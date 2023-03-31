1. Market regulator may introduce new expense structure for mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering a proposal to introduce new total expense ratio slabs linked to total equity and debt assets by replacing the current ones that are linked to assets of an individual scheme. The regulator has held discussions on this matter with asset management firms. If the new model is implemented, fund houses will have to charge the expense ratios based on the category of the scheme, which means all schemes of a fund house that come under a particular category (debt or equity) will have the same ratio.

Why it’s important: The higher caps on the expense ratios allowed for smaller funds provide a perverse incentive to the fragmentation of funds and often lead to mis-selling. Making the fee charged by mutual funds uniform in a particular category could put an end to that.

2. Reliance to seek stakeholder approval to demerge lending and financial services

Reliance Industries has taken a step further towards spinning off its non-bank lending and financial services units and listing the demerged businesses separately on the stock exchanges as Jio Financial Services. It has scheduled meetings with shareholders and creditors on May 2 to seek approval. The new entity to be listed will include investments in Reliance Payment Solutions, Jio Payments Bank, Reliance Retail Finance and Reliance Retail Insurance Broking, among others. Existing Reliance shareholders will receive one share in the new demerged entity for each share held in Reliance Industries, according to the demerger plan.

Why it’s important: Spinning off its financial services business into a separate entity would enable Reliance to appropriately strategize for a sector that is different from its other revenue streams. It would be interesting to see whether more such demergers would follow.

3. Proposed Rs 33,000 crore backstop corpus for debt funds could expand in future

A Rs 33,000-crore backstop proposed by the market regulator to support debt mutual funds is only an initial corpus and could be topped up in future, according to DP Singh, deputy managing director at SBI Mutual Fund, a key executive at the fund that will manage this facility. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved setting up the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund, which will act as a backstop to the purchase of investment-grade corporate debt securities in times of stress.

Why it’s important: The fund is intended to instill confidence among corporate bond market participants and boost secondary market liquidity. It is only natural that the corpus grows as the domestic corporate bond market deepens.

4. Domestic passenger vehicle production to fall due to shortage of semiconductor chips

India’s passenger vehicle industry is expected to report a decline of as much as 10-15 per cent decline from planned production in March due to semiconductor chip shortages, causing long wait periods for popular models such as those from Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki. Some automakers have waiting periods of several months for some models, which has started discouraging buyers.

Why it’s important: Longer waiting periods invariably lead to booking cancellations by impatient customers, who can then opt for off-the-shelf products from rival brands. This could mean a softening of demand, which automakers would like to avoid as the industry recovers from the pandemic shock.

5. Sanofi begins process to spinoff consumer healthcare business in India into listed firm

French drugmaker Sanofi has started a process to turn its consumer healthcare business in India into a listed entity through a demerger. The unit’s products include leading anti-allergy brands such as Allegra and Avil, pain management drug Combiflam and Vitamin D brand Depura. The business posted revenue of around Rs 1,250 crore in 2022 calendar year. About 70 per cent of Sanofi’s India revenue is contributed by its top seven brands.

Why it’s important: The move is in keeping with the recent trend of other pharma multinationals simplifying their diversified structures. Sanofi is in the middle of a turnaround plan amid concerns of a muted drugs pipeline, and robust profit centers could ease the pressure.

6. Hindustan Unilever reduces prices, increase package sizes of detergents and dishwashers

Hindustan Unilever has cut prices of its products and increased grammage in the detergent and dishwash segments. The effective price drop is in the range of 10-25 per cent and the grammage increase is between 17 and 25 per cent. The reduction follows a softening of raw material prices. It has as increased the weight of Rin bar from 120 gm to 140 gm, but the price remains Rs 10. The price of Surf Excel Matic has been cut to Rs 199 from Rs 220 for a one-liter pack. The grammage of Vim Bar has gone up to 375 gm from 300 gm.

Why it’s important: FMCG companies have been increasing prices and reducing package sizes for the past two years, which led to reduced demand. That trend could now change as input costs moderate.

7. PhonePe calls off deal to purchase ZestMoney after unsatisfactory due diligence results

Digital payments company PhonePe has decided to pull back from a deal to acquire ZestMoney over concerns arising from its due diligence of the buy-now-pay-later platform. PhonePe’s decision to walk out was primarily led by the lapses it discovered during due diligence. The process began in November last year when the Walmart-owned fintech firm signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire the lending startup.

Why it’s important: The pullback is a big blow for cash stressed ZestMoney and comes at a time when there’s a funding winter for technology startups. It raises serious questions on its survival.

8. Unacademy fires another 380 employees, paring total staff strength to half in about a year

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced another round of job cuts, the fourth in the past one year, as it is trimming 12 per cent of its workforce or 380 employees to what the company said was to meet the goals in current realities. With the latest layoffs, Unacademy’s workforce strength is down to under 3,000, compared to 6,000 in the early part of 2022.

Why it’s important: Investors in edtech start-ups have become less tolerant of high cash burn in recent times. Other unicorns in India have also announced retrenchments to conserve cash amid concerns of low business efficiency and growth.

9. Atomberg Technologies close to raising $90 million in latest funding round

Global venture capital fund Steadview Capital and Singapore’s Temasek has agreed to lead a $90 million (Rs 700 crore) investment in Atomberg Technologies. The investors have agreed to a post-money valuation of around $450 million. Existing investors are also expected to join the fundraising. The smart appliances maker counts A91 Partners, Parampara Capital, and Jungle Ventures among its backers. The startup led by IIT Bombay alumni started by making energy-saving fans. It has since diversified into smart mixer grinders and other home appliances and needs fresh capital.

Why it’s important: The local market for smart home appliances has been slow in rising in India but is expected to pick up pace in the near future. Indigenous makers like Atomberg would be then able to capitalize on the early mover advantage.

10. Indian shoppers prefer premium durable consumer goods, pushing up average sale prices

Indians are buying more premium products, pushing up the average selling price of several categories such as televisions, refrigerators, laptops, smartphones, and shoes by up to 18 per cent in the past one year. An increasing shift towards premium products is driving this, industry executives said. The strong growth has come even as sales of entry- to mid-level segment products, which contribute 70-80 per cent to total sales in their categories, are still to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Why it’s important: The Indian middle-class market shows an interesting trend. The demand for premium products is increasing that is surprisingly not mirrored in the demand for lower-priced goods.