocking up at grocery stores. Inflation continues to hurt consumption.

2. Sovereign bonds fall past psychologically important 7 per cent, lowest since September