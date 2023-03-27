All the top stories from newspapers to keep you ahead of others.

1. Public sector banks to submit plan to government on tackling key business risks

State-run banks will submit a detailed scenario-mapped plan of various business risks within two weeks to the central government. They will also outline a communication strategy to deal with any exigency. These banks will also share information on provisioning made for pledged shares along with strategies to integrate market data of such securities. This mechanism will send out alerts, enabling banks to take timely action and steps to manage overall exposure to a corporate, inclusive of lending through pledged shares.

Why it’s important: The failure of banks in the US and Europe has rung alarm bells across the globe. The Indian banking system is resilient but increased vigilance and abundant caution is not misplaced.

2. Mutual funds hard-sell debt schemes before tax benefits ends on March 31

Mutual funds are asking investors to put money in debt schemes before March 31, when the tax advantage these products enjoy will come to an end. Investors are being asked to lock their money into long-term debt fund categories such as target maturity schemes, dynamic bond funds and medium-term bond funds, even if it means premature withdrawal from fixed deposits held in commercial banks.

Why it’s important: An unexpected change in the tax regime means earnings from fresh investments in debt mutual fund schemes will be added to taxable income and taxed in line with the income tax slab rate. This will make debt schemes less attractive from April 1.

3. Ultrarich and family offices to turn to alternative investments after blow to debt schemes

Since the central government has decided to end tax benefits enjoyed by debt mutual funds, wealthy investors and family offices could turn to alternative investment funds to chase high-yielding assets. The new rules mandate taxing gains from debt funds, irrespective of the holding period, at the income tax rate. The move has put an end to the long-term capital gains taxation and indexation benefits enjoyed by the Rs 40 lakh crore mutual fund industry.

Why it’s important: The surprising change in taxation rules has made debt schemes unattractive and will lead to investments in riskier equity funds.

4. More than 30 Indian cities prepare to raise money through municipal bonds

The central government has identified more than 30 cities with good ratings in the municipal bond market. Surat and Visakhapatnam are likely to soon issue these bonds soon, and Chennai could be the first of the big cities to do so in 2023. Surat and Vizag’s issuances are for specific ring-fenced projects and preparations are said to be at an advanced stage.

Why it’s important: The development comes at a time when there is a renewed push for deepening the municipal bond market in the 2023 budget. Urban infrastructure financing is one of the key agenda items for the G20 grouping under India’s presidency.

5. LIC plans record Rs 2.4 lakh crore investment in 2023-24 financial year

The Life Insurance Corporation of India plans to invest a record Rs 2.4 lakh crore across markets, including shares of locally traded companies, in 2023-24. Around 35 per cent of the total investment, or up to Rs 85,000 crore, could be allocated in shares of domestic listed companies.

Why it’s important: The massive investment could prop India’s stock market at a time when overseas investors are pulling out money from emerging economies in a flight to safer instruments.

6. Creditor of Reliance Capital fear recoveries below liquidation value in second auction

Lenders of bankrupt Reliance Capital are concerned that their loan recovery could fall below the liquidation value of Rs 12,500-13,000 crore for the financial services company since both bidders, Hinduja Group and Torrent Investments, are reluctant to improve their offers, bankers said. Hinduja Group is said to stick to its Rs 8,110 crore offer. Torrent Investments has declined to participate in the second auction.

Why it’s important: Although the Supreme court has allowed lenders to hold a second auction, the attempt by creditors of the insolvent company to maximize recoveries seem to have come to nothing.

7. Elder brother Vinod Adani played pivotal role in making deals for Adani Group

Although Gautam Adani is the public face of the Adani Group, the sprawling conglomerate that has been accused by US short seller Hindenburg Research of stock manipulation and accounting fraud has another family member, elder brother Vinod Adani, behind the scenes playing a pivotal role in the company and the activities that critics say misled investors. The Wall Street Journal has reported on some such deals where Vinod Adani played a key role.

Why it’s important: The Hindenburg report prompted a massive stock selloff that wiped out several billions of dollars in market value from Adani’s listed firms. The selloff seems to have slowed down, but the embattled conglomerate continues efforts to restore business credibility.

8. FMCG push by Reliance may spark price war in India’s organized retail sector

Reliance Consumer Products’ aggressive efforts to expand distribution in a short time as it enters the household goods market, a feat that usually takes years, is expected to trigger a pricing war, industry experts said. The unit of Reliance Industries, which unveiled its packaged consumer products brand, Independence, in December, has invested in and partnered with companies to gain access to categories such as beverages, biscuits, and chocolates.

Why it’s important: Reliance has a track record of rapidly expanding its market share, as seen in the telecom sector with Jio. FMCG companies in India will have to brace for a blitzkrieg in retail as well.

9. Overseas investors show keen interest in Niva Bupa’s $100 million fundraising

Temasek Holdings, Warburg Pincus and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are keen to participate in Niva Bupa Health Insurance’s upcoming $100 million fundraising. The True North-backed health insurer expects a valuation of $2 billion for the pre-IPO capital raising. The prospective investors are already conducting due diligence.

Why it’s important: There has been recent investor interest in healthcare firms in a rapidly expanding Indian market. Increasing private healthcare means health insurers will also see significant business expansion.

10. Government will not reconsider building mega port in Great Nicobar Island

Development of the shipping sector will be crucial to reduce India’s cost of logistics to 7-8 per cent of GDP, shipping, and ports minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said. The Rs 72,000 crore mega transshipment port in Great Nicobar Island is one such project and the central government is confident about going forward with it, the minister said.

Why it’s important: The Great Nicobar mega project has faced criticism because of its environmental impact in a pristine biodiversity hotspot. The government is unlikely to back down.