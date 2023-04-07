 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

A round-up of top stories from newspapers to keep you ahead of others.

1. Reserve Bank pauses rate hike in surprise decision, further hikes may follow

The Reserve Bank of India stopped from raising its benchmark interest rate further in a surprise decision, following six consecutive hikes since May last year. Governor Shaktikanta Das said the pause does not mean a pivot and further rate hikes may follow. All six members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The decision surprised economists and investors, who were expecting a 0.25 percentage point hike. Markets cheered the development.

Why it’s important: The central bank’s decision to hold the rate hike is surprising because retail inflation is still higher than its mandate of keeping it at 4 per cent with a 2-percentage point plus-minus range. Borrowers, however, will be relieved that interest outgoes will remain steady for now.

2. Reserve Bank differs with World Bank, sees higher economic growth, lower inflation