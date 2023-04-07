A round-up of top newspaper stories.

1. Reserve Bank pauses rate hike in surprise decision, further hikes may follow

The Reserve Bank of India stopped from raising its benchmark interest rate further in a surprise decision, following six consecutive hikes since May last year. Governor Shaktikanta Das said the pause does not mean a pivot and further rate hikes may follow. All six members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The decision surprised economists and investors, who were expecting a 0.25 percentage point hike. Markets cheered the development.

Why it’s important: The central bank’s decision to hold the rate hike is surprising because retail inflation is still higher than its mandate of keeping it at 4 per cent with a 2-percentage point plus-minus range. Borrowers, however, will be relieved that interest outgoes will remain steady for now.

2. Reserve Bank differs with World Bank, sees higher economic growth, lower inflation

The Reserve Bank of India has differed with the World Bank and projected a better picture of India’s growth prospects and future inflation trajectory, reflecting the assessment that better crop output should help ease price pressures. The central bank raised the GDP growth forecast by 10 basis points to 6.5 per cent for 2023-24 and brought down inflation projection to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank earlier this week lowered India's growth projection.

Why it’s important: The projection of higher growth and lower inflation by the Reserve Bank could be optimistic, as most domestic and overseas experts see a slowdown across the globe amid rising prices.

3. E-way bills post new record of 90.9 million on increased business activity

Electronic permits raised to move goods within and across states hit a record 90.9 million in March, indicating robust economic activity in the last month of the financial year, according to GSTN data. As many as 57.8 million e-way bills were generated in March for goods shipment within states and 33 million permits for interstate shipments. It was an 11 per cent improvement over the total e-way bills raised in February. A similar surge was seen in the same period last year as well.

Why it’s important: The increased activity points to businesses pushing goods into the supply chain as they rush to meet annual targets and mirrors last year’s hectic activity in the same month as well.

4. Importers face problems in paying customs duty due to glitches in new automated system

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has announced an interim relief for traders faced with difficulties in paying import duty through the automated payment system that went live on April 1. The government has allowed a temporary waiver of interest charges till April 10 in case there is a delay in paying duty. It has also reverted to the manual clearance of certain categories of goods.

Why it’s important: Failure to pay timely customs duties attract a penalty of 10-36 per cent. A temporary reprieve will provide relief to importers as the technical glitches are ironed out.

5. Government announces new natural gas policy, links prices with global crude benchmarks

The cabinet committee on economic affairs has approved new gas pricing guidelines, paving the way for linking domestic natural gas prices in India to global crude prices. The price of natural gas will now be 10 per cent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket. It also approved a floor price of $4 per metric million British thermal unit and a ceiling of $6.50 per mmBtu for gas pricing under the administered price mechanism.

Why it’s important: The government has accepted all major recommendations of the Kirit Parikh panel, which will moderate price volatility. It will reduce natural gas prices by around 10 per cent in the short term.

6. Lenders to edtech unicorn Byju’s demand $200 million in prepayment, higher interest rate

Byju’s lenders have sought up to $200 million (Rs 1,600 crore) in prepayment along with a higher rate of interest from the Bengaluru-headquartered company as a precondition to restructure its $1.2 billion (Rs 9,600 crore) term loan B, which is currently under review. Byju’s has agreed to raise the interest rate by about 2 per centage points but is yet to approve upon the prepayment clause demanded by the lenders, which include a number of US-based hedge funds.

Why it’s important: The renegotiations have again delayed posting audited financials of 2021-22 for India’s most valuable start-up. It published 2020-21 results after a delay of 18 months. Stakeholders will be worried.

7. Government wants self-regulatory bodies for online gaming, prohibits betting and wagering

Online gaming firms must act as digital intermediaries, verify games and customers in real-money games, weed out fake information, and follow the rules set by self-regulatory bodies, the government has said. The final amendments to Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules prohibit offshore betting ads and keep gambling out of bounds for gaming companies. The new rules provide a three-month window for the regulator body to complete inquiries on whether a game should be permissible or not.

Why it’s important: India’s online gaming industry has the potential to expand into a multi-billion-dollar industry. The government has done well to issue clear restrictions on online wagering and betting.

8. Andhra turmoil prompts chit funds to seek intervention by finance ministry

Chit funds, platforms for a rotating finance tool that doubles up as a popular saving and borrowing path, have sought New Delhi’s intervention to shield the trade from the crisis playing out in Andhra Pradesh, where state police have acted against a large fund. They have requested the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank to restrain the Andhra government from taking action that may impact the trade.

Why it’s important: Millions of Indians, particularly from the low-income bracket, invest in chit funds to maximize returns. Although a disruption in the trade could impact a large number of people, it cannot be an excuse to shield wrongdoing.

9. Track congestion compels railways to halt new orders for wagons from private sector

Indian Railways won’t accept any fresh applications for inducting new wagons from the private sector for two years under the popular General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme following track congestion issues. The moratorium will impact companies such as Tata Steel and Jindal Steel and Power as well as units of the JSW Group that have been running wagons under the scheme. The applications already admitted will continue to get incentives and approvals.

Why it’s important: There are growing concerns of track congestion in the coal and mineral-rich eastern states. The national transporter needs to address this on priority so that the freight does not spillover to the country’s roads that will raise costs and cause inconvenience.

10. Time to mask up again, no need for fourth vaccine dose, says expert panel chief

A fourth vaccine dose may be unnecessary despite the recent resurgence in Covid-19 cases, according to Dr NK Arora, chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization. The recent Covid deaths have occurred among people with pre-existing medical conditions, he said. A majority of Indian now have hybrid immunity and Covid protocols, which include wearing face masks, would provide adequate protection.

Why it’s important: Despite popular belief, covid is not yet gone and may never go. Masking up, particularly by those who are particularly vulnerable, would help prevent the spread of infection, which in their new variants are not that severe.