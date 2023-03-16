#1. Credit Suisse shares plummet over 25 per cent, world markets in shock

The shares of Credit Suisse Group AG have declined more than 25 per cent and hit a record low, underlining concerns that troubles that hit regional US banks have migrated across the Atlantic. Other major European banks took hits, with shares in France’s two major international banks, Société Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA, shedding more than 10 per cent. Shares in Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG slid 8 per cent. The drop in Credit Suisse bonds and shares indicated that investors judge that this bank needs to be rescued. The Credit Suisse crisis comes days after two bank failures in the US, raising fears that institutions at the heart of commerce are struggling to cope with sharp increases in interest rates over the past year.

Why it’s important: The crisis in the global banking sector is reverberating across the world. Local equities declined for the fifth straight session. There could be more pain ahead if the banking contagion spreads.

#2. India’s overseas goods trade shrink 8 percent on global slowdown

India’s merchandise imports declined to an 18-month low in February, contracting for the third consecutive month as the government ramped up efforts to curb non-essential imports. Even exports shrank for a third time in five months amid slowing global demand. Goods exports contracted 8.8 per cent to $33.88 billion in February, while imports fell 8.2 per cent to $51.31 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $17.43 billion. Under imports, 16 of the 30 key sectors saw a contraction in February, led by gold (minus 44.9 per cent), fertilizers (minus 59.3 per cent), and crude oil (minus 4.27 per cent). Exports saw an annual contraction in 16 of the 30 key sectors.

Why it’s important: The trade deficit narrowed because of lower imports and softer commodity prices. Experts are expected to remain weak on recessionary fears in the West. Import performance will remain crucial to measure the pulse of domestic demand.

#3. Centre for the first time sets states' capex targets for interest-free loans

For the first time ever, the Centre has tied part of the Rs 1.3 lakh crore capital expenditure support to states with their capex targets. These targets for 2023-24 have been set by the central government. If any state fails to meet these targets at the end of March next year, part of the long-term interest-free capex loans given to it by the Centre will be deducted in 2024-25, according to finance ministry guidelines.

Why it’s important: With GDP growth showing signs of slowing down, the central government seems determined to revive economic activity through capital spending, which is the rationale behind the target given to the states. Whether it is able to provide an overall momentum to growth remains to be seen.

#4. Infotech equipment makers urge government to drop fresh investment clause

IT hardware manufacturers such as Foxconn, HP and Dixon Technologies have urged the government to drop the fresh investment clause proposed in the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme being prepared for the industry. They have reasoned that most manufacturers have slack capacities that first need to be used up before committing to expansion at a time when global PC and tablet sales have been steadily declining.

Why it’s important: The reluctance to increase capex is symptomatic across the private sector. Unless companies anticipate higher demand for their goods and services, it does not make sense for them to invest more to expand capacity.

#5. Vedanta Group looks to raise up to $1 billion from credit firms for upcoming repayments

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group has widened its net for borrowings to credit funds such as Farallon Capital, Davidson Kempner and Ares SSG Capital to meet more than $1 billion in upcoming repayments. The development comes as banks are talking tough on a $1 billion loan to the mines and minerals giant amid a tightening credit market. The pricing being offered by the banks is 3 percentage points above the expected rate.

Why it’s important: Vedanta has been exploring ways to raise funds to meet forthcoming maturities after the government opposed Hindustan Zinc’s move to buy the group’s zinc assets in a $2.98 billion cash deal. Vedanta Resources have large repayment commitments in the next quarter.

#6. Bar Council of India allows foreign law firms and lawyers to practice in country

The Bar Council of India has allowed foreign lawyers and law firms to practice foreign law in India, offering an opening to a sector that has remained shut to foreign entities so far unless they fulfilled the requirement of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the Bar Council of India Rules. Foreign law firms will, however, have to retain Indian lawyers to advise on local laws.

Why it’s important: The limited opening up could help address concerns about the flow of foreign direct investment into the country and make India a hub of international commercial arbitration.

#7. Sales of budget homes decline sharply as higher interest rates discourage buyers

Fewer customers are applying for loans to buy affordable homes after several back-to-back interest rate hikes, with demand falling significantly sharply in the past few months, according to data analyzed by the State Bank of India’s research wing. Moderating demand is the intended consequence of the Reserve Bank of India trying to slow stubbornly high inflation through the 2.5 percentage point cumulative repo rate hike since May last year. Home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh formed 45 per cent of loans disbursed between January and February, down from 60 per cent between April and June last year.

Why it’s important: Higher interest rates would naturally impact low-income borrowers more than their wealthier counterparts. The demand for affordable housing loans dipped more as a consequence of that.

#8. Hero Electric wants to double volume growth in 2023, says Naveen Munjal

Hero Electric’s business model is robust enough not to depend on government subsidies for survival and growth, managing director Naveen Munjal has said. The company is expecting unit sales growth of 1.7-2.5 times in 2023, he said. In 2022, Hero Electric sold 1,00,364 units, which was more than twice its sales in 2021, according to Vahan data. The government is considering whether to extend subsidies to electric two-wheeler makers under its current incentives scheme.

Why it’s important: The demand for electric two-wheelers may have crossed an inflection point in India. The growth in sales can now depend more on consumer demand than on government incentives alone.

#9. Disney Star decides against extending content deal with HBO to save costs

Disney Star, the local arm of Walt Disney Company, has decided against extending its longstanding content deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, resulting in the removal of 144 HBO Originals, including popular series like Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us from Disney+Hotstar on March 31. The inability to agree on the value of the content was the primary hurdle to reaching a deal. The point of contention was HBO’s $10 million a year asking price for a five-year deal.

Why it’s important: The removal of popular HBO content on its streaming platform could mean losing a significant number of subscribers. That could be worrying since India is the primary market for Hotstar.

#10. Benetton Group looks to India to rebuild brand and add to its cool quotient

India is critical for rebuilding the coolness quotient of the Benetton Group as part of its wider strategy to turn the Italian clothing retail chain around and fight back against fast fashion rivals. global chief executive Massimo Renon said in an interview. “Benetton is very well known everywhere you go, especially for the advertising, but it’s not cool anymore. We want to bring, retake, and rebuild the coolness program,” he said.

Why it’s important: India is one of Benetton’s most important markets. Well-heeled India is increasingly fashion-conscious and global brands are trying to make the most of it.