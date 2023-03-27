 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Mar 27, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

A round-up of all the top stories from newspapers to get you started for the day.

1. Public sector banks to submit plan to government on tackling key business risks

State-run banks will submit a detailed scenario-mapped plan of various business risks within two weeks to the central government. They will also outline a communication strategy to deal with any exigency. These banks will also share information on provisioning made for pledged shares along with strategies to integrate market data of such securities. This mechanism will send out alerts, enabling banks to take timely action and steps to manage overall exposure to a corporate, inclusive of lending through pledged shares.

Why it’s important: The failure of banks in the US and Europe has rung alarm bells across the globe. The Indian banking system is resilient but increased vigilance and abundant caution is not misplaced.

2. Mutual funds hard-sell debt schemes before tax benefits ends on March 31