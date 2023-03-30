 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

A round-up of top newspaper stories to get you started for the day.

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Market regulator approves reforms to safeguard markets, protect investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has announced a clutch of proposals, including ending the practice of individuals holding permanent directorship at boards of listed companies and putting in place a framework to prevent frauds by stockbrokers. The proposals were cleared by SEBI’s board during its meeting on Wednesday. It has also given its nod for norms for environmental, social and governance disclosures by listed companies. It will also introduce a fund-blocking facility for secondary market transactions, similar to what is being done for initial public offerings.

Why it’s important: The reforms were expected and will help in furthering accountability and transparency. It is also putting in place a mechanism to prevent and detect fraud or market abuse by stockbrokers.

 