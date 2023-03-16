 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. Credit Suisse shares plummet over 25 per cent, world markets in shock

The shares of Credit Suisse Group AG have declined more than 25 per cent and hit a record low, underlining concerns that troubles that hit regional US banks have migrated across the Atlantic. Other major European banks took hits, with shares in France’s two major international banks, Société Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA, shedding more than 10 per cent. Shares in Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG slid 8 per cent. The drop in Credit Suisse bonds and shares indicated that investors judge that this bank needs to be rescued. The Credit Suisse crisis comes days after two bank failures in the US, raising fears that institutions at the heart of commerce are struggling to cope with sharp increases in interest rates over the past year.

Why it’s important: The crisis in the global banking sector is reverberating across the world. Local equities declined for the fifth straight session. There could be more pain ahead if the banking contagion spreads.

#2. India’s overseas goods trade shrink 8 percent on global slowdown