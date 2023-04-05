 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others.

1. World Bank, ADB slash India’s growth forecast to below 6.5 per cent for 2023-24

The World Bank has pared India’s 2023-24 economic growth forecast to 6.3 per cent from its December estimate of 6.6 per cent, citing slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions. The Asian Development Bank, too, has cut the country’s growth outlook to 6.4 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, citing risks from both global and domestic factors.

Why it’s important: The lower growth projections are mainly due to global economic slowdown, higher interest rates and elevated crude oil prices. Worryingly, domestic consumption growth also seems to be slowing down as earnings fail to rise in low-income households.