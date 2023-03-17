 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. Reserve Bank monitoring Credit Suisse development, impact unlikely in India

The Reserve Bank of India is monitoring developments related to Credit Suisse although the Swiss lender’s limited size and scope in the country means any major impact is unlikely. The risk of contagion is negligible, local bond traders said. Credit Suisse India will have enough capital, bankers said. It doesn’t have a significant presence in India, and new exposure is totally ruled out as banks are in wait-and-watch mode. Although Credit Suisse in India has funded 60 per cent of assets from borrowings, it’s a small part of the Indian banking sector with 0.1 per cent share of total assets, brokerage Jefferies said. Credit Suisse’s Indian assets are estimated at about Rs 20,000 crore.

Why it’s important: Coming day after the collapse of two US banks, the financial sector is wary of the situation at Credit Suisse. Domestic banks and money market traders have tightened their belts and cautioned against any fresh counterparty exposure against the lender.

#2. Krithivasan to lead Tata Consultancy after Gopinathan resigns unexpectedly