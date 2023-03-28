 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

A round-up of major stories from newspapers to get you started for the day.

1. Supreme Court says banks must hear borrowers before classifying any account as fraud

The Supreme Court has upheld a December 2020 Telangana high court order that said a borrower must be given a hearing by the lender before an account is classified as fraud. Since the classification of a fraud account entails serious civil consequences for the borrower, the directions must be construed reasonably and follow the principles of natural justice, the apex court also said.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank in 2016 had allowed banks to classify accounts of willful defaulters as fraudulent without hearing them. Bankers would be worried that the latest order will lengthen the process of declaring a fraud account and reopen many older cases.

2. Domestic mutual funds resume lump-sum contributions to overseas equity plans