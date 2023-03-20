#1. UBS finalises deal to buy Credit Suisse in bid to calm turbulent markets

UBS has sealed a deal to purchase rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse to avoid further market turmoil in global banking. Swiss regulators have been forced to step in and orchestrate a deal to prevent a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse from spilling over into the broader financial system. The bankruptcy of a globally important bank would have created irreparable consequences for financial markets, the Swiss finance minister said. The deal includes $108 billion in liquidity assistance to UBS and Credit Suisse.

Why it’s important: It remains to be seen whether the deal will be enough to restore trust in banks around the world. The markets in Asia would provide the first indications when trading opens on Monday.

#2. Overseas bank crisis will not impact India’s macro stability, top official says

The sudden collapse of two US banks and the crisis at Credit Suisse are unlikely to impact India’s banking system or its broader macroeconomic stability, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth has said. If the crisis gets more pronounced, global capital flows may get affected, Seth said. The central government is in regular talks with key regulators on all relevant financial sector matters, including potential spillover risks from this crisis, he said.

Why it’s important: Share prices of banks and other lenders have taken a hammering in Indian equity markets as well, but authorities have rushed to cool nerves, pointing to the stability and resilience of the domestic banking system.

#3. European regulator allows banks to do business with Indian counterparties but will levy penalty

The European Securities and Markets Authority will allow European banks to continue doing business with their Indian central counterparties even after its April 30 deadline by imposing a penal capital charge. On February 17, the financial regulators of Germany and France issued separate statements providing their financial institutions 18 more months until October 31, 2024, to end their membership with Indian counterparties and transfer their positions to a duly authorised clearing member.

Why it’s important: There has been an impasse in this regard as the Reserve Bank of India refused to permit the European regulator rights to audit and inspect Indian financial infrastructure entities like the Clearing Corporation of India.

#4. Shapoorji Pallonji Group starts major restructuring by creating two holding companies

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is undertaking a major restructuring by creating two holding companies to house its diverse businesses, ranging from real estate and construction to oil and gas, to be overseen by the children of brothers Shapoor and Cyrus Mistry. As part of the reorganisation, Shapoorji Pallonji Company will cease to operate as the holding and operating entity for group companies. The mantle of the holding company will go to SP Finance and SC Finance, each of which will own a sizable 47.69 per cent stake in Shapoorji Pallonji Company.

Why it’s important: The two-tier structure, common in Europe but rare among Indian firms, was conceived by the two Mistry brothers before Cyrus died in a car accident. The group wants to separate the responsibilities of promoters as custodians, and the management.

#5. Adani Group stops work on Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project in Gujarat’s Mudra

The Adani Group has halted work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project at Mundra as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. In 2021, Adani Enterprises incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem, to establish a new coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone land in the Kutch district.

Why it’s important: In another fallout of the damaging Hindenburg report that led to a freefall in market confidence, the embattled conglomerate is trying to calm jittery investors and lenders through a comeback strategy that includes putting the brakes on new projects.

#6. Adani Group looks to refinance $1.15 billion overseas bonds through private placement

The Adani Group is seeking to refinance $1.15 billion worth of foreign bonds of Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports via private placements, multiple bankers said. The group is engaged in exploratory talks with potential overseas investors, such as global insurance firms, to privately place longer-tenor bonds of up to 30-year maturities with fixed coupon rates. The group has about $2 billion in foreign currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2024, including the two bond tranches it is seeking to refinance.

Why it’s important: The prices of dollar-denominated bonds of Adani Group declined sharply after the allegations by Hindenburg, which the conglomerate denied. The prices have since risen after the group began paying off some of its outstanding debt ahead of redemptions.

#7. Amazon in advanced talks to acquire MX Player in bid to expand reach

Amazon is in advanced discussions to acquire MX Player, the video streaming platform owned by Times Internet. The US online retailer has hired one of the Big Four accounting firms to carry out due diligence, and the process is expected to take 30-40 days. A deal could happen within two months if all goes well. The deal is likely to be in the range of Rs 600-900 crore.

Why it’s important: Besides streaming service Prime Video, Amazon also runs an ad-supported MiniTV service in India. The acquisition of MX Players could provide a boost to this service.

#8. Canadian pension fund in talks to buy 50 per cent stake in American Tower’s India unit

Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et Placement du Québec is in talks with American Tower Corporation to buy a 50 per cent stake in its Indian unit. Both CDPQ and KKR had earlier submitted non-binding bids, but the latter is believed to have gone slow while the Canadian fund has initiated due diligence. The valuation of the Indian arm is pegged at $1.5-2 billion. The fund had earlier unsuccessfully pursued an investment in Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile tower installation company.

Why it’s important: American Tower has been looking to cut its exposure in the country amid rising business challenges. The sale might not be easy as a potential buyer would want guaranteed business and steady revenue streams from telco customers in India.

#9. JP Morgan to pilot dollar clearing and settlement at Gift City in Gujarat

Banks in India are about to take the first step to explore clearing and settlement of dollars within the country. Over the next few months, JP Morgan, along with other financial institutions, will carry out a pilot project where dollar payments and receipts can be completed among international banking units, or bank branches, at the International Financial Services Centre in Gift City. IFSC Authority, the unified body for regulation and development of financial services and products, has given JP Morgan the go-ahead for the clearing and settlement system under a sandbox regime.

Why it’s important: Besides instant clearing, a local dollar clearing means that such a settlement will be available on days the US is shut. It could later be scaled up for cross-currency, securities, and bullion future transactions.

#10. High taxes and inadequate infra limiting luxury car market, says Lamborghini chief

A lack of adequate infrastructure and high tax rates are the biggest hurdles to the growth of super luxury car sales in India despite the country being home to the third-largest number of billionaires, according to Stephan Winkelmann, global CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. India was one of the fastest-growing markets for the Italian carmaker in 2022. Lamborghini, which sells the Urus, Aventador and Huracán models priced from Rs 3-9 crore, increased sales by a third to 92 vehicles last year. Lamborghini expects to cross the three-digit mark for the first time here in the ongoing calendar year.

Why it’s important: Roads are being modernised in India at a rapid pace. The rise of ultra rich in the country ensures that luxury carmakers will continue to focus on the top end of the market.