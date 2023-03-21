 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

Here's a round-up of the major stories from the newspapers today.

 

1. Indian equities continue their decline, mirroring weakness in global markets

The Indian stock market continued the fall amid a sharp decline in the shares of Credit Suisse and UBS as investors weighed the potential impact of the rescue deal. The Nifty fell 0.65 per cent to close at 16,988.40 points. The Sensex declined 0.62 per cent to end at 57,628.95. Foreign portfolio investors continued to dump local equities and sold shares worth Rs 2,546 crore, while domestic investors provided buying support to the tune of Rs 2,876 crore.

Why it’s important: Investors are jittery ahead of the US central bank’s rate-setting meeting. It will be difficult for the markets to escape volatility in the near term. The India volatility index has shot up as much eight per cent.