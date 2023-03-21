1. Indian equities continue their decline, mirroring weakness in global markets

The Indian stock market continued the fall amid a sharp decline in the shares of Credit Suisse and UBS as investors weighed the potential impact of the rescue deal. The Nifty fell 0.65 per cent to close at 16,988.40 points. The Sensex declined 0.62 per cent to end at 57,628.95. Foreign portfolio investors continued to dump local equities and sold shares worth Rs 2,546 crore, while domestic investors provided buying support to the tune of Rs 2,876 crore.

Why it’s important: Investors are jittery ahead of the US central bank’s rate-setting meeting. It will be difficult for the markets to escape volatility in the near term. The India volatility index has shot up as much eight per cent.

2. Gold prices soar to record high as banking crisis roils stock markets

Gold prices have risen to an intraday record on the Multi Commodity Exchange as investors rushed to safe-haven assets after banking crisis in the West. Prices surged to Rs 60,455 per 10 gm (excluding 3 per cent GST) on MCX, while the international price hit a 31-month high of $2,009.21 per ounce (32.10 gm). The precious metal’s surge comes as US and European central banks rush to contain the banking crisis amid a rising interest rate regime to tame persistently high inflation.

Why it’s important: Gold has traditionally acted as a hedge against inflation and is a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty. The flight to safer assets is expected to continue amid stock market volatility.

3. Banking crisis to have negligible effect in India, chief economic advisor says

The impact of the current global financial crisis will be low or negligible for India because it has dealt with its own financial system issues in the recent past, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said in an interview. “Given that India had just emerged out of its own financial system issues in the last decade, I expect the impact on India to be low or negligible,” Nageswaran said. Indian banks saw a balance sheet crisis and spike in non-performing assets for most of the 2010s. The gross NPA ratio for state-owned banks has now fallen from the peak of 14.6 per cent in March 2018 to 5.53 per cent in December.

Why it’s important: Authorities in India have repeatedly stressed that the local banking ecosystem is resilient and will not be impacted by the overseas banking crisis. That provides small consolation to investors suffering losses in the equity market.

4. UBS needs Reserve Bank approval to operate Credit Suisse as bank in India

Swiss lender UBS, which is acquiring Credit Suisse in an all-share deal, will have to seek the approval of the Reserve Bank of India to continue with Credit Suisse’s bank license because UBS surrendered its bank license about a decade ago after the banking regulator denied its request to offer wealth management services. Credit Suisse has a license in India to operate as a foreign bank.

Why it’s important: UBS was caught in a controversy in connection with a multi-crore money laundering scam. After the central bank stopped UBS from operating its wealth management business, the Swiss bank had decided to forfeit its bank license.

5. Climate experts warn current goals not enough to limit global warming

Climate action by nations is not enough in limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, and it is becoming harder to contain the average temperature rise below 2°C, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said in its latest synthesis report. There is hardly any scenario in which the world can avoid warming, compound heatwaves, droughts, and sea-level rise across regions during this decade, the largest body of climate experts said.

Why it’s important: Scientists have been constantly warning that countries are not doing enough to contain global warming. The climate crisis is accelerating and may soon reach a tipping point.

6. Supreme Court orders market regulator to refund Rs 300 crore to National Stock Exchange

The Supreme Court has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India to refund Rs 300 crore deposited by the National Stock Exchange as part of a disgorgement order. The refund is contingent on the exchange agreeing to return the amount with interest if the capital market regulator wins an appeal in the co-location scam case. The court served notice to NSE on a plea filed by SEBI challenging the Securities Appellate Tribunal’s January 23 order. The case will now be taken up in September.

Why it’s important: Some stockbrokers have supposedly gained unfair access to algo trading servers of NSE. The investigation seems to be proceeding at a snail’s pace, a fact the top court has noted.

7. India may impose retaliatory tariffs to European Union’s carbon tax

India may impose retaliatory tariffs on European Union exports in response to the bloc’s proposed carbon tax that could disrupt over $8 billion worth of Indian metal exports to the EU. Starting October, iron, steel, and aluminum exports to EU countries from across the world will face added scrutiny under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), also known as carbon tax. Suppliers will have to report greenhouse gas emissions embedded in their consignments before taxes are levied from January 2026.

Why it’s important: The European Union’s carbon tax is bound to raise trade tension, particularly in developing countries. India fears the tax will mean a new trade barrier for metal producers.

#8. Government may notify negative country list where Indian data cannot be transferred

The central government is likely to notify a negative list of countries to which data of Indian users cannot be transferred. This change is being mooted in the upcoming draft of the digital personal data protection bill. Cross-border data flow will be enabled across all countries by default, unless a nation was on the negative list, electronics and IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Why it’s important: The government had earlier considered preparing a whitelist of trusted locations. Personal data sharing has emerged as a tough issue to tackle for Indian lawmakers as the draft law is changing continuously.

#9. Supreme court allows creditors of Reliance Capital to conduct second auction

The Supreme Court has allowed lenders to Reliance Capital to hold a second auction of the insolvent company, upholding an order of the company law appeals tribunal. The apex court allowed bidders to participate in the auction for value maximization. The direction follows a petition by Torrent Investments filed on March 4, challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal decision to allow a second auction.

Why it’s important: The creditors to Reliance Capital are trying to maximize their recoveries of the bankrupt firm. They are now expected to conduct the second auction on March 29.

#10. Amazon to retrench 9,000 personnel in second round of layoffs

Amazon will lay off an additional 9,000 employees, adding to cuts that were already the largest round of firings in the company’s history. Chief executive Andy Jassy has announced the cuts internally, saying the firings will occur in the coming weeks and primarily affect Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising, and the Twitch livestreaming service groups. The development come less than a week after Facebook parent Meta announced that it was laying off another 10,000 employees and closing about 5,000 additional open roles in its own second round of job cuts.

Why it’s important: The trend of global tech giants reducing their headcounts continues in 2023 after jobs were pared significantly in the previous year on fears of an economic recession in the developed world.

