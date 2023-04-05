1. World Bank, ADB slash India’s growth forecast to below 6.5 per cent for 2023-24

The World Bank has pared India’s 2023-24 economic growth forecast to 6.3 per cent from its December estimate of 6.6 per cent, citing slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions. The Asian Development Bank, too, has cut the country’s growth outlook to 6.4 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, citing risks from both global and domestic factors.

Why it’s important: The lower growth projections are mainly due to global economic slowdown, higher interest rates and elevated crude oil prices. Worryingly, domestic consumption growth also seems to be slowing down as earnings fail to rise in low-income households.

2. Reliance Industries secure additional $2 billion credit line from 18 banks

Reliance Industries has secured an additional credit line of $2 billion from 18 banks after obtaining $3 billion from 55 banks last week. The conglomerate has thus got a total loan of $5 billion. Reliance Jio Infocomm secured the $2 billion add-on facility with the same terms as its recent $3 billion syndicated loan. The funds will be allocated towards Reliance’s capital expenditures and Jio’s nationwide 5G telecom expansion.

Why it’s important: This is the largest fundraising through syndicated loans in India’s corporate history. It indicates the faith lenders place on the conglomerate’s ability to repay loans.

3. Market regulator’s move to reclassify start-up promoters may disrupt IPO plans

India’s capital markets regulator has started asking start-up founders who have at least 10 per cent stake to be legally classified as promoters. Portea Medical has reclassified its founders Meena Ganesh and Ganesh Krishnan as promoters, in the first instance where the Securities and Exchange Board of India intervened to get the founders to be reclassified as promoters. It has earlier said it was a professionally managed company and did not have an identifiable promoter.

Why it’s important: The change in rules could disrupt listing plans of several start-ups with low founder shareholding that position themselves as professionally managed entities. It could also lead to restrictions on their shareholding in the firm and higher disclosure requirements.

4. Stock market overseer to introduce regulations for passive mutual fund products

The Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to introduce the mutual fund lite regulations for asset management companies offering passive-only products in the current financial year. The framework would reduce compliance burden by 90 per cent and remove limitations on net worth and experience for those offering exchange-traded funds and index funds, where investment decisions are tied to changes in the underlying benchmark index.

Why it’s important: The mutual fund lite framework could be a game changer for the passive funds industry, which currently accounts for less than a fifth of the industry’s Rs assets under management. It comes on the heels of the regulator allowing private equity entities to act as mutual fund sponsors, and could further deepen the market.

5. LIC gains Rs 65,000 crore by placing contrarian bets on top 10 listed companies

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has recorded a Rs 65,500 crore gain in market value from its investments in the top 10 publicly traded companies in the year ended March 31, outperforming the benchmark indices. The companies made up almost 50 per cent of LIC’s portfolio. In contrast, Nifty and Sensex declined by 1.76 per cent and 0.49 per cent in the just concluded financial year.

Why it’s important: The contrarian investment approach by India’s largest investor in public markets has enabled the insurer to register gains even amid a market decline, a feat many fund managers struggle to replicate.

6. Hindustan Zinc unlikely to act on proposal to buy Vedanta’s zinc assets

Facing strong opposition from the government, Hindustan Zinc may not act on the proposal to buy parent Vedanta’s global zinc business for $2.98 billion in cash. As per rules, if the board’s January 19 proposal isn’t endorsed by shareholders within three months, it will automatically lapse. The government has warned of legal action if the company went ahead with the proposed deal. The firm was privatized over two decades ago, but the government still holds a 29.54 per cent stake. Vedanta holds 64.92 per cent.

Why it’s important: The failure will stress London-listed Vedanta Resources, parent of Vedanta. It spooked investors, as Hindustan Zinc lost 21 per cent since the proposal was mooted. Vedanta Resources could be staring at a crisis as the cash deal would have allowed it to pare its high debt burden.

7. SEBI chief briefs Supreme Court committee on Adani-Hindenburg issue

India’s market regulator has made a presentation to the six-member committee set up by the Supreme Court following the Hindenburg report on Adani Group on January 25. The presentation by Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch covered disclosures on related party transactions by both listed and privately held Adani Group companies. Other issues pertaining to the group, including offshore firms, foreign portfolio investor holdings and minimum stock market floats, were also covered in the meeting. Buch also briefed the panel on its policy for regulated short selling introduced in 2007.

Why it’s important: The report by Hindenburg led to an unprecedented fall in the share prices of the Adani Group. The Supreme Court has tasked its panels to ascertain the veracity of Hindenburg’s accusations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. Adani denies wrongdoing.

8. Government cuts windfall tax to zero, duty may come back if crude prices rise

The central government has cut the windfall tax on selling domestic crude oil to zero from Rs 3,500 per ton after crude prices fell in March. The duty could make a comeback in subsequent reviews as the global oil cartel’s surprise production cuts have lifted prices again. The government has also halved the export duty on diesel to 50 paise per liter from Re 1. The cuts come after Brent crude fell below $75 per barrel in March.

Why it’s important: The windfall tax introduced in July last year as crude prices soared after the war in Europe, fetching extraordinary profits to oil producers. The latest duty cut may not last long as crude il prices are headed north again.

9. Carbon tax could be sticking point in discussions on UK-India free trade agreement

India’s proposed free trade agreement with the UK could face a major roadblock because Britain might impose a carbon tax similar to the European Union’s policy, which proposes to levy steep tariffs on imports with higher carbon footprints. The European style carbon border adjustment mechanism would dent India’s metal exports to the UK even if India and the UK agree on tariff concessions. India and the UK have completed six rounds of negotiations and are expected to sign the agreement shortly.

Why it’s important: Many developing economies like India view the carbon tax as a tariff barrier. It could hinder the proposed free trade pact as India would naturally like to safeguard the interests of its exporters.

10. More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before the pandemic

A larger number of companies are paying directors sitting fees of Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than was the case before the pandemic. This is the highest amount permitted under the rules. The share of Nifty 100 companies that pay their directors Rs 1 lakh per board meeting has risen from 37.1 per cent in 2018-19 to 41.4 per cent in 2021-22, according to data from the Excellence Enablers’ Survey on Corporate Governance. The number of board meetings have also gone up as the pandemic receded.

Why it’s important: The trend suggests that the authorities could consider raising the ceiling on the fees as directors now have more responsibilities than earlier.