Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

A round-up of top stories from newspapers to keep you ahead of others.

1. Central government to form single trade body to promote India’s exports

The government may soon finalize a structure of a single trade body to promote the country’s exports that would focus on specific products and markets to achieve exports worth $2 lakh crore by 2030. Likely to be called Trade India, it could be set up on the lines of Japan External Trade Organization and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency of South Korea. It will replace the multiple export promotion councils, which will function under Trade India. Discussions have started on its broad contours, including its structure and function. A formal proposal could be made soon.

Why it’s important: There has been a felt need for a centralized agency to help the government identify key products and markets that can be tapped to improve exports and boost efficiency. It could strengthen Brand India and drive national strategy for overseas trade.

2. L&T, Afcons and JSW in race to build container terminal at Great Nicobar Island