Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. UBS finalises deal to buy Credit Suisse in bid to calm turbulent markets

UBS has sealed a deal to purchase rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse to avoid further market turmoil in global banking. Swiss regulators have been forced to step in and orchestrate a deal to prevent a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse from spilling over into the broader financial system. The bankruptcy of a globally important bank would have created irreparable consequences for financial markets, the Swiss finance minister said. The deal includes $108 billion in liquidity assistance to UBS and Credit Suisse.

Why it’s important: It remains to be seen whether the deal will be enough to restore trust in banks around the world. The markets in Asia would provide the first indications when trading opens on Monday.

#2. Overseas bank crisis will not impact India’s macro stability, top official says