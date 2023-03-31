 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

A round-up of big newspaper stories to get you started for the day.

1. Market regulator may introduce new expense structure for mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering a proposal to introduce new total expense ratio slabs linked to total equity and debt assets by replacing the current ones that are linked to assets of an individual scheme. The regulator has held discussions on this matter with asset management firms. If the new model is implemented, fund houses will have to charge the expense ratios based on the category of the scheme, which means all schemes of a fund house that come under a particular category (debt or equity) will have the same ratio.

Why it’s important: The higher caps on the expense ratios allowed for smaller funds provide a perverse incentive to the fragmentation of funds and often lead to mis-selling. Making the fee charged by mutual funds uniform in a particular category could put an end to that.

2. Reliance to seek stakeholder approval to demerge lending and financial services